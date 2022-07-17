Are you having trouble with your toddler crawling over your baby gate? Try a taller gate to prevent your little one from making their way over.

Are Relago or Evenflo baby gates better?

Whether parents use a baby gate to keep their baby in or out of certain rooms, baby gates are a great step parents can take in purchasing to provide safety and peace of mind. Baby gates are great for a growing baby learning how to get around the house by pulling up, crawling or walking. Baby gates come in different designs so that parents have the option to choose a gate that best fits their household’s needs. Baby gates can be useful for years to come with babies and toddlers to keep them away from the fireplace, stairs, laundry rooms, stoves and more.

Baby gates are also available in different styles, materials, colors, heights, widths and more, making selecting a baby gate easy for parents of a new baby or a baby who is now learning to navigate the house. Baby gates can be great for parents because they give them peace of mind knowing their baby is safe, not having access to certain objects or limiting their space. Both Regalo and Evenflo have a good selection of choices, quality materials, and easy installations that will make parenting an easier process.

Regalo baby gate

The Regalo brand aims to make life with babies more fun and safe, simple and easy. With many different types of baby gate options, they give parents many choices to choose a baby gate that will best suit their needs. These baby gates are made with quality material to last and hold up in the home. Regalo also has a broad price range which helps parents get a baby gate within their budget. Different types of material that Regalo has are plastic, metal, mesh and wooden, so that parents can choose the style that best fits their needs and the material kind as well. Regalo overall offers a wide selection that will help make the everyday life of parents with their babies easier.

Regalo baby gate pros

Regalo has a lot of different styles of gates as well as color choices from which to choose.

Regalo baby gate cons

These baby gates are a little on the more pricey side than other brands.

Best Regalo baby gate

Regalo Easy Step Extra Tall Platinum Safety Gate

This baby gate is 36 inches tall, making it an excellent option for growing babies. This gate would be useful for babies aged 6 to 24 months, allowing you to get your months’ worth for the time frame of using it. With a small assembly, this baby gate has the hardware to mount to your walls, making it sturdy with its all-metal frame. Simple design and convenient walk-through availability, this gate easily matches a parents’ home and is easy to use. This baby gate can also be easily packed up and used on vacation while visiting family and friends, and more.

Sold by Amazon

Evenflo baby gate

Evenflo’s goal is to enhance the experience of parenting and keep the baby safe and help them develop. Evenflo has a smaller selection of baby gates but still has an excellent variety to choose from, giving parents the option to select one good for them. Evenflo has affordable prices allowing parents to choose a baby gate as low as 14 dollars. They have baby gates with mesh, wood, metal and plastic, which lets the parents choose a style and material that best fits their needs and compliments their home. Evenflo baby gates are made with materials to be childproof so that parents can be stress-free.

Evenflo baby gate pros

Different price ranges allow parents to choose an affordable baby gate that works best for them.

Evenflo baby gate cons

The Evenflo doesn’t have as large of a selection of styles from which to choose.

Best Evenflo baby gate

Evenflo Multi-Use Decor Tall Walk-Thru Baby Gate

This baby gate has a height of 36 inches, making it a great option for a growing baby and giving the extra height of not worrying about the baby crawling over. The handle on this gate has a red and green indicator that lets parents know the gate is latched properly and can’t be opened. With the quiet auto close hinge, you can easily close the gate without disturbing the little one without excessive noise. This gate can also open in both directions, which helps not limit parents and makes the gate easy to use and get through. With the metal framing and black color, this gate will look great and match designs easily and compliment the space. The Evenflo comes with hardware mount attachments with a simple installation and material that won’t damage the interior.

Sold by Amazon

Should you buy a Regalo baby gate or an Evenflo baby gate?

Regalo and Evenflo have unique baby gates that will strengthen overall safety if you have a growing baby. Regalo is the top choice due to its affordability and wide selection. Regalo gives parents many options to choose from so that they are not limited to choosing a gate that might not work for them but instead has so many options that will make parenting safer and easier. Regalo has styles, materials and color choices that will all complement a home and match pre-existing furniture or decor. These baby gates have a sturdy design, making them childproof as babies grow and learn to navigate and get around the house differently. Regalo aims to make parenting simple and safe, giving parents peace of mind in knowing that while they might not be holding their little one all the time, they are safe from certain parts of the house.

