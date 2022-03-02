Which artificial wedding flowers are best?

Flowers are one of the most important parts of any wedding. They are also one of the most expensive wedding purchases. According to Brides.com, nearly 10% of modern-day wedding budgets are spent on flowers — thousands of dollars in some cases.

Artificial wedding flowers are an important consideration for every couple. They will save you money and are easy to maintain. Even better, modern technology has made artificial flowers look strikingly real, so most of your guests won’t know the difference. For their photogenic quality and lightweight feel, the top recommended artificial wedding flowers are the Aivanart Silk Roses Bridal Bouquet.

What to know before you buy artificial wedding flowers

What is your wedding budget?

The starting point for considering artificial wedding flowers is knowing how much you can spend on flowers in general. Fresh flowers are beautiful and often smell good, but the cost of using them can add up quickly when you include bouquets, centerpieces, corsages, table runners and other places where you want flowers to adorn the setting. If it feels like your flower budget is getting out of hand, consider artificial flowers as a way to cut costs while maintaining an elegant look to your big day.

What kind of artificial flower do you prefer?

There are several different types of artificial wedding flowers. Silk is the most popular, even though “silk” flowers are often made of nylon. They are versatile and come in many colors, but they do not feel real to the touch. Foam flowers are the least expensive but outside of an arrangement, they can look messy. Latex flowers are lifelike but don’t come in a wide selection of varieties. Paper flowers are a growing trend that some even make themselves. Real-touch artificial flowers are a high-tech blend of latex and foam that look and feel like actual flowers, but they are very expensive and often available only through a professional retailer. Compare the cost of fresh flowers if you plan to pursue real-touch artificial flowers.

Do you plan on keeping your wedding flowers?

Another great advantage of artificial wedding flowers is that you can keep them after the ceremony is over. They can be repurposed into arrangements that you can keep at home or give as gifts to loved ones. The look of your wedding doesn’t have to be for just one day. If you like the idea of keeping the colors and style of your big day readily in view, artificial flowers may be the way to go.

What to look for in quality artificial wedding flowers

Stems

Higher-quality artificial wedding flowers will have longer stems. This not only looks more authentic, but they can often be trimmed if needed for certain arrangements. Also look for stems that are wrapped in floral tape to give a more lifelike appearance.

Wire inserts

Artificial wedding flowers with wire running through the stems, leaves and petals will provide greater versatility so that you can arrange the flowers in ways that look like how fresh flowers would appear in real life.

Finish

There is a wide range of colors for artificial wedding flowers, but an often missed detail is the finish applied to the flowers. Look for a matte finish instead of a shiny one so that the flowers aren’t dominated by the finish itself.

How much you can expect to spend on artificial wedding flowers

Silk, fabric and paper bridal bouquets run $20-$100 depending on the size and arrangement of flowers, with bridesmaid bouquets priced about half of a bridal bouquet. Artificial flower corsages run $5-$30. Real-touch artificial flowers can cost over $300 for a bridal bouquet and $150 for a bridesmaid bouquet.

Artificial wedding flowers FAQ

Can you resell your artificial wedding flowers after the ceremony?

A. Yes. In fact, there is a growing market for used artificial wedding flowers. If you don’t plan to keep your flowers, consider reselling them. Not only will you recoup some of your wedding expenses, but it is environmentally friendlier to repurpose them to another couple instead of a landfill. There are websites that provide a marketplace for both buyer and seller to exchange used artificial wedding flowers.

How do you clean artificial wedding flowers?

A. Artificial wedding flowers are very easy to clean. A simple dusting every month should keep them looking good. Be gentle with the leaves to avoid breaking them. They should last many years with proper care.

What are the best artificial wedding flowers to buy?

Top artificial wedding flowers

Aivanart Silk Roses Bridal Bouquet

What you need to know: This attractive bouquet of silk roses has an elegant look for photographs and is easy to handle.

What you’ll love: A satin-ribbon-wrapped handle supports this 22-centimeter-diameter bouquet. Rhinestones fill the gaps normally filled by baby’s breath. The flowers are different sizes to give an authentic look.

What you should consider: There are some reports that the bouquets seem smaller than the promotional photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top artificial wedding flowers for money

Artiflr Artificial Rose Wedding Bouquet

What you need to know: These flowers are not only lifelike in appearance, but they are versatile for different uses on the big day.

What you’ll love: Each silk rose flower bouquet has nine flower heads in vibrant colors. The stems have a covered wire inside that can be cut or manipulated for different designs. They come with a satisfaction guarantee and 30-day return policy.

What you should consider: The flowers are packaged in a compressed shipper, so they will need to be fluffed upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ling’s Moment Handcrafted Artificial Rose Garland

What you need to know: This versatile rose garland can be used for a wedding arch, table runner or can be trimmed for other uses.

What you’ll love: The garland measures 5 feet by 5 feet, but can be adjusted and even attached to another garland. Different sizes and colors of roses, along with artificial greenery fill in the garland. There are ports on the garland to attach additional flowers.

What you should consider: The gold glitter on the leaves can be distracting and make the garland seem more artificial.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

