Gifts that will celebrate dad and his love of dogs

IN THIS ARTICLE:

If you have the type of dad whose best friend has four legs, you’re in luck when it comes to shopping for a Father’s Day gift. There are so many gifts that appeal to a dog-obsessed dad.

Dog dad gifts come in many categories. You can find many things, like personalized items, dog-themed clothing and practical items. Regardless of which you choose, the ideal Father’s Day gift for your special dad will show him how much you care while recognizing his devotion to his dog.

Shopping for gifts for dads who love their dogs

There are numerous dog-themed items on the market, but not all are gift-worthy. A Father’s Day gift for a dad who loves his dog should be a quality item that’s either useful, stylish or will become a timeless keepsake. The type of father you have will help you determine the type of dog gift that will work best for him.

Sentimental dads will appreciate personalized items, especially those that can incorporate a photo of his dog or be engraved with its name.

Clothing that centers around dogs is suitable for almost any pro-dog dad. Some items in this category are whimsical, which appeal to dad’s sense of humor.

Tech-savvy dads are likely to enjoy high-tech dog gifts like pet cameras, pet trackers and automatic feeders.

Wall art with dogs as the subject is ideal for artsy dads.

Gifts like a pet vacuum, car seat covers, collars, leashes and bowls are suitable for dads who prefer practical items that will come in handy in daily life with their dogs.

Best personalized gift for dog-obsessed dads

Tami Trading Personalized Wooden Dog Photo Frame

What you need to know: If you are looking for a beautiful handmade gift that can be personalized, this frame is an excellent choice that your dad will treasure for years to come.

What you’ll love: This attractive wood frame can be engraved with the name of your dad’s best friend. It’s available in a choice of portrait or landscape frame orientations. You can also purchase a matching heart-shaped plaque to be displayed with the frame.

What you should consider: At least one customer reported a broken clip on the back of the frame.

Sold by Amazon

Best clothing gifts for dog-obsessed dads

Top clothing gift for dog-obsessed dads

Dog Lover Dad Apparel Dog Lover T-shirt

What you need to know: This fun T-shirt makes a great Father’s Day gift for any dad of human and canine kids.

What you’ll love: This T-shirt features a whimsical message that appeals to dog dads. It’s crafted of quality materials and is available in a choice of several colors.

What you should consider: Some colors are made of 100 percent cotton and should be washed in cold water to avoid shrinking.

Sold by Amazon

Top clothing gift for the money for dog-obsessed dads

Hatphile Prewashed Soft Embroidery Dog Dad Hat

What you need to know: If your dad likes to wear hats, this one offers a fun way for him to express his love for his dog.

What you’ll love: This hat sports the simple message of “dog dad” embroidered on the top. It’s made of quality cotton that’s soft and comfortable. You can choose from several stylish colors.

What you should consider: The fit may be slightly tight on some larger dads.

Sold by Amazon

Best tech gifts for dog-obsessed dads

Top tech gift for dog-obsessed dads

Furbo Treat-Tossing Pet Camera

What you need to know: Any dad who wants to keep a watchful eye on his pooch when he’s not at home will appreciate this interactive pet camera.

What you’ll love: This camera will keep your dad engaged with his dog even when he’s not at home. It features two-way audio and a treat-tossing function. It’s easy to set up and pair with the Furbo app. It’s also compatible with Alexa.

What you should consider: There are occasional glitches with the app that may result in some of the functions not working properly.

Sold by Amazon

Top tech gift for the money for dog-obsessed dads

Arf Pets Smart Pet Feeder with Camera

What you need to know: This is an automatic pet feeder and monitor in one that makes an outstanding gift for dog-owning fathers who travel or spend long hours at work.

What you’ll love: The Arf Pets smart feeder works with an app for remote pet feedings. The built-in camera records voice and video for remote monitoring and keeping in touch with pets when away from home.

What you should consider: Setting up the unit and getting it to connect to the app can be challenging.

Sold by Amazon

Best art gifts for dog-obsessed dads

Top art gift for dog obsessed dads

MG Stout Custom Painterly Pet Portraits

What you need to know: This artist-painted portrait makes a memorable gift for any dad who loves his dog.

What you’ll love: By submitting a photo, an artist will create a canvas painting in the likeness of your dad’s dog. The art is created with acrylics and features a wood frame.

What you should consider: The price of this original painting is on the high side.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Top art gift for the money for dog-obsessed dads

Archie & Oscar Stick with Me Canvas Painting by Pat Saunders

What you need to know: Any dog enthusiast will enjoy this heartfelt painting that’s attractive and affordable.

What you’ll love: This canvas painting features a pair of dogs and comes on a wooden frame. It’s available in a choice of four sizes.

What you should consider: The colors may look somewhat different in person than online.

Sold by Wayfair

Best practical gifts for dog-obsessed dads

Top practical gift for dog-obsessed dads

Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Vacuum

What you need to know: Dog hair doesn’t stand a chance with this well-equipped Bissell vacuum that’s designed with pet owners in mind.

What you’ll love: This vacuum is packed with features pet owners prefer, including a large dirt cup, powerful suction and a collection of pet-hair removal tools. The swivel steering makes maneuvering it a snap.

What you should consider: The belt is prone to damage and slippage.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top practical gift for the money for dog-obsessed dads

Amazon Basics Waterproof Car Seat Cover

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive car seat cover that’s great for dads who travel with their dogs.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to protect the back seat of a vehicle with this cover that installs in minutes. It’s waterproof and wipes clean with ease.

What you should consider: The fit may not be ideal for some larger vehicles.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.