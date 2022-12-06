"More and more, when I single out the person out who inspired me most, I go back to my grandfather." — James Earl Jones

Which gifts for every grandpa are best?

Grandparents are our earliest supporters. They provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also play a vital role in our families’ lives whether they live nearby or far away. Because they are so important, only the best can do for your grandpa. It’s no wonder finding the perfect gift can seem overwhelming.

Whether your grandpa loves to cook, loves to spend time outdoors or loves to relax at home, there are lots of great gift ideas. If you are not sure what grandpa really likes, you can’t go wrong with the Pix-Star 10 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame.

The loves-to-grill grandpa

Help Grandpa take his grilling to a whole new level with grilling accessories and recipes that can improve both technique and taste.

“Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Cooked Perfection”

What you need to know: Grandpa’s tools for grilling start with knowing how to grill. In this cookbook, available on Kindle or in hardcover, author Matt Moore offers tips, recipes and advice from top grillers around the United States.

What you’ll love: This book offers a wide range of recipes from many regions of the U.S. Recipes are accompanied by easy-to-follow instructions and colorful photographs. It’s a perfect gift for any level griller.

What you should consider: If your grandpa isn’t open to trying different types of food, this cookbook would not be the best option. If Southern cuisine is his favorite, for instance, you may want a special cookbook for Southern grillers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart CGS-5014 Deluxe Grill Set, 14-Piece, Stainless Steel

What you need to know: This set has all of the essential tools needed for grilling. Made of stainless steel, these tools are durable and dishwasher safe.

What you’ll love: These tools have elongated handles, perfect for any size grill. Set includes 14 tools, including a bottle opener and meat thermometer. Comes with an aluminum case making them easy to transport for the on-the-go griller who enjoys camping and tailgating.

What you should consider: A bit pricey in comparison to other accessory grill kits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The outdoorsy grandpa

Do you have a grandpa who loves to be outside? Keep the bugs away and his beverages cool.

Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

What you need to know: This device provides simple operation and covers a large area, helping grandpa stay mosquito-free while enjoying his time outdoors.

What you’ll love: This repeller is manufactured in the U.S. It has options for plug-in use, but also has a battery option for travel or use in areas without electricity. Covers a wide area, up to 20 feet.

What you should consider: Requires refills, which you may consider pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AO Coolers Original Soft Cooler with High-Density Insulation

What you need to know: This cooler provides maneuverability and durability, and it’s guaranteed to never leak.

What you’ll love: The cooler comes in a variety of colors and sizes. It has a detachable strap and dry side pocket.

What you should consider: It’s not as long-lasting as hard-sided coolers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The coffee-lover grandpa

Have you ever noticed that Grandpa is never without a cup of coffee? A coffee grinder will help make his favorite beverage, and the right travel mug will keep it hot or cold.

Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug

What you need to know: The Contigo mug is affordable, durable and keeps beverages cold for up to 12 hours or hot for 5 hours.

What you’ll love: Does Grandpa have a favorite color? The Contigo mug comes in a wide variety of color options. It’s free of bisphenol A, a chemical linked to some diseases, and provides a leak- and spill-proof lid.

What you should consider: Other coffee carriers can keep drinks hotter for longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: This grinder combines high quality with a budget-friendly price, providing a consistent grind.

What you’ll love: It comes in red or black, and it’s easy to use and clean. It can double as a spice grinder.

What you should consider: It only provides one setting, so if you are looking for a variety of grinding options, consider a different product with more settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The wine-connoisseur grandpa

Does your grandpa enjoy a glass of wine with dinner? Help him open the bottle.

HiCoup Wine Opener

What you need to know: The Hi Coup offers a classic look combining wood and stainless steel. It’s small, easy to use, and its high-quality craftsmanship means it’s durable.

What you’ll love: It comes in eight options for resin or wood finish and is affordably priced.

What you should consider: It’s considered easy to use, but if your grandpa has a medical condition such as arthritis, consider an electrical option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The sports-enthusiast grandpa

Does Grandpa attend sporting events for you or your kids? Does he have a favorite NFL team? Help him see the activity close-up and rock his favorite team.

Occer 12×25 Compact Binoculars

What you need to know: With 12x magnification, Grandpa won’t miss a play as you or the kids turn sports hero.

What you’ll love: Waterproof, compact, lightweight and easy to use, these binoculars are perfect for Grandpa to bring to every sporting event. The window for viewing is wide and eyecups can adjust to fit every user.

What you should consider: The lenses are not multi-coated, so some light may be lost when viewing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Rico Industries NFL Adult Bling Chrome License Plate Frame

What you need to know: This license-plate holder is durable and guaranteed to withstand the elements.

What you’ll love: It’s chrome-plated, made in the U.S. and comes with a glitter decal insert if your grandpa likes a shimmering look. It’s licensed by the NFL and comes pre-drilled with holes for mounting on vehicles or walls. It’s available for all 32 NFL teams.

What you should consider: It may cover registration information on some state license plates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The loves-to-cook grandpa

Is your grandpa a great cook? Spices, seasonings and sauces will make his time in the kitchen even better.

Spicewalla Kitchen Essentials Spices and Seasonings Set

What you need to know: These kits come with 10 or 18 spices used for grilling, cooking and baking.

What you’ll love: The spices come in decorative tin jars perfect for displaying. They don’t use artificial ingredients and the ones they use are gluten-free, kosher, keto- and paleo-friendly, and don’t contain genetically modified organisms so they’re non-GMO.

What you should know: The spice containers do not have sprinkle-friendly lids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

DIY Hot Sauce Making Kit

What you need to know: If grandpa likes to use hot sauce on everything, help him make his own perfectly flavored hot sauce. With this kit, grandpa gets to determine how much heat is in his sauce.

What you’ll love: This hot-sauce kit has all the ingredients needed to make a wide range of flavorful hot sauces. It includes recipes and storage containers.

What you should consider: The bottles may be too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The most versatile gift for any grandpa

Not really sure what Grandpa likes? A digital photo frame will keep him connected to you and bring a smile to his face.

Pix-Star 10 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame

What you need to know: This frame is perfect for sharing photos instantly with Grandpa from your phone or tablet. You can also give one to other grandparents, aunts or uncles, since you can control up to 25 high-resolution frames at once.

What you’ll love: Grandpa can share photos of himself, too, right from the frame. And there’s no activation fee or subscription for the Pix-Star account that lets you upload photos into the frame, anytime and from anywhere.

What you should consider: It’s pricey compared to other digital photo frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michelle Cornell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.