ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Throughout March, WJMN Local 3 showcased the four finalists in the Remarkable Women of the Upper Peninsula contest; Pam Bahrman, Sonja Hiller, Paige Lewandowski and Susan Gartland.

The winner of the 2022 contest is Susan Gartland, the director of the Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba.

Local 3 News surprised Garltand with the announcement via Zoom. Gartland wins $1,000 donation to the non-profit of her choice and she chose Delta Animal Shelter.

Congratulations Susan, to the other finalists and thank you to everyone who nominated some pretty incredible women who help call this place we call home truly remarkable.