Which black bed sheets are best?

While many people prefer white or cream bed sheets, more sleepers have started heading in the opposite end of the spectrum. While unexpected, choosing black bedsheets has a lot of appeal in many ways. Black is the color of elegance and glamor. It can bring a touch of sophistication to the bedroom, embodying mystery. In color psychology, black is sexy and symbolic of mystery and power. Darker colors are also more calming and can actually help restless sleepers settle down more easily.

When you are looking for a 100% cotton, easy-care set of black bed sheets, take a look at Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 550 Thread Count 4 Pc. Sheet Set.

What to know before you buy black bed sheets

Color

Believe it or not, not all black bed sheets are the same hue of black. Some lean towards the cooler end of the spectrum (blues and greens), while others are warmer, with hints of yellow. If you are selecting black bed sheets to specifically match a shade of black already in the room, make certain that the color you select is in the same color family.

Size and thread count

Make sure the sheets you select are the appropriate size for your bed. Ones that are too big may end up bunching around the bed, and ones that are too small may pull off the corners. You also need to consider thread count. Thread count is the number of threads per square inch in fabric. A low thread count indicates thinner sheets, which may result in your black bed sheets turning gray or charcoal-colored.

Thread count also affects the feel of your sheets. If you prefer a more substantial thread count, though, get ready to pay a more substantial price. In general, the higher the thread count, the higher the price tag.

Material

Black bed sheets are available in a wide variety of materials, including cotton, jersey, flannel, linen, microfiber, silk, satin, bamboo and polyester blends. You might be tempted to invest in silk or linen black bed sheets, but these will require special care and show stains easily. On the other hand, polyester sheets are easier to clean, but they can feel scratchy and rough.

With proper care, high-quality black bed sheets should last for years and only get better with age.

What to look for in quality black bed sheets

Colorfast

Quality black bed sheets will be colorfast, meaning they are resistant to fading. Although they may lose some color over time, they will hold on to most of their deep color. This means you won’t need to replace your sheets as often.

Deep pockets

These days, mattresses tend to be deeper, especially if they have thick pillow tops. The best black bed sheets feature deep-fitted sheets that can accommodate the extra depth. Look for sheets that can fit at least a 16-inch mattress.

Tight elastic

Most black bed sheet sets have a fitted sheet with elastic around the entire border. Check buyer reviews to learn more about fit, as tight elastic will ensure your fitted sheet stays in place all night long.

Satisfaction guaranteed

Sheets are a deeply personal purchase, and it’s hard to know if they will be comfortable until they are actually on your bed. Because high-quality sheets can also cost quite a bit of money, look for black bed sheets that come with a satisfaction guarantee and easy returns.

How much you can expect to spend on black bed sheets

Thread count, size and material are the three main factors that influence the price of black bed sheets. Expect to spend between $75-$300 for a set of high-quality sheets.

Black bed sheets FAQ

Is it better to buy a sheet set or individual flat and fitted sheets?

A. If you want to invest in a set of high-end black bed sheets, it can be tempting to purchase them individually. This might make good sense in terms of your wallet, but you might end up with mismatching colors. If you choose this route, purchase the individual sheets from the same company, and make sure they have a good return policy.

If you can, buy the entire sheet set all at once. This ensures consistent color across the set.

How do you care for black bed sheets?

A. Proper care ensures the black color won’t fade as much. Although some color loss is natural and to be expected, you can preserve the deep, dark shade of black by washing your sheets only in cold water. Use mild detergent or detergent that is designed specifically for dark colors. Follow the care instructions listed on the sheets carefully so you know how to clean them without damaging the color.

What are the best black bed sheets to buy?

Top black bed sheets

Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 550 Thread Count 4 Pc. Sheet Set

What you need to know: This is a sheet set for people who prefer cotton sheets.

What you’ll love: These sheets are made from 100% cotton with a high thread count. The extra-deep pockets accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two king pillowcases.

What you should consider: Some users reported uneven wear in the fitted sheet.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top black bed sheets for the money

Nestl Bedding Premier Collection Deep Pocket 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set

What you need to know: This microfiber set is soft, durable and affordable.

What you’ll love: The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. It fits mattresses up to 16-inches deep. It has an elastic pocket around the entire hem of the fitted sheet for a snug, secure fit.

What you should consider: The pillowcases do not fit king-size pillows.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Donna Karan Collection Silk Indulgence King Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: These sheets are great for those who want a little luxury.

What you’ll love: The 80% cotton and 20% silk blend means you can wash this luxurious set in a washing machine. The silk is breathable, and the color is deep and dark. The fitted sheet features deep pockets for tall mattresses.

What you should consider: These do not come as a set.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

