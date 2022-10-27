Everything you need to know about the dry shampoo recall

Typically, when there’s a recall, you almost expect it to be from a generic or no-name company. This is not the case with the current dry shampoo product recall. Unfortunately, this recall involves products from Dove, Nexxus, Suave and more. This means if you use dry shampoo, it’s likely that this recall affects you. Here’s what you need to know.

What is dry shampoo?

Dry shampoo is a great temporary fix when you’re short on time or not near facilities to clean your hair properly. It can extend the life of a blowout or be a style-saver in a humid environment. It can even make you look fresh after an intense workout at the gym. However, it isn’t something that should be used in place of regular cleaning. All dry shampoo does is absorb oil and grease after it has been sprayed on, so hair looks cleaner. You still need to wash your hair with running water and shampoo.

What is benzene?

At room temperature, benzene is a light yellow or colorless liquid that is highly flammable. It evaporates quickly but is heavier than air, so it tends to sink. While benzene is one of the top 20 chemicals produced in the U.S. and is widely used to make synthetics, lubricants, detergents and pesticides, it’s also released into the air in cigarette smoke, exhaust and burning fossil fuel. At Unilever, the company issuing the voluntary recall, benzene was discovered in the propellant via an internal investigation.

What are the risks of benzene exposure?

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “The health consequences of benzene exposure depend on the amount, route, and length of time of exposure, as well as age and preexisting medical conditions.” The site went on to state that benzene “can decrease the formation of blood cells,” and through long-term exposure, “result in cancers, such as leukemia and other blood disorders.”

What to do if your shampoo was recalled

According to the company’s notice, “Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.” The company advises consumers to stop using the recalled products and contact Unilever for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

These best-selling dry shampoos have not been recalled

Currently, the only products being recalled are from Unilever. This includes Dove, Suave, Nexxus, Tresemme, Bed Head and Rockaholic dry shampoo.

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Batiste’s original fragrance shampoo targets excess grease and oil at the roots. It’s a waterless formula that’s handy for on-the-go situations when you want to add texture and volume. Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones

Specifically formulated for light-colored hair, Moroccanoil dry shampoo uses rice starches to absorb oil, odor and product buildup. The shampoo is also formulated to protect against UV damage. Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo

This popular dry shampoo has a triple-action cleaning technology that eliminates oil, sweat, and odor. It is a cruelty-free product that is safe for chemically treated hair. Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Sephora and Ulta

Redken Deep Clean Dry Shampoo

Redken’s deep-cleaning dry shampoo is formulated with rice and tapioca starch for oil absorption. This product is free of sulfates, silicones and talc. Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo

Besides rice starch and argan oil, this dry shampoo contains vitamin C and fatty acids to nourish and repair your hair while enhancing its shine. It’s cruelty-free, GMO-free and vegan. Sold by Amazon and Ulta

