The votes are in; Remarkable Women 2021

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Women from across the Upper Peninsula were nominated for our 2021 Remarkable Women campaign.

In March, we’ll begin sharing the finalist’s stories with you on Tuesdays in our 6:00 P.M. news broadcast.

On March 9, our first finalist, Sherri Erickson, from Iron Mountain will be showcased. Erickson is a mom of three, co-owns Erickson Jewelers, is a part of the Iron Mountain Women’s Club and sits on the board of directors for the Independent Jewelers Organization.

