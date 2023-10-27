Costco’s massive Thanksgiving dinner kit serves 8

Wouldn’t you like to wake up late on Thanksgiving this year and kick your feet up, knowing that dinner is already taken care of? If you want to skip that early morning wake-up call to start prepping and cooking the big meal, this news is for you: Costco is selling a massive Thanksgiving dinner kit that serves eight, complete with all the fixings for a classic Turkey Day spread.

The best part? You can pre-order it right now for just $199.99. That’s probably not much more than it would cost to shop all the groceries to cook all these dishes yourself — and that doesn’t even account for all the time (and planning and stress) you’ll save by not having to spend your whole holiday cooped up in the kitchen. It’s like having your own private chef.

Here’s how to pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner from Costco

The Thanksgiving meal kit is already available on Costco’s website, so you can see everything it includes:

An all-natural 5-pound Amish farm turkey breast.

A 2-pound tray of cornbread dressing/stuffing.

A 1.5 pounds tray of mashed potatoes.

An 8-ounce container of gravy.

A 1.6-pound tray of mac and cheese.

A 2-pound package of sweet corn.

A 2-pound package of whole green beans.

A 0.75-pound dish of cranberry relish.

12 dinner rolls.

An 8-inch apple pie.

An 8-inch pumpkin pie.

If you ask me, that pretty much covers a traditional Thanksgiving spread, other than sweet potatoes — but so what? You can order this kit as your entire Thanksgiving dinner, or you can add some of your own dishes to dress it up. It’s a holiday choose-your-own-adventure (but way more delicious).

To get your kit, just pre-order it from Costco’s website. Shipping is included in the price, and it arrives frozen via 2-day FedEx Air. If you order it before Nov. 5, it’s guaranteed to arrive between Nov. 8 and Nov. 17 — so make sure you have room to store it frozen for a bit before the big day.

More Thanksgiving goodies you can order now from Costco

If ordering an entire dinner isn’t quite your speed, Costco has single items you can order now to supplement your Thanksgiving celebrations.

Tootie Pie 11″ Huge Original Apple Pie

This is a pie to feed a crowd. Towering and stuffed to the brim with apple goodness, this pie will bring the taste of warm, fall spices to the end of your Thanksgiving meal (or the beginning — we won’t tell).

Tootie Pie 11″ Whiskey Pecan Pie, 2-pack

This two-pack of pies puts a fun twist on traditional pecan flavors with a whiskey glaze on top of the sweet, custardy filling. Each pie serves up to 10 people so this order will feed a crowd.

Sunshine Harvest Cornucopia

Set the perfect Thanksgiving table with this cornucopia centerpiece, bursting with fall-colored flowers that will delight all your guests.

