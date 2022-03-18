Which bike locks are best?

Bike sales are on the rise, thanks to the commuting and exercise benefits of this age-old form of transportation. But with a boost in popularity comes an increase in bike theft. If you want to be able to ride around worry-free, you need to take preventative action. The best deterrent against theft is a secure bike lock.

Whether you’re parking your bike on the street or in a storage space, the best all-around bike lock is the Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain And Disc Lock.

What to know before you buy a bike lock

What a bike lock is

A bike lock is an anti-theft device used to secure your bike to a stationary object. This way, the bike cannot be moved without breaking the lock or the thing you attach your bike to. Bike locks come in a few styles, including U-locks, chains, cables and folding locks. Which you choose depends on the level of security and portability you’re after.

How to use a bike lock

Bike locks are simple to operate. Most lock and unlock using a key you keep on your person. To secure your bicycle, lean it up against the object you’re locking it to. Wrap the lock around that object and the frame of your bike. Check that the lock is secure and that you can’t wiggle your bike free or lift it off of the object. Make sure the lock is elevated off the ground to prevent thieves from prying it open.

Safest parts of the bike to lock

The most secure part of your bike is the inside of the triangular frame between your wheels. Never place your lock around a part of the bike that can be removed with common tools, such as the headset, handlebars, seat or wheels alone. If you do need to lock your wheels, purchase a separate cable to run through the spokes and tuck the cable’s loops into a U-lock that goes around the frame. You can also buy separate wheel, seat and headset locks.

What can I lock my bike to?

Bike racks are the best location to secure your bike. These are commonly fastened with bolts to concrete, and they’re strong and thick enough to prevent cutting.

If you can’t find a rack, look for architectural features that are securely planted in the ground and looped. This could be a vertical fence slat with a welded crossbar above your locking point, for example. But use your best judgment. You don’t want your bike removed by a disgruntled property owner.

What to look for in a quality bike lock

Chain locks

These use a chain, often sheathed in a durable material such as nylon, that you wrap around your bike and secure with a small lock. Chain locks are some of the hardest locks to cut through. Their design is perfect for locking your wheels to your frame, and they fit around larger e-bikes. The trade-off, however, is that they’re heavy and difficult to lug around.

U-locks

U-locks use a shackle and crossbar design. You slot a U-shaped bar into a shackle that clasps the bar with deadbolts. The U is just large enough to loop around a rack and your bike’s seat tube, top tube or head tube. These are easy to carry around and relatively lightweight — you can even hang them from the frame of your bike with a bracket.

Folding locks

Folding locks are expanding locks the size of a Swiss Army knife. They’re lightweight, opening via hinged segments that create a polygonal loop similar to a chain. These locks allow a lot of ways to secure your bike. The downside is they don’t hold up well to attempted thefts. If a segment bends, for example, it won’t fold back up.

Cable locks

Cable locks use thin steel cable sheathed in a rubber casing. They’re looped at the ends, so you need a separate lock to secure the bunny ears together. While they’re easier to cut through than chains and U-locks, cables make great ancillary locks for things such as your wheels or seat. Just weave the cable through these parts of your bike, and then around the rack. Finally, slide the loops onto your frame lock, chaining everything together.

Other bike security devices

Seats can use smaller cable and chain locks made specifically for bikes. And there are always wheel locks, which are special lug nuts. These permanently lock your wheels to the fork and seat stay so you can still ride. You just use a special tool to release them if you want to replace a tire or derailleur.

How much you can expect to spend on a bike lock

If you’re not too worried about theft, you can find deterrent locks that cost $15-$35. For tougher locks that can resist break-ins, expect to pay $70-$120. And locks made of heavy-duty material can cost as much as $200.

Bike lock FAQ

Can I use a bike lock on my electric bike?

A. Bike locks are compatible with e-bikes, scooters and other small forms of personal transportation. If you’re looking for a lock that will fit your electric bike, make sure you account for the expanded frame size. If the motor is too big, or you don’t have a place to fasten a U-lock, you may need a chain, folding or cable lock.

What should I look out for when locking up?

A. Racks aren’t always secure. When locking up your bike, make sure you check that the bolts that fasten the rack to the asphalt or concrete aren’t loose. Also check for any duct-taped portions, as this indicates that the rack was cut and someone hid the gap.

If you’re locking your bike to an urban feature, make sure it can’t be lifted up and over that feature. Don’t leave your bike unattended for long periods and always leave it in a location where bystanders can see it. Lastly, never lock your bike to another person’s bike.

What’s the best bike lock to buy?

Top bike lock

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain And Disc Lock

What you need to know: Never worry about leaving your bike again with this heavy-duty chain from one of the most reputable brands in bike locks.

What you’ll love: With 14-millimeter manganese steel chain links wrapped in nylon and a miniature U-lock, no one is going to want to try cutting through this lock. The U-lock is especially durable, with a double deadbolt and drill-resistant keyhole, and comes with keys and a registration system to verify ownership if you need new keys shipped to you. At 60 inches, it’s just long enough to fit through your wheels and around your frame.

What you should consider: This is a heavy, bulky lock that is hard to carry around.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bike lock for the money

Kryptonite Evolution U-Lock with FlexFrame-U Bracket

What you need to know: This standard U-lock comes with a cable for total-bike protection in one package.

What you’ll love: Made from hardened steel, the lock’s bar is mighty enough to resist leverage methods and bolt-cutters. The shackle has two deadbolts and a drill- and pick-proof keyhole. The bar’s spline fastens to holders that can mount on your bike’s frame, making this a great option for urban cyclists and commuters who want a lightweight, secure lock.

What you should consider: Some users find that the key can get stuck and is difficult to turn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Abus Folding Lock

What you need to know: Made by another big name in bike locks, the Abus folding lock is compact and portable, yet strong.

What you’ll love: With a hardened steel core of similar size and strength to standard cables or U-locks, you can trust this folding lock to stand up to brute force. It comes with a frame-mounting bracket but is small enough to fit in your pocket. You get multiple keys with a registration card to ID your lock in case you lose them.

What you should consider: Users have found this isn’t as tough as U-locks or chains, so get this lock if you’re most concerned with portability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.