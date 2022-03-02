Which earbuds for small ears are best?

People’s ears are not all exactly the same. They are the same approximate shape and size, but there is too much variation for a single earbud to perfectly fit everyone. Luckily, there are plenty of earbuds with high-quality tips that can be swapped out so everyone can find the ideal fit.

If you are looking for the best wireless earbuds for small ears, the best choice is the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-canceling Earbuds. With an assortment of tip customization options and features like noise-canceling, they ensure the user has the best possible listening experience.

What to know before you buy earbuds for small ears

Earbuds or headphones?

If you have trouble finding earbuds that comfortably fit your ears, it may be more convenient to use headphones that sit over the ear. The downside of headphones is that they can be large and bulky to wear, especially if you plan on walking long distances while listening to music. It is a matter of personal preference.

Do you want wired or wireless earbuds?

Wired earbuds are usually more affordable and have no real chance of audio lag. However, they can be damaged very easily. Just bumping or pulling on an earbud from the wrong angle might cause damage to the device. If you want wireless earbuds, especially ones with good battery life and solid connections, you will have to pay extra for that level of quality.

Are you planning to wear earbuds to exercise?

Listening to music during a workout is fun, but not all earbuds are designed for that level of activity. Many earbuds are intended for leisure and general use. If you have trouble with earbuds fitting correctly and you are a very active person, you may consider getting earbuds that hold onto the cartilage of the ear and cannot easily fall out. They can be a little bulkier, but they are more efficient at staying in place when you move around.

What to look for in quality earbuds for small ears

An adaptable fit

The best earbuds for people with smaller ears, or any size ear really, is a pair that can adapt and change to suit an individual. You cannot expect a premade piece of plastic molded only one way to fit you just as well as everyone else. That is why having a variety of exchangeable soft earbud tips is important. There might even be a bit of difference between your right ear and your left ear, so experiment to find the earbud tips that fit just right.

Noise-canceling features

In addition to comfort, it can help the listening experience to have earbuds with noise-canceling features. If your old earbuds did not fit or work well, consider investing in a fancier pair that cuts down on background noise to deliver a higher-quality listening experience. Some models require a tight fit to block out extra noises in the area, but some produce their own frequencies to counter any unwanted sound.

Audio Quality

With audio quality, you really get what you pay for. Audiophiles who want to hear every detail and enjoy the bass will want to find earbuds that fit their ear size comfortably and deliver a beautiful sound.

How much you can expect to spend on earbuds for small ears

For earbuds that have tips optimized for use in smaller ears, you can expect to spend $20-$50. Fancy earbuds with lots of features and customization options for varying ear sizes (especially wireless ones) can cost up to $200.

Earbuds for small ears FAQ

What if one ear is a slightly different size?

A. Human ears are not always going to be perfectly symmetrical. One is usually a little lower than the other and they may be slightly different shapes and sizes. If one of your ear canals is slightly smaller than the other, there will be no way for earbuds to fit comfortably. If this is the case for you, make sure you get a pair that has alternate tip sizes that you can swap out.

Is noise reduction/canceling important for earbuds?

A. It comes down to personal preference and the location you plan to use the earbuds. If you have small ears and want noise reduction, it is crucial that the bud fits correctly in your ear. The tip has to fit for a perfect seal to help you hear all the bass and details of audio. If you have had trouble getting a perfect fit from earbud tips previously, consider earbuds that emit a quiet white noise frequency to block extra, unwanted sounds around you.

What are the best earbuds for small ears to buy?

Top earbuds for small ears

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-canceling Earbuds

What you need to know: These earbuds from a reliable brand provide premium audio for fans of music who need to listen to anything on the go.

What you’ll love: They have advanced noise-canceling functionality and clear, crisp sound quality. Digital music is automatically upscaled to sound better if you are listening to a lower-quality sound file. These earbuds connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to smart and mobile devices. It comes with a range of different tip sizes and designs that allows users to customize it to fit in their ear no matter the size. The battery lasts for up to 24 hours with the additional battery stored in the carrying case. It is available in two colors.

What you should consider: These earbuds are a pretty expensive investment. The volume can also not be adjusted via the earbuds themselves, only from the paired device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top earbuds for small ears for the money

SENSO Sports Noise-canceling Earphones

What you need to know: This affordable set of earbuds works well as activewear audio gear for anyone who likes listening to music while exercising.

What you’ll love: The earbuds come with multiple tip sizes that can be swapped out depending on the size of the user’s ears. It has little hooks to help hold onto the ears to make sure they do not fall out or off of the ear. The earbuds are very durable and have an IPX7 waterproof rating, so if they get splashed with water accidentally, it should not be a problem. The battery allows for up to eight continuous hours of audio playback and charges back up in less than two hours. It comes with extra accessories for your phone, car and more.

What you should consider: Sometimes the Bluetooth pairing can be tricky or accidentally disconnect, so keep the paired device as close as possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These earbuds are convenient for travel and can function solo or as a pair.

What you’ll love: The earbud battery can hold a charge of five hours of playtime and the carrying case serves as a power bank for an additional 19. They come in six different colors. They are IP55 moisture and dust resistant, so they’re not damaged easily. They come with multiple replaceable tips to provide a good fit for users with varying ear sizes. They also have three different EQ modes, depending on what you are trying to hear.

What you should consider: Some users have reported receiving portable battery chargers that don’t function correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

