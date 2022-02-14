Which fleece-lined leggings are best?

Leggings are a kind of pants that blend comfort with style. They offer a form-fitting look that sits close to the body, stretchy and comfortable enough for everyday wear. They’re usually made of spandex or polyester, come in a variety of colors, and thanks to brands such as Lululemon they’ve become a mainstream fashion staple. While regular leggings use thin materials made for physical activity, some are made of fleece so they can be worn in cold climates.

The best are The Gym People Yoga Leggings, which come with an inner lining of soft fleece material, four-way stretch fabric and a high waist.

What to know before you buy fleece-lined leggings

Types of leggings

There are several types of leggings, and people prefer different thicknesses, lengths and materials depending on the activity.

Full-length leggings go from the upper waist all the way to the ankle. They're the most common and also the most fashionable, because they can be passed off as a pair of pants.

go from the upper waist all the way to the ankle. They’re the most common and also the most fashionable, because they can be passed off as a pair of pants. Jeggings are good for casual wear because they are meant to look like denim jeans.

Knee-length and mid-calf leggings are commonly used at the gym or in yoga studios because they offer more flexibility in the legs.

Footed leggings have a strap that goes around the sole of the foot.

Leggings uses

Yoga is the most common reason people wear leggings. The stretchy material allows flexibility while also covering up your legs and your rear. Runners wear leggings for similar reasons: the breathability of polyester and spandex make them ideal for physical activity.

Fleece-lined leggings are best for cold weather jogs or outdoor yoga. If you’re going to be spending time outdoors without exercising, they’re also great for adding another layer beneath your pants to trap in your body heat.

Legging materials

There are three main materials: polyester, spandex and fleece.

Polyester: This is the most common material used in leggings. In fact, it's used in most sportswear, from basketball jerseys to swim suits.

This is the most common material used in leggings. In fact, it’s used in most sportswear, from basketball jerseys to swim suits. Spandex: Many manufacturers add this to their leggings for an added stretch.

Fleece: This is made by brushing the weave of a material until it becomes soft and fluffy. Most fleece leggings are made of polyester, but they also can be made using cotton, wool or even recycled plastic.

What to look for in quality fleece-lined leggings

Flat pockets

Pockets are a must when it comes to leggings. Unless you’re wearing them underneath a pair of shorts or pants, you’ll need pockets to carry your belongings. Flat pockets are the perfect addition to a pair of leggings because they won’t interfere with your activities. They’ll also keep your items close to your body without protruding. Look for leggings with flat pockets long enough to carry a smartphone.

Color options

You can find Lululemon leggings for over $100, but many brands offer cheap alternatives for under $40, so most people purchase several pairs to match different outfits. For this reason, it’s best to look for a brand with a lot of color options. If you have leggings in over a dozen colors, you’ll always have the right pair to fit your style. Black is the most common color, but a brand such as 90 Degree offers hues such as Cola, Deep Jade, Terracotta and and Golden Yellow.

Gusset crotch

Leggings take on a lot of stress, especially if you’re using them while doing yoga or jogging. Normally, there is a point in the crotch where the pant weave meets at four points. This can often be uncomfortable when sitting down or moving about. The gusset is an extra piece of fabric sewn into the base of the crotch. It eliminates the intersection of the seams and leaves more room for the fabric to stretch.

How much you can expect to spend on fleece-lined leggings

Most fleece-lined leggings cost $23-$35, but high-end ones can range up to about $150.

Fleece-lined leggings FAQ

Are fleece-lined leggings see-through?

A. These leggings use an extra layer of fleece beneath the outer layer of polyester. This makes them far more concealing than regular leggings.

Do fleece-lined leggings come in calf-length?

A. They only come in full length or ankle-length because they’re designed to keep you warm in cold weather. Any length shorter than that wouldn’t work nearly as well.

What are the best fleece-lined leggings to buy?

Top fleece-lined leggings

The Gym People Yoga Leggings

What you need to know: These offer a good mix of breathability and warmth.

What you’ll love: They’re made using mostly polyester, with some spandex to add stretch. Soft fleece lines the inside while the outside remains soft and smooth. There are two pockets on each side plus a hidden inner pocket. Sizes range from extra small to XXXL.

What you should consider: They only come in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fleece-lined leggings for the money

90 Degree By Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings

What you need to know: These use a sleek exterior and brushed fleece interior for an overall soft feel.

What you’ll love: They have a high waist that stretches 4½ inches to cover the navel. There are many varieties, including leggings sold as a pair, with or without pockets, and over 20 color options. The sizes go from extra small to XXXL.

What you should consider: Some customers said the inseams are too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baleaf Men’s Thermal Leggings

What you need to know: These running tights are designed for cold-weather outdoor activities.

What you’ll love: The blend of polyester and spandex makes them stretchy while the interior fleece keeps your legs warm on snow days walking outdoors. A water-repellent surface keeps you dry in light rain, and there are pockets big enough for a smartphone.

What you should consider: They are only offered in black, gray and Army green.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

