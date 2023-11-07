Start your holiday shopping with these Lego deals

Lego has been making innovative building sets since the 1950s. While it started out selling bricks that could be configured in any way, you can now find sets for making everything from movie scenes to iconic buildings to bunches of flowers. Whether you’re an adult Lego fan looking for bargains or you’re searching for gifts for young Lego enthusiasts, this is a great time to start hunting for the best Black Friday Lego deals.

Black Friday is on Nov. 24, but you’ll often find early Black Friday deals throughout the month. At BestReviews, we have reviewed dozens of Lego sets over the years, and some of our favorites are available at a reduced price right now, such as the Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Visit Set and the Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama.

Best kids Lego deals

Lego sets are great for kids, as they can help with learning and development while expanding their creativity and imagination. Black Friday is a perfect time to get a Lego bargain for kids, whether as a holiday gift or just because.

20% OFF

This Lego set lets kids recreate two beloved buildings from Hogsmeade village: Honeydukes sweetshop and The Three Broomsticks pub. It also includes Harry, Ron, Dean Thomas, Madam Rosmerta, Professor McGonagall, Mrs. Flume and Mr. Flume minifigures. It has 851 pieces and is suitable for kids 8 and over.

20% OFF

This set contains everything needed to build the Hogwarts astronomy tower, plus eight minifigures, including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Luna Lovegood and Hedwig. With 971 pieces, it’s a moderately challenging set, recommended for kids of 9 and up.

46% OFF

If you’re buying for a child who prefers to make up their own creations rather than following the rules of a Lego set, this brick box is perfect. It contains 790 bricks of various types and colors that children can use to make whatever they like. Since there are no instructions to follow, it’s suitable for kids from age 4.

10% OFF

We tested this 849-piece set and loved that it was fun and creative for kids. Our 7-year-old tester designed a sign for her room, a colorful picture holder, a box with drawers for jewelry and a unique pencil holder and found the instructions for each easy to follow. There are 72 tiles with letters printed on them, so you can spell out your name or write a message, too.

Best Lego deals for adults

Lego certainly isn’t just for kids — some of the largest and most impressive sets are designed for grown-ups. Some of the best Black Friday Lego deals are on sets for adults, with some impressively steep discounts.

20% OFF

It might be a little different from Lego’s usual offerings, but this set contains all the pieces necessary to create a display of succulents. You can make nine plants to display individually or together. It’s the perfect alternative to real plants for anyone who can’t keep them alive.

20% OFF

Guitar fans and music lovers will enjoy putting together this iconic Fender Stratocaster in Lego form. You can make a red version or a black version with an amp to complete the set. It contains 1,074 pieces, so it’s challenging enough to keep adults interested without taking too much time to build.

20% OFF

You’ve probably seen the impressive Taj Mahal in photos and on TV, but now you can make it in Lego. It has 2,022 pieces, so it’s suitably tough for adults. The finished piece has authentic details and looks impressive enough to show off.

Who has the best Black Friday Lego deals?

Where should you look for the best Black Friday Lego deals? Amazon is always a solid place to start, because it has a huge selection of Lego sets and also has impressive Black Friday sales. However, it isn’t the only place to look. Both Walmart and Best Buy tend to have some great discounts on Lego over the Black Friday sales period.

Why trust our recommendations?

Our recommendations come from a mix of product testing and extensive research. While we strive to test products firsthand, this isn’t always possible, so we’ve also looked at customer reviews and compared features to find other great Lego sets. Once we’ve found the best Black Friday Lego deals, these are double-checked by our editorial team. We also regularly update deals throughout the Black Friday sales period to make sure we’re promoting the best offers around.

