Remarkable Women of the Upper Peninsula Finalist: Joy Polich

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Joy Polich of Marquette’s personal life, volunteerism and career kind of all tie in together.

“I work with the hospital,” said Joy. “I’m a financial liaison. What that entails is I help people with their bills. I help them find alternate sources to help pay for their bills. One of the biggest things I do is I help cancer patients find alternative funds to pay for their bills.”

One organization Joy can refer patients to is Cancer Care of Marquette County. She’s also on the board for this cause which includes a lot of fundraising to help cancer patients.

“Cancer Care of Marquette County will help with medical costs, travel expenses, pharmaceutical bills if that arises,” said Joy. “If there is a need and you live within Marquette County. There’s not an income guideline. Cancer Care of Marquette County is here to help.”

Joy has a deep connection to the cause.

“Cancer has touched my family for a long time,” said Joy. “3 1/2 years ago I was diagnosed with cancer. Went through my own breast cancer battle. I knew cancer was costly, but I didn’t know until I went through my own battle with it and became a survivor, I didn’t realize the actual cost.”

Joy’s mother Ann Hannula nominated her as a remarkable woman.

“It seemed like when we first read it on the website that it was something that I really thought was important,” said Ann. “She does a lot of really good things for people and I guess it just sounded like it was made for her.”

Ann says that even though Joy was going through her own breast cancer battle, she always put others first.

“I mean she could sit inside and say, ‘Oh my gosh, this horrible cancer thing happened to me and it isn’t how she reacted to it,” said Ann.

Joy says she’s had a double mastectomy, gone through chemotherapy and is cancer free.

She’s on the road to living a healthy life but still continues helping those going through their journey with cancer. And Ann is definitely a proud mom.

“You never know what you’re going to do,” said Ann. “When you see them doing something extraordinary, you’re so proud. I’m just so amazed that this is how she reacted to something so terrible. It’s so amazing.”

“What I do for my job and what I do for other people, I don’t expect to be recognized for it,” said Joy. “It’s just who I am and what I do and I enjoy doing. I think it’s just the easiest thing to do is to do something kind for somebody and to expect anything back.”