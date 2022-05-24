Which Ahava hand cream is best?

We do almost everything with our hands, which can make them feel rough, dry and sensitive. To a degree, these feelings and effects are natural and don’t affect our comfort. However, these issues can escalate in some situations, making our hands feel uncomfortable or even outright painful. In these situations, using a good hand cream is an easy, comforting solution.

The best Ahava hand cream is the Ahava Dermud Intensive Hand Cream. It’s specially formulated to treat the direst conditions, including overly sensitive and even cracked skin.

What to know before you buy an Ahava hand cream

Causes of dry hands

There are many reasons your hands become dry, rough and sensitive. Ahava hand creams are formulated to help treat and soothe these conditions. However, by understanding the root causes of dryness, you may be able to improve your hands’ health naturally as well.

Weather: One of the most significant contributors to dry hands is the weather — chiefly, the air around you. If your hands are surrounded by cold and low-humidity air, moisture will be pulled from the upper layers of your skin. Applying Ahava cream before going out and wearing gloves over your hydrated skin can work wonders.

Washing: Regularly washing your hands can rob your hands of moisture. With more moisture being removed, the concentration of minerals in the water on your hands becomes higher. Applying Ahava cream right after washing and using a hard water filtration system help tackle this issue.

Diet: A key ingredient in maintaining healthy skin is omega-3 fatty acids, which can be found in foods like fish and avocados. Adding these foods into your diet can help alleviate some dryness from all areas of the skin.

Quantity

Ahava hand creams typically come in one of three tube sizes. Travel sizes are 1.3 fluid ounces, and the standard size is 3.4 fluid ounces. The larger size is 5.1 fluid ounces and generally costs less per fluid ounce than other sizes.

What to look for in a quality Ahava hand cream

Scent

Whether from the product ingredients or special additives, all Ahava hand creams have some sort of scent. Some users even rave about how these scents can enhance your mood. For an idea of what scent a given cream has and how strong it is, check the user reviews before purchasing.

Absorption

Some Ahava hand creams take a little longer to absorb into the skin than others, and the thicker hand creams take the most time. If you don’t have a few extra minutes to allow a thick cream to absorb, stick to a lighter Ahava product line.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ahava hand cream

Ahava hand creams are top-of-the-line products, and the cost reflects this. Depending on the size of the product you select, you can expect to spend $20-$40.

Ahava hand cream FAQ

Is there a difference between cream, lotion and ointment?

A. They may seem interchangeable — and they may be to some manufacturers — but creams, lotions and ointments are different products.

Lotion is the lightest formula. Though products vary, they are typically best for people whose skin is only mildly dry.

Cream is thicker and an excellent solution for those with particularly dry hands. Even if you only have issues from time to time, such as during cold weather, you may want to consider a cream.

Ointment is the thickest product and is meant for use when all else has failed to soothe and rehydrate your skin. Some ointments are available over-the-counter, while others are strong enough to require a prescription.

How often should I use Ahava hand cream?

A. Ahava hand creams can be applied daily, and most of them are safe to apply several times throughout the day. Ahava recommends applying a small amount of fresh cream to your hands each time you wash your hands.

Does Ahava offer hand creams with sun protection?

A. No, Ahava hand creams do not currently include sun protection. However, they do offer other skin care creams and lotions containing SPF protection levels of 15, 20 and 30.

What’s the best Ahava hand cream to buy?

Top Ahava hand cream

Ahava Dermud Intensive Hand Cream

What you need to know: This Ahava cream is specially made to relieve the driest and most sensitive hands.

What you’ll love: Some key ingredients include aloe vera to soothe irritated skin and jojoba seed oil to soften and smooth dry and sensitive skin. It can be applied throughout the day and is especially effective when applied after washing your hands. It contains no parabens.

What you should consider: The cream is particularly thick, so it can take time to absorb into your skin fully. A few consumers disliked the floral scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top Ahava hand cream for the money

Ahava Dead Sea Water Mineral Hand Cream, Sea-Kissed

What you need to know: A lovely hand cream, this formula comes in a range of pleasing scents.

What you’ll love: This hand cream’s key ingredient is water from the Dead Sea, which is full of natural minerals like magnesium and calcium. It’s specially formulated for daily application, whether applied to the hands, feet or other areas of the body.

What you should consider: A few customers reported their hands feeling greasy for a little too long after application. Others found the scent to be too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

Ahava Mineral Dream Trio Value Set

What you need to know: This box set is excellent for sampling purposes and for travel.

What you’ll love: This lovely gift box includes Ahava’s Dead Sea Water Mineral Hand Cream line in Sea-Kissed, Spring Blossom and Cactus & Pink Pepper scents. The formula does not contain parabens and includes 21 essential minerals, such as calcium and potassium.

What you should consider: These are trial-size tubes, each containing 1.3 fluid ounces. There are rare reports of boxes arriving opened, some with missing tubes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

