The next time you go fishing, consider the type and size of hook you’re using. That way, you can improve your chances of catching the perfect fish.

Which fishing hooks are best?

The fishing hook is one of the most important pieces of equipment used in fishing. Unlike regular hooks, they’re designed with barbs to hold the bait in place so a fish can latch onto it. They come in different sizes and types, so the best one for you depends on the type of fishing you plan to do.

Main fishing hook parts

Most fishing hooks are constructed from a single piece of material, such as high-carbon steel or stainless steel. They usually share the same basic form factor:

Eye : This refers to the circle or hoop that connects to the fishing line or lure. Common types include tapered for dry fly fishing, ringed for general use, looped for salmon fly fishing and needle for natural baits.

: This refers to the circle or hoop that connects to the fishing line or lure. Common types include tapered for dry fly fishing, ringed for general use, looped for salmon fly fishing and needle for natural baits. Shank : The shank is the part of the hook that comes after the eye and before the bend. It’s usually long and straight.

: The shank is the part of the hook that comes after the eye and before the bend. It’s usually long and straight. Bend: This is where the hook curves back onto itself. The greater the bend, the easier it is to hook the fish.

This is where the hook curves back onto itself. The greater the bend, the easier it is to hook the fish. Throat: Located between the bend and the point, the throat is usually straight and leads to the point.

Located between the bend and the point, the throat is usually straight and leads to the point. Point: The point, or hook, is the part that ultimately pierces the mouth of a fish. Some designs have one point, while others have multiple. One of the most common points is the spear point, which can handle most types of fishing and causes minimal harm to the fish. Other common options are the needlepoint, which is slightly curved at the top, and the rolled-in-point, which is ideal for catching stronger fish that thrash about.

The point, or hook, is the part that ultimately pierces the mouth of a fish. Some designs have one point, while others have multiple. One of the most common points is the spear point, which can handle most types of fishing and causes minimal harm to the fish. Other common options are the needlepoint, which is slightly curved at the top, and the rolled-in-point, which is ideal for catching stronger fish that thrash about. Barb: Some hooks have a sharp barb located just after the point. It’s designed to prevent the hook from leaving the mouth of a fish.

Fishing hook types and uses

Just as there is more than one type of fishing rod, there are also several types of hooks. The most popular ones include:

Baitholder hook: These hooks are designed to keep both live and dead bait on the barb. The downside is that the barb can injure the fish, making this a poor choice for catch-and-release fishing.

These hooks are designed to keep both live and dead bait on the barb. The downside is that the barb can injure the fish, making this a poor choice for catch-and-release fishing. Jig hook: These are shaped like the letter “J” and are a more traditional style. They’re best for fishing from a slow-moving boat, but they can be easily swallowed by fish.

These are shaped like the letter “J” and are a more traditional style. They’re best for fishing from a slow-moving boat, but they can be easily swallowed by fish. Circle hook: This hook has a point that’s positioned toward the shank and is designed to prevent fish from swallowing it. It usually catches onto the side of the fish’s mouth, making it ideal for catch and release fishing.

This hook has a point that’s positioned toward the shank and is designed to prevent fish from swallowing it. It usually catches onto the side of the fish’s mouth, making it ideal for catch and release fishing. Treble hook : These are the combination of three jig hooks put together on one hook eye in a triangular formation. They are best for catching bigger fish as opposed to those who want to catch and release their fish.

: These are the combination of three jig hooks put together on one hook eye in a triangular formation. They are best for catching bigger fish as opposed to those who want to catch and release their fish. Aberdeen hook: Lightweight with a squared round bend, this wide hook is ideal for those who use live bait, such as minnows, because it doesn’t puncture them as much as other hooks.

Lightweight with a squared round bend, this wide hook is ideal for those who use live bait, such as minnows, because it doesn’t puncture them as much as other hooks. Siwash hook: With a straight eye and long shank, these work best with spinnerbaits and other single-hook baits.

With a straight eye and long shank, these work best with spinnerbaits and other single-hook baits. Weedless hook: These are designed to keep weeds and algae from getting tangled up in them while fishing.

Fishing hook size

One of the most important aspects of a fishing hook is its size. If it’s too small, the fish could accidentally swallow it. But if it’s too big, the fish may end up getting the bait but escaping the hook. Because of this, it helps to know what type of fish you want to catch so you can determine the appropriate size.

Since there are different types of hooks and brands, there is no one standard size. However, fishing hooks are usually measured by a number. Here are the two most commonly used sizing conventions:

Standard: Many hooks are between sizes 32 and 1. The larger the number, the smaller the hook and vice versa.

Many hooks are between sizes 32 and 1. The larger the number, the smaller the hook and vice versa. Aught: Some fishing hooks are between 1/0, or 1 aught, and 19/0. For these, the smaller the number, the smaller the hook. The bigger the number, the bigger the fish you could catch.

One other thing to consider is the thickness of the hook. Thinner hooks are usually lighter and harder to see behind the bait, but they can break apart from the fishing line more easily. Thicker hooks are heavier and latch on to fish more easily, but some fish steer clear of them.

8 best fishing hooks

Beoccudo Freshwater Saltwater Large Size Fishing Hooks Set

This set of fishing hooks can catch nearly any fish, from bass to walleye. It comes with 220 total pieces and includes sizes 6, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22. The hooks have a large close-eye hole, making it easy to fit the line through. They also have a sharp tip that latches onto fish.

Sold by Amazon

Fishing Treble Hooks Kit

This treble hook kit comes with 110 pieces and has sizes ranging from 4 to 14. The hooks consist of high-carbon steel and have a durable black nickel coating. They are extremely sharp and work well on larger fish as well as live and dead bait.

Sold by Amazon

Gamakatsu Octopus Fish Hooks

Available in sizes 2, 4, 2/0 and 6/0, these 25 hooks are ideal for general fishing on the lake or in the river. They are durable and have a short shank, an upturned eye and an offset point, so they can latch onto fish with ease.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Eagle Claw 139H-6 Baitholder Snelled Fish Hook

This pack of size 6 baitholder hooks can hold live bait without damaging it. They have sharp points with barbs, making them more effective for those who want to keep their catch.

Sold by Amazon

Gamakatsu Round Bend Offset Worm Hook

Available in black or bronze and sizes 1/0 to 5/0, these hooks are ultra-sharp and have a round head that enables them to latch onto a fish’s mouth. They are very durable and work well for catching stronger fish, such as bass.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fishing Circle Hooks Saltwater Hook

This pack of 80 stainless steel octopus hooks is durable and resistant to corrosion, making them an excellent choice for longer fishing trips. With sizes ranging from 1/0 to 9/0, they can be used on bigger fish. They are also designed to work with live bait.

Sold by Amazon

Mustad 3263 Classic Aberdeen Hook

This pack of 100 classic Aberdeen hooks is lightweight but surprisingly durable. The hooks are sharp and feature a barb and long shank for catching medium-sized fish.

Sold by Amazon

Eagle Claw Treble Fish Hooks

Available in either a pack of five or 20, these treble fish hooks come in assorted sizes ranging from 4 to 16. They are strong, especially along the shank, and have a lot of catching area, making them ideal for those who want to keep the fish they hook.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

