ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.

We caught up with last year’s winner, Susan Gartland, the Executive Director of the Delta Animal Shelter, on what receiving this honor a year ago has meant to her.

“You know, it’s such an honor that I was awarded this, even to be nominated,” said Gartland. “But for me, I’m very proud that it shined a light on animal rescuing, the hard work of shelters across the nation, here in the U.P., and actually highlights everything remarkable that happens here is. Not me, but the work that is done to save animals. I think this is a great award and I am proud and I think the value of it is to show other women, young women, older women, that you can go out and make a difference in the world. And to find your purpose and to make a difference.”

Gartland said that taking some time out of your day to nominate a remarkable woman could make a difference in that woman’s life.

“You know, I think as women, sometimes we underestimate ourselves, and I think nominating somebody that you feel is remarkable is a great honor,” said Gartland. “And I think everybody can spend a little bit of time thinking of somebody that is remarkable, and go ahead and nominate them. It could really change their life and really help them feel good about themselves.”

If there is someone you know like Susan, let her know she is remarkable and nominate her in this contest.

We will narrow the nominations down to four finalists and of those four, one will be chosen as the winner and receive $1,000 to the non-profit of her choice.

You can find the nomination page here on our website. You can nominate anytime now through Saturday December 17th.