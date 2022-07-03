A floating vanity is a great way to give a bathroom a feeling of space while providing additional storage space for all your essentials.

Which floating vanity is best?

More suited to modern bathroom designs than traditional, floating vanities don’t have legs or a base; rather, they are mounted directly on the wall. They give bathrooms an uncluttered feeling while providing a convenient place to keep toiletries, extra towels, paper rolls and other essentials.

Floating vanities are available in many sizes to incorporate a single or double basin and can be made of various materials to complement or contrast with your decor. An excellent choice is the Blossom Store White Bathroom Vanity with Sink. It is available in several sizes with either single or double basins and has an eye-catching, wave-shaped front drawer. Alternatively, there are many other vanities in different sizes and designs worthy of consideration.

What to know before you buy a floating vanity

Installation

A floating vanity is designed to be wall-mounted; therefore, it is vital that the wall be strong enough. Exterior walls usually have a solid construction and shouldn’t pose a problem; however, many internal walls are made from stud and drywall and may require additional strengthening to support the weight.

Size

The overall size of the vanity will dictate its weight. There are plenty of smaller options available that are a good choice for washrooms or compact bathrooms. On the other hand, master bathrooms may suit a larger vanity with twin sinks and multiple storage options.

Design

Depending on the style of your bathroom, there are a host of different vanity designs. Some have modern cabinets with solid or glass doors, while others may have a more traditional look with ornate detailing. Additionally, a vanity can often be paired with matching furniture, mirrors and vanity light systems.

What to look for in a quality floating vanity

Sink

Many vanities include a countertop with either a single or double sink. Depending on the look you are trying to achieve, vanity countertops are available in wood, natural stone, marble or quartz. They can accept various types of sinks, such as inset, under-mount or vessel. Another option is a one-piece sink-top made from porcelain or acrylic.

Storage

Vanities provide extra storage for your bathroom essentials, such as toiletries, paper rolls and cleaning products. Depending on the style you choose, a vanity may have multiple drawers and cabinets or may incorporate open shelves and wicker baskets for storing towels.

Material

The material a vanity is made from is a key consideration. Solid wood, acrylic and natural stone are excellent choices for bathroom furniture as they are moisture-resistant. Less durable materials like laminate and MDF will eventually start to absorb water and deteriorate, but they are more budget-friendly.

How much you can expect to spend on a floating vanity

Vanity prices range significantly depending on what they are made of and if they include the sink. A compact vanity without a sink can be as low as $200, whereas one made from solid wood with twin basins and faucets can easily increase into the thousands.

Floating vanity FAQ

Do I need a professional to install a floating vanity?

A. Installing a floating vanity can be a complicated procedure, especially on a stud wall. Additionally, the water supplies and waste pipes may need altering. If you are not confident in your DIY skills, then it is perhaps best left to a professional.

Can I use my existing basin on a vanity?

A. This depends on the type of basin you have. Pedestal sinks are usually not interchangeable, while many vessel and under-mount sinks may only need to be paired with a suitable countertop.

How far does a floating vanity extend from the wall?

A. Floating vanities are usually no deeper than a standard bathroom sink. Most extend between 12-18 inches from the wall; however, it is possible to find slimline models for compact bathrooms or much larger ones if space isn’t an issue.

What’s the best floating vanity to buy?

Top floating vanity

Blossom Store White Bathroom Vanity with Sink

What you need to know: This vanity is available in several sizes, with either single or double basins. It can also be paired with matching mirrors and faucets.

What you’ll love: It has an elegant, all-wood design in a wave-shaped front. The single drawer is roomy enough for large bath towels and tall bottles of shampoo.

What you should consider: It is only available with a white painted finish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top floating vanity for the money

WONLINE Modern Bathroom Vanity

What you need to know: Ideal for smaller rooms, this 24-inch vanity has an inset countertop sink.

What you’ll love: It is made from MDF with a modern wood grain pattern and has twin doors on the front. It includes a chrome faucet, pop-up drain and a matching mirror.

What you should consider: This vanity is only available in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kubebath Bliss Double Sink Floating Modern Bathroom Vanity

What you need to know: This large vanity features double inset acrylic composite sinks and additional countertop space.

What you’ll love: It has two spacious cabinets and twin drawers. It has a modern high-gloss white finish with high-quality hardware.

What you should consider: As a larger vanity, it is quite heavy and needs secure anchorage points.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

