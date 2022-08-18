Careful! Wet hair is very delicate and breaks easily. Opt for a wide-tooth comb or a boar-hair brush to target those tangles and prevent breakage.

What are the best Oribe hair products?

Founded in 2008, Oribe is a luxury hair care brand created by world-renowned hairdresser Oribe Canales. Its products are salon-quality and designed for all hair types. Oribe offers several collections, each designed to attend to specific hair needs, including moisture-rich, color-treating and curl-reviving formulas.

Are Oribe products expensive?

Oribe products are universally reviewed highly, and the price definitely reflects the quality. They range between $15-$226, depending on the size and type of product. While costly, they’re used in salons globally and belong to a top brand. Oribe products are paraben- and sulfate-free, cruelty- and gluten-free, color-safe and ultraviolet-protective. The finest fragrances are used in each product, giving you salon-fresh hair with every use.

Best Oribe product for dry hair

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

What you need to know: Winner of the 2019 Allure “Best of Beauty” award, this hair oil has an ultra-strengthening formula that restores fried and frizzy hair.

What you’ll love: With fragrant notes of jasmine, sandalwood and bergamot, it absorbs into your hair follicles quickly and conditions fractured strands. It’s a lightweight oil, so it won’t feel heavy or leave a greasy film on your scalp. It doubles as heat and UV protection to prevent future damage.

What you should consider: If you have a problem with oiliness, look instead for an Oribe product that cleanses your scalp.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Best Oribe product for oily hair

Oribe The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo

What you need to know: Designed to combat buildup and oil production, this shampoo targets your scalp and detoxifies the skin at the root.

What you’ll love: The key ingredient is volcanic ash, a natural element that cuts away layers of product and dandruff stuck on your scalp. It gently exfoliates using sea kelp extract and papaya fruit extract, preparing your hair for other treatments. Even while stripping the toxins from your hair, this shampoo replenishes moisture in your hair.

What you should consider: While this is considered a gentle exfoliant, be mindful of sensitivities your skin may have to any cleansing formulas. Conduct a small patch test before using a new product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best Oribe product for coiled hair

Oribe Curl Gelee for Shine and Definition

What you need to know: Winner of the coveted Allure “Best of Beauty” award in 2020, this is a staple for any person with coiled and textured hair.

What you’ll love: This product is designed for curl types 3 and 4 (curly and coily), and defines curls while keeping them hydrated and rejuvenated. Rich in ingredients such as avocado butter, macadamia oil and apricot oil, this gelee will return shine to damaged or dry hair. Apply it on damp curls and let air dry or diffuse.

What you should consider: Some consumers say the gelee is very thick and a little goes a long way, so apply in small doses to avoid product waste.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Best Oribe product for color-treated hair

Oribe Hair Mask for Beautiful Color

What you need to know: Repairing hair after color treatment increases shine and returns silkiness to your locks; this was created for that mission.

What you’ll love: Crafted to restore roots and cuticles, it protects and enhances your hair color while conditioning damaged strands of hair and adding a glossy finish. It’s also a great option while preparing for your next color treatment.

What you should consider: As always, conduct a patch test and review the ingredients list to ensure there are no allergens you could react to. Oribe uses natural elements such as seed oils and fruit extract, but check the list before you apply the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Best Oribe product to achieve volume

Oribe Maximista Hair Thickening Spray

What you need to know: If you’re looking for more bounce and volume for your hair, this is a great place to start.

What you’ll love: Designed to lift roots and create density, it both protects against heat and maximizes volume. With a light consistency, it doesn’t feel heavy or sticky and leaves you with a softer head of hair. The spray is thermal-protective, so you have added prevention of damage from hot tools you use after application.

What you should consider: Since this is meant to volumize hair, those with already frizzy or thick hair should avoid adding it.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

