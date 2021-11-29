Nominations open for Remarkable Women of the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The nomination window is now open to honor and celebrate the remarkable women who call the Upper Peninsula their home.

WJMN Local 3 News recognizes women for their contributions. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative that honors the impact women have had on public policy, social progress and in the lives of families in our communities.

We celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about their contribution day-in and day-out.

We want to celebrate these women and share their stories. Please use the form below to nominate a Remarkable Woman of the Upper Peninsula. In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award.

Nominate a remarkable woman in your community today! Please nominate a woman who has made a tremendous difference in self achievement, community contribution and family impact. (Self-nominations are ineligible)