If it rains, you can pitch an outdoor blanket or tarp between two trees and place items below it to keep them dry.

What are the ten best gifts for campers?

Camping is a great way to connect with the outdoors. Some people prefer car camping where they can still use amenities and electricity, while others prefer a more rustic, backcountry experience. Because camping has become so popular and accessible, there are tons of products out there that make camping life more comfortable and enjoyable. When buying gifts for the outdoors lover in your life, items like camping chairs, cooking appliances and sleep-related gear are great choices.

Camping gift considerations

There are a few considerations to ponder before choosing a gift for a camper.

People who love to camp with amenities might be less picky about the weight of their items than someone who is backpacking. They might also appreciate luxury items and electronics.

Do they like to cook? Some campers stick to very simple foods like canned beans and ramen noodles. Others love to see what chef-level meals they can concoct in their outdoor kitchen.

How many people are camping? A family has different needs than an individual. For example, a family might want to invest in a bigger tent that can accommodate children or have a more diverse cooking set to make different dishes.

Best gifts for campers who enjoy cooking

Best gift for aspiring camping chefs

The New Camp Cookbook: Gourmet Grub for Campers, Road Trippers, and Adventurers

It can be challenging to know what to cook on the trail, but this book is here to help aspiring chefs figure out what recipes are suitable for the backcountry. It comes with a lot of valuable information and general tips about cooking outdoors. There are also icons to let you know what equipment is needed to prepare each recipe.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for campers who need to cook for many people

GSI Outdoors, Pinnacle Camper Cooking Set for Camping and Backpacking

For those who need to cook for multiple people, this cooking set accommodates four campers. It comes with a set of mugs, bowls and plates as well as a pot, a frying pan and even a strainer. Everything fits neatly inside a stuff sack with a convenient handle. The cookware is non-stick and most of the items are collapsible in order to save space.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Best gift for campers who like hot food and beverages

Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar

Hydro Flask’s insulated food jar is perfect for people who might want to store hot food or drinks for the day. The material is BPA free and made of stainless steel. It weighs less than 1 pound, and it comes in three different sizes. Hydro Flask also offers lifetime warranties on their food jars.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Best camping gifts for getting good sleep

Best gift for campers who like soft pillows

Therm-a-Rest Compressible Travel Pillow

Many people find it difficult to sleep on blow-up pillows. Therm-a-Rest is one of the biggest names in the outdoor gear market, and this pillow is perfect for people who might have trouble sleeping while camping. It is filled with foam that expands 4 inches, and when not in use, it can be compressed for easy storage. It weighs 12 oz and will easily fit in most bags.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for budget campers

SEMOO Self-Inflating Camping Sleeping Pad

This pad costs a mere $20, making it an affordable option for casual campers. Unlike many other pads, this is self-inflating, so there is no need to worry about blowing into the pad if it begins to deflate in the middle of the night. People who want a second pad can clip them together to make one large sleeping pad. The pad itself weighs 2.3 lbs and rolls up just like a sleeping bag.

Sold by Amazon

Best comfort gifts for campers

Best gift for picnics and casual camping

Extra Large Picnic And Outdoor Blanket

Having multi-purpose items is great for the outdoors. This blanket can be used for picnics, beach days or camping. The waterproof PEVA backing kstops moisture from leaking through the blanket. It has a zippered pocket, comes with four stakes and it’s easy to roll up and toss into a bag.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for campers who like to lounge

ONIVA – a Picnic Time Portable Reclining Camp Chair

Whether you are lounging around a fire or relaxing with friends, camping chairs are a must-have item. This chair is collapsible, and it weighs just 9 lbs 7 oz. The chair reclines, and there is a large zippered pocket on the back for extra storage.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for summer camping

Coleman Instant Beach Canopy

Camping in the sun and summer heat can be a struggle, but having a good canopy allows everyone to enjoy the shade and cool off. This canopy can be set up in a mere three minutes and it comes with extra overhangs and a vented roof.

Sold by Amazon

Best convenient gifts for campers

Best gift for campers who like to stay up late

LE LED Camping Lantern

For those who want to read a book or play cards at the table at night, this lantern offers 1,000 lumens. It uses an LED bulb and comes with four different light settings including daylight white and full brightness.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for campers who love music

COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Music can liven up any camping trip, and the COMISO waterproof Bluetooth speaker is made for outdoor use. It is equipped with stereo output and can be paired up with a second speaker via Bluetooth if you want to increase the volume even more. It weighs slightly less than 13 oz and comes with a rechargeable battery that can last up to 36 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.