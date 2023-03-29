MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After narrowing it down to four finalists, a winner has been named in the Remarkable Women of the Upper Peninsula contest.

The winner is Mary Tavernini Dowling, CEO of Mariucci Family Beacon House. On Tuesday night, her friends, family and coworkers gathered at Beacon House to watch her story where she was presented with her award.

“When I first found out I was nominated I was so surprised because I nominated our [Beacon House] Board President who I think is one of the most remarkable women ever,” said Tavernini Dowling. “So then to find out I was actually nominated as well was a complete surprise but then to win this is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m so honored and I’m so flattered and I’m so grateful to everybody who has been so supportive and loving of me and Beacon House.”

As part of her award, Tavernini Dowling will be going on a trip to Los Angeles and join other remarkable women across the country for a few days. She also wins a $1,000 donation to the non-profit of her choice. She chose her home away from home, Beacon House.

Congratulations Mary!