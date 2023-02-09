Which maternity clothes do you need for cold weather?

Pregnancy comes with a lot of physical changes. Those changes can make regular clothing very uncomfortable to wear, even if you start to size up. Add some chilly winter months into your pregnancy, and it can be even trickier to stay comfortable and cozy.

So before your regular clothes get too small to accommodate your growing bump, it’s important to stock up on maternity tops, dresses, pants and coats to stay warm in cold weather.

Types of maternity clothes

Staying warm during pregnancy isn’t just about outerwear. Maternity clothing for winter also includes:

Sweaters: From knit tops to big, cozy sweaters, maternity sweaters can keep the chill off, even when you’re indoors. Look for sweaters with side splits that will fit even into the later months of your pregnancy.

From knit tops to big, cozy sweaters, maternity sweaters can keep the chill off, even when you’re indoors. Look for sweaters with side splits that will fit even into the later months of your pregnancy. Pants: You might think jeans are off the table during pregnancy, but maternity pants come in all sorts of materials, including denim. From comfortable leggings to smart jeans, look for maternity pants that sit low on the waist but with a stomach panel that can stretch with your bump.

You might think jeans are off the table during pregnancy, but maternity pants come in all sorts of materials, including denim. From comfortable leggings to smart jeans, look for maternity pants that sit low on the waist but with a stomach panel that can stretch with your bump. Underwear: Maternity underwear is designed to fit over your bump or sit low at the hips so the material doesn’t roll down. In the winter months, you might want to add some thermal underwear into the mix for added warmth.

Maternity underwear is designed to fit over your bump or sit low at the hips so the material doesn’t roll down. In the winter months, you might want to add some thermal underwear into the mix for added warmth. Tops: Maternity tops are generally made with stretch material to fit properly all the way through pregnancy. When it comes to chilly weather, look for long-sleeved tops and vests to keep the cold away.

Maternity tops are generally made with stretch material to fit properly all the way through pregnancy. When it comes to chilly weather, look for long-sleeved tops and vests to keep the cold away. Socks: When it’s time to ditch the sandals, you’ll need some underlayers to keep your shoes warm and comfy. Maternity socks are designed to keep your feet warm, but you can also get compression socks to increase circulation and reduce the heightened risk of blood clots during pregnancy.

When it’s time to ditch the sandals, you’ll need some underlayers to keep your shoes warm and comfy. Maternity socks are designed to keep your feet warm, but you can also get compression socks to increase circulation and reduce the heightened risk of blood clots during pregnancy. Coats: You may already have some winter coats you love. But they’re unlikely to zip closed around a pregnancy bump. So it’s a good idea to pick up a warm winter maternity jacket. Some are made with zip extenders so you can adjust the size of the coat as your bump grows.

What to consider before buying winter maternity clothes

Maternity clothing isn’t just about accommodating your bump. Lots of maternity clothing has extra features and functionality to support physical changes during pregnancy.

Material: Despite cold weather, many women experience higher body temperatures during pregnancy due to fluctuating hormones. So while you might want tops and pants that are nice and thick, try to choose breathable materials. And go for light layers in case you get too warm and want to remove some.

Despite cold weather, many women experience higher body temperatures during pregnancy due to fluctuating hormones. So while you might want tops and pants that are nice and thick, try to choose breathable materials. And go for light layers in case you get too warm and want to remove some. Waistline: Most maternity pants use standard materials such as denim up to the hips, but with a panel of stretchy material to go up over the bump. When it comes to tops and maternity dresses, an empire waistline fits high over the bump so looser material can fall down over your bump. Avoid mid-rise waistlines to ensure the clothing fits as far as possible into your pregnancy.

Best maternity winter clothes to buy

Motherhood Maternity Full Length Secret Fit Belly Leggings

These full-length leggings are made from stretchy super-soft fabric and move seamlessly from the legs into an over-the-bump waistline. They’re machine-washable and you can layer looser pants over them for added warmth. Sold by Amazon

Make Me Chic Ribbed Knit Pregnancy Top

This ribbed-knit long-sleeved top has a ribbon tie at the waist, making it great for a smarter look during your pregnancy. It comes in eight colors so you can mix and match with different maternity jeans and pants throughout your pregnancy. Sold by Amazon

Smallshow Maternity Zip-Up Fleece

This zip jacket has a cozy fleece lining, side pockets and a hood. You can also take the inner panel and convert it to a baby carrier worn outside the jacket postpartum. Sold by Amazon

Kindred Bravely Maternity Compression Socks

These comfy socks reach right up to under the knee and provide compression around the ankle and up the calf. Made from cotton and bamboo, they wick moisture away from the skin to keep you dry and warm and reduce odor. Sold by Amazon

Mother Bee Maternity Ruched Waist Dress

If you’ve got holiday parties to go to during your pregnancy, this chic floor-length dress is comfortable to wear over your bump and has long sleeves for the winter chill. It comes in 30 patterns and colors and can be machine-washed. Sold by Amazon

Hello Miz Boat Neck Knit Maternity Sweater

Great for throwing over your maternity leggings or jeans, this casual long-sleeved sweater has small splits at the hem so the sweater still fits as your bump grows. It provides a loose, comfortable fit and is great for layering under a jacket for warmth. Sold by Amazon

Maacie 3-in-1 Maternity Fleece Lined Coat

This maternity coat has a zip front, but it comes with a panel insert so you can increase the size of the jacket as your bump grows. It has a fleece lining and faux fur hood lining to keep you cozy. Sold by Amazon

Poshdivah Women’s Maternity Fleece-Lined Leggings

These polyester leggings are lined with fleece for extra warmth and comfort. The waistline is high to stretch over your bump and they have a small pocket on the side for convenience. Sold by Amazon

Smallshow Maternity Long-Sleeved Shirts

This pack includes three maternity shirts in 21 colors with ruched sides for added comfort and detail. They’re made from breathable rayon fabric and are extra long to cover your bump and not ride up. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Farrell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.