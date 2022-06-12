Which giant bean-bag chair is best?

Bean-bag chairs that are large enough can act as couches and beds for those looking for a place to relax. Aside from the size of a bean-bag chair, they are often very comfortable and feature a foam fill that allows the user to sink into the item. Giant bean-bag chairs with secure closures last a long time and can be a great piece of furniture to tie a room together. When purchasing a giant bean-bag chair, consider what it is filled with, what the cover is made from, and the dimensions of the item.

If you are looking for a durable, comfortable and machine washable giant bean bag that does not require assembly, the Chill Sack bean-bag chair is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a giant bean-bag chair

Fill

Before purchasing a giant bean-bag chair, consider what it is filled with. Bean-bag chairs can be filled with an assortment of materials commonly broken up and used as the filling. The most common material is foam. Foam provides sinking comfort that cradles the user without permanently flattening. Some bean bags are filled with broken Styrofoam and soft plastic beans. Consider the fill of the bean bag before purchase to determine the level of comfort you are looking for.

Cover

A giant bean-bag chair should feature a soft cover that is machine washable. A plush cover that also is durable provides comfort and is the part of the bean bag that comes into contact with the user. The material used to cover the chair should be moderately stretched and tear-resistant. Most covers feature zippered covers. The most popular cover materials are linen, cotton and suede.

Dimensions

Before purchasing a giant bean bag, make sure it will fit inside of doorways as it is transported to a specific room. Giant bean-bag chairs that arrive assembled may not be able to fit where needed without tearing or being damaged. Look at the dimensions listed in the product description on the website to make sure the item can be properly transported.

What to look for in a quality giant bean-bag chair

Moisture-resistance

A quality bean-bag chair is resistant to moisture. This means the item has some waterproof features to make it hard for mold and bacteria to form on the fabric despite moisture in the air. Products that are moisture resistant may not need to be washed as often.

Secure closure

The best bean-bag chairs are designed with secure ways to close them so the contents stay in place. The material inside a bean bag can make a mess that is hard to clean and replace if leaked.

Color

Color does not affect the comfort or durability of the item, but it provides the user with options when designing their space.

How much you can expect to spend on a giant bean-bag chair

The best giant bean-bag chairs cost $90-$300 depending on the material used to make the chair and what it is filled with. Items that are filled and covered with quality material are priced higher.

Giant bean-bag chair FAQ

Are giant bean bags preassembled?

A. Some giant bean bags are preassembled and arrive at your door in giant, stuffed form. Some giant bean bags arrive in a smaller box with instructions to assemble them. This takes more time and requires the user to stuff the bean bags themselves. Although this process is time-consuming, those who purchase bean-bag chairs that need to be assembled will not have to worry about the bean bag being too large to fit through their door.

Why is it necessary for giant bean-bag chairs to feature handles?

A. Giant bean-bag chairs that feature handles as an added accessory for convenience allows the user to easily move the item from point A to point B without having to awkwardly hug the item to move it. This ensures the item does not slip from your hands when moving it, and allows you to see where you are going.

What’s the best giant bean-bag chair to buy?

Top giant bean-bag chair

Chill Sack

What you need to know: This bean-bag chair comes in multiple colors and provides optimal comfort with inches of memory foam and suede fabric. It is moisture resistant and is machine washable.

What you’ll love: This item features zippered construction for the best security of the foam fill and is securely stitched for added durability. It is stain resistant.

What you should consider: Some users have noted the vent holes in the item are easily torn when transporting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top giant bean-bag chair for the money

Jaxx 6-Foot Cocoon

What you need to know: This bean-bag chair is machine washable and comes in multiple colors. There is no assembly required.

What you’ll love: This item is filled with foam and is comfortable. It is made securely with durable zippers that keep the fill enclosed. It comes with a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: Over time, the memory foam goes flat and the imprints are permanently in the chair, making for an uncomfortable lounging experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Big Joe Fuf Large Bean-Bag Chair and Lounger

What you need to know: This large bean-bag chair comes in four colors and is filled with comfortable foam. The cover is made with plush, soft material and is machine washable.

What you’ll love: This item is childproof and can support up to 600 pounds. It is made with durable material and will never go flat. There are handles on this item for easy transport.

What you should consider: This item requires assembly and can take up to two days for the foam to fully expand for use. This item is not lightweight and may be hard for some to transport.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.