Sensitive skin is not a medical term. Instead, sensitive skin is a word used to describe those who have easily irritated skin.

Which body wash for sensitive skin is best?

It takes one small ingredient to irritate sensitive skin. Many companies have created hypoallergenic formulas free of harsh chemicals and scents for those with easily irritated skin. Choosing a product to cleanse your body is not an easy choice and comes with many considerations. When in pursuit of the perfect body wash for sensitive skin, consider the ingredients of the product in relation to your skin type and the scent.

If you are looking for a pH-balanced mild hypoallergenic body wash, the Dove Hypoallergenic Body Wash for Sensitive Skin is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a body wash for sensitive skin

Ingredients

When purchasing a body wash for sensitive skin, consider the ingredients. Sensitive skin is reactant to chemicals and the environment, unlike any other skin type. Those with sensitive skin require moisturizing and soothing ingredients, such as rose water, jojoba oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E. If you have acne, opt for a body wash that contains benzoyl peroxide to get rid of blemishes and reduce acne scarring.

All good body washes for sensitive skin will contain vitamins and antioxidants that prevent premature aging while cleaning the skin. Avoid sulfates and parabens when purchasing a body wash for sensitive skin, as these ingredients can irritate the skin further and worsen acne in some cases.

Skin-type

Due to your skin’s reactivity to certain ingredients, consider using an all-natural body wash that is free of formaldehyde, fragrance, and preservatives. These can cause bacteria to flourish and can lead to inflammation and allergic reaction. In addition, body washes that contain oatmeal, chamomile, and aloe vera are recommended to nourish the skin. However, stay away from essential oils, which can further initiate the skin if they are not diluted. To test a formula before use, rub it into your hand. If your skin becomes irritated, do not use the body wash on the rest of your body.

What to look for in a quality body wash for sensitive skin

Alcohol-free

A good body wash for sensitive skin will be free of any type of alcohol. Alcohol can dry out the skin and cause further irritation. If you have sensitive skin, there is a higher chance of alcohol contributing to irritation rather than soothing it. To prevent further irritation, look for a body wash that does not contain alcohol.

Eco-friendly

When purchasing a good body wash for sensitive skin, consider your purchase’s effect on the environment. Make sure the container is biodegradable and the wash is made with non-toxic ingredients. Some companies will make the bottle out of recycled material and go a step further by ending animal testing with their product.

Unscented

When purchasing a quality body wash for sensitive skin, consider opting for a product that is unscented and uses a clean formula. Even products with all-natural essential oils can be harmful to delicate areas of the body when washed. If you are concerned about irritation and redness, avoid products with scents.

How much you can expect to spend on a body wash for sensitive skin

A body wash for sensitive skin will cost anywhere from $5-$40, depending on the size of the bottle, the formula, and the brand. A cheap body wash will contain less vitamins and ingredients that benefit the skin and will be priced at around $40. Higher-end soap with many skin benefits and a consistent formula will be anywhere between $12-$40.

Body wash for sensitive skin FAQ

Can I use body wash to wash my face?

A. Some body washes are safe enough to be used on the face. Before washing your face with a body wash, check the product description to make sure the formula is safe for use on all parts of the body.

Can I use shampoo as a body wash?

A. Certain shampoos can be used as a body wash, but some contain too much fragrance to be used on sensitive skin. For example, when washing the private areas of your body, use an unscented soap rather than a shampoo or a scented body wash.

What are the best body washes for sensitive skin to buy?

Top body wash for sensitive skin

Dove Hypoallergenic Body Wash for Sensitive Skin

What you need to know: This body wash gently cleanses the skin with a pH-balanced formula. It contains all-natural nourishing properties and moisturizes to absorb into the top layer of the skin.

What you’ll love: This body wash is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and plant-based, and the bottle is made from recycled plastics.

What you should consider: This product is advertised as unscented, but some users claim that it has a slight scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top body wash for sensitive skin for money

Jason Smoothing Coconut Body Wash

What you need to know: This body wash is infused with vitamin E and vitamin B5 to hydrate and nourish the skin while cleaning. As a result, it leaves skin feeling soft and energized.

What you’ll love: This body wash is not tested on animals and is free of parabens, dyes, sulfates, and petrolatum. The shea butter and coconut oil soothe irritated skin.

What you should consider: This product does not lather well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Unscented Liquid Soap

What you need to know: This soap is made with organic ingredients and is certified fair trade. It is vegan and poses no threat to the environment due to its biodegradable packaging.

What you’ll love: This product is not tested on animals and does not contain synthetic preservatives or dyes.

What you should consider: This product is very concentrated and needs to be diluted before use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.