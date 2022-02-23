Which baby cot is best?

Camping is one of the best ways to clear your head. You can center your thoughts and enjoy the peaceful surroundings nature has to offer. However, camping comfortably requires careful planning and research, especially if you’re bringing any young children along for the adventure. Ensuring kids get a good night’s sleep in a new, strange environment can be challenging. You can help little ones rest easy by using a baby cot.

The Regalo My Cot Portable Travel Bed is an ideal solution for keeping children comfortable on the go. It comes in multiple colors and folds up for storage, making it great for tents and sleepovers.

What to know before you buy a baby cot

Benefits to using a cot

While some prefer sleeping bags or even hammocks, there are many benefits to bringing a cot along on your camping trip. In lower temperatures, a cot keeps you elevated, so you’re not sleeping on the cold ground. A cot also requires less padding than sleeping on the ground, helping you avoid sleeping on rocks or uneven terrain.

Your child’s age

Your child’s age will determine what type of cot is best for them. Young children or babies who can roll over may not be safe in a cot, and they should be in a travel crib. Older children who don’t require the same features as a toddler or baby will do fine with a child-sized camping cot.

Space considerations

Tent space is always limited during a camping trip. Consider the size of the tent you’re using, so you can determine whether or not it can accommodate a baby cot. If your tent is on the small side, you may want to opt for cots all around. Cots utilize a compact, space-saving design to allow for the best use of space.

What to look for in a quality baby cot

Comfort

First and foremost, select a cot that will keep your child comfortable. Look for a model with enough elasticity to cradle the sleeper gently without drooping too low. Conversely, a cot that is too taught will provide a hard and potentially uncomfortable surface to sleep on.

Foldable

Efficient packing is critical when it comes to travel. Select a baby cot you can fold into a compact, easy-to-transport size. Models that remain fully assembled may be too cumbersome to pack. They also don’t allow you to utilize more room in the tent during the daytime when you need space to move around.

Carrying bag

Some foldable cots also include a carrying bag for storing when the cot is not in use. YOu can use this bag to hang your cot up out of the way on the trails or store the cot between camping trips.

Insect netting

Some baby cots have a built-in insect net that keeps little ones safe from mosquitoes and biting flies. If you spend time in locations where bugs can be a nuisance, they can use the built-in net to keep out unwanted insects.

Canopy

Some cots include a removable canopy. While this may not have much use inside a tent or shelter, they can use it outdoors to keep the hot sun at bay.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby cot

You can purchase cots for children and babies for $40-$110. You may pay extra for baby cots with additional features and accessories.

Baby cot FAQ

Are baby cots safe?

A. Yes. Since baby cots are low to the ground, there’s very little chance of injury or harm. However, adult supervision is advised, as with any device or furniture used by young children.

Will a cot keep a child away from spiders and bugs?

A. In some cases, yes. An elevated cot makes it less likely for spiders or centipedes to disrupt a peaceful night’s sleep. However, bugs adept at climbing may still find their way onto the surface of the cot.

Can a young child use an adult cot?

A. Children used to sleeping in a regular bed should have no issue using an adult-sized cot. However, babies and very young toddlers will be safer sleeping in a dedicated baby tent or baby cot.

What are the best baby cots to buy?

Top baby cot

Regalo My Cot Portable Travel Bed

What you need to know: This mini cot is available in different colors and includes a fitted sheet.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight, foldable and waterproof, making it great for camping, sleepovers or travel. It comes in four colors and will likely satisfy any youngster who enjoys adventure.

What you should consider: This cot folds up but does not include a carrying case or bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby cot for money

Regalo My Cot Pals Small Single Portable Toddler Bed

What you need to know: This tiny cot is great for toddlers and especially small children.

What you’ll love: Available in fun cat or raccoon designs, this cot folds up tightly and includes a travel bag. It comes with a fitted sheet and an optional pillow.

What you should consider: Many were disappointed to learn that this cot does not lock in its unfolded position, meaning that it can fold up if bumped or pushed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baby Delight Go with Me Bungalow Deluxe Portable Travel Cot

What you need to know: This baby cot includes a canopy, a safety net and a storage bag.

What you’ll love: It keeps little ones in the shade thanks to the removable canopy. It can safely hold up to 75 pounds, folds up into a travel bag and includes a safety net to prevent falls.

What you should consider: Some users had a hard time locking this cot into place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

