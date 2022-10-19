What is the trick to putting on false eyelashes?

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed beauty expert or prefer the natural look, everyone agrees that applying false eyelashes is intimidating. It’s ironic that one of the smallest beauty products can simultaneously make us feel so confident and anxious. To help us gain confidence and banish our fears, we asked our beauty expert to explain how easy false eyelashes are to use. As a professional stylist who works with news anchors, national beauty pageant winners, recording artists, actors and politicians, Oscar Molinar has spent decades cultivating his techniques.

In this article: Ardell Duo Brush-On Adhesive With Vitamins, Glamnetic Vixen Magnetic Lashes and Kiss Falscara False Eyelash Rosewater Remover

Tips for using false lashes

Choose lashes

Molinar uses three main types of false eyelashes â€“ individual single lashes, individual flare lashes and strip lashes. Single lashes are applied one at a time and are mostly used by professionals. Flare lashes are applied individually, but each cluster has between three to eight lashes. Strip lashes, which are a full strip of lash hairs, are most commonly used at home.

When asked if lashes look best on particular eye shapes, Molinar said that lashes are for everyone, including all face and eye shapes. However, he warned that the length and volume shouldn’t be over-exaggerated, or they will overpower the eye.

Molinar also gave excellent advice to anyone trying lashes for the first time. “Pick an elegant occasion to use false eyelashes to vamp your look for the evening since they add drama to any look. But I wouldn’t wear them to a job interview. Also, keep in mind they should enhance your look, not overpower it.”

Trim lashes

No face and eye shape are exactly the same, which means one pair of lashes isn’t going to look good on everyone right out of the box. Trimming is the key to getting that natural look. Don’t be nervous about hacking off part of your lashes because Molinar has a tried and true tip â€“ trim lashes with nail clippers. However, be sure to trim them in the shape of a fan.

Start with your real lashes

Before applying falsies, it’s essential to prep your real lashes. Molinar suggested brushing mascara on your natural lashes first and never on false lashes. Also, it needs to be a water-based mascara. If your false lashes always seem to separate, this could be the issue. “Oil-based mascara can cause lashes to separate because the oil is a solvent between the false eyelashes and the false eyelash glue,” he said.

Apply false eyelashes

Applying lashes will depend on the type of lashes you choose, but Molinar’s number one tip is to make sure your glue dries clear. Seeing glue will ruin any cohesive makeup look. When adhering false lashes, keep your eyes open while looking down, placing the falsies on the top of your lash line. An eyelash applicator will help to fuse natural lashes and false eyelashes together. Molinar also suggested using a liquid eyeliner to complete your eyelash look and help the lashes blend even more.

Remove and clean lashes

The best way to remove false eyelashes is to move from the inner eye to the outer eye and use eye makeup remover to loosen the glue. Molinar stressed the importance of removing lashes gently and cleaning them after each use. “Make sure you wash your lashes after use and store them back in the case,” he said. “Dirty lashes tend to irritate eyes and can cause hair lice to breed.”

Recommended false lash products

Ardell Duo Brush-On Adhesive With Vitamins

With an ultra-thin brush, brushing this adhesive on both strip and individual lashes is quick and precise. Since it goes on white and dries down clear, it can’t be seen peeking out from the lashes. Plus, this adhesive is formulated with vitamins A, C and E to nourish natural lashes while wearing falsies.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Glamnetic Vixen Magnetic Lashes

Magnetic lashes don’t require glue, taking most of the hard work out of applying falsies. These will stay put all day through all elements, including wind and rain. They also last for up to 60 wears and are waterproof, smudge-proof and sweat-resistant. As a bonus, magnetic lashes easily come off at the end of the day.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Sephora Collection False Eyelash Applicator

This dual-ended eyelash applicator makes it straightforward to apply lashes perfectly every time. The curved end helps to grip and apply lashes, while the silicone tip holds them in place or re-secures lashes. This affordable tool is also designed with a comfortable grip and comes in a recyclable box.

Sold by Sephora

Velour Lashes Plant Fibre Lash Collection

The beginner-friendly lashes are ideal for beginners or professionals and come in three styles ranging from natural to full volume. They’re designed with hemp-derived fibers, making them fluffy, lightweight and natural-looking. Users get at least 20 wears from each pair of lashes.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Felt Tip Eyeliner

For magnetic lashes, opt for this magnetic felt tip eyeliner that locks lashes in place from morning until night. It’s highly pigmented and is designed with an ultra-precise tip that creates smooth, pen-like strokes. Plus, the eyeliner is waterproof, smudge-free and vegan.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Lilly Lashes Power Liner and Adhesive Hybrid

Instead of fussy glue, opt for this dual-purpose eyeliner and adhesive in one. The thin tip applies flawlessly and doubles as an extra-tacky adhesive to apply lashes quickly. Since it’s waterproof, smudge-proof and flake-free, this eyeliner is designed to stay all day without budging and removes with no glue residue.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Kiss Falscara False Eyelash Rosewater Remover

In addition to glue residue damaging lashes, tugging on lashes can also create wrinkles around the eyes. This nourishing rosewater cleanser is formulated to gently remove lash extensions and excess bond and seal. Plus, it only requires 10 seconds to use.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.