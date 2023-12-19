You waited too long to shop, but there are still options

The window to ship gifts in time for Christmas is rapidly closing, but if you’re out of time in the real world, digital gift cards can come to the rescue instantaneously. Thanks to the wide variety of retailers offering gift cards tailored to any interest, your digital gift card will feel like anything but a last resort.

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty fan, health care worker, creative kid or budding astrologist, these gift cards are a thoughtful way to let them choose the perfect present for them.

Creative ways to give digital gift cards

Opening an email may be convenient, but it can also take some of the magic out of gift-giving. Depending on the digital gift card format, you may be able to print off the code and give your gift physically as well as digitally. Include the printed card or code information in a special Christmas card or, for an extra-special presentation, print the gift card information out on nice cardstock and enclose it in its own envelope or gift bag.

Printed gift cards can also be incorporated into smaller, themed gifts. For example, a gift card for a beauty retailer can be tucked in with a sleep mask or special washcloth. Clothing gift cards pair well with new socks, while gift cards for the home can be packaged up in a tea towel or alongside seasonal treats. Creative packaging lets you go the extra mile to put together a thoughtful gift for your loved one.

Best gift card deals

Birthdate Co. Gift Gard

Want to commemorate a special day but not sure if they’re more into star charts or scented candles? Let them input their birthday and Birthdate creates a customized birthstone necklace, astrological chart or candle designed just for them.

Gales Gift Card

If you’re looking for a gift for a health care worker, a gift card from Gales can help them pick out new footwear that meets the demands of their workplace. Designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gales’ personal protective equipment footwear is easy to clean and comfortable to wear on long shifts.

Girlfriend Collective Gift Card

Once the recipient finds this gift card in their inbox, they can start shopping for ethically made activewear from Girlfriend Collective. The brand’s size range covers XXS to 6XL and uses recycled materials and eco-friendly dye.

Glamnetic Gift Card

Glamnetic fans swear by the brand’s magnetic eyeliner and high-quality lashes, but its press-on nails are also a hit. With a gift card, they can choose the perfect pair of lashes or trendy nails for any occasion.

Jack Archer Gift Card

Jack Archer makes improved men’s basics, such as pants, tees and boxer briefs, for a better fit and more confidence. A gift card lets them pick out a pair of comfortable-yet-stylish Jetsetter Pants in the perfect size and color.

Kitsch Gift Card

Beauty brand Kitsch offers indulgent hair care, accessories, sleep masks and more. A Kitsch gift card lets the recipient shop for self-care treats, such as satin pillowcases, facial rollers or exfoliating body scrubs.

Kozy Gift Card

This gift card can go toward building the ultimate play fort or reading nook thanks to the Kozy Couch, a multipurpose children’s furniture piece. Kozy also makes easy-clean covers and pillow accessories to make playtime even more creative.

Lalo Gift Card

Lalo helps parents play and nurture with thoughtfully designed toys, furniture and accessories. With a gift card, parents can pick out mealtime accessories, bath-time helpers and toys for babies and toddlers.

Material Gift Card

Perfect for someone who loves to cook or entertain, a gift card to Material lets them add elegant pieces to their kitchen or table setting. They can choose something practical, such as a sustainable cutting board or copper-core pans, or something decorative, such as mix-and-match linen placemats.

Mightly Gift Card

Mom-owned Mightly makes comfortable clothes that can withstand kids who love to play hard. The gift card recipient can choose from new or lightly pre-owned baby and kids clothing, such as leggings with reinforced knees or twirly dresses with pockets.

Selfmade Gift Card

Help them add some stress relief and resiliency to their self-care routine with a gift card from Selfmade. The brand focuses on emotional health and behavioral science, using multifunction skin and body care products to help improve the connection with oneself.

Softwear Gift Card

Help them feel extra cozy this winter with a gift card for Softwear’s ethically made and eco-friendly loungewear. The brand’s buttery-soft hoodies, joggers and more are made from sustainably sourced beechwood Tencel.

Sol Organics Gift Card

Treat your loved one to fresh, soft, ethically made bedding for the new year. Sol Organic sheets are available in percale cotton, sateen cotton, linen and flannel so they can sleep comfortably in any season.

STEMKids Gift Card

This gift card lets kids do their favorite science projects with tools such as kid-friendly microscopes, plant-growing kits and slides. STEMKids helps kids learn the basics of science and vital critical-thinking skills.

