Top Corsair headsets

It might be easy to mistake American hardware maker Corsair’s logo for three stylized figures walking in line, but there is no mistaking the excellent audio quality of its headsets.

The company has been making accessories and peripherals since 1994, and its distinct logo is a nod to the origin of its name. A corsair was a privateer and essentially a pirate, and the logo is three ship sails behind each other.

But it hasn’t had to plunder or raid other manufacturers to become one of the best in the gaming industry. That is done through high-quality components, excellent manufacturing and affordable gadgets.

Wired vs. wireless

There are two types of headsets from Corsair, and generally from all headset makers:

Wired: These headsets connect to your gaming platform or computer through a 3.5-millimeter connection. For Xbox and PlayStation, the headset plugs into the controller, while it connects directly to the computer. Wired headsets don’t need recharging but somewhat limit your movement.

Wireless: These headsets connect to your platform of choice through Bluetooth or a 2.4-gigahertz wireless connection. It is also common to find that certain wireless headsets can function as wired, too.

A thing to note, though, is that Microsoft uses a proprietary wireless system. So even though a headset says it’s wireless, that doesn’t mean it will work on the Xbox as well as it does on the PlayStation. To function with Microsoft’s console, it must be certified for Xbox One use.

But there are ways around that. Most headset makers throw in a wireless adapter with their audio device, which connects to the Xbox through a USB port. The wireless headset then connects to the adapter to provide you with sound.

Audio quality

For many gamers, the audio quality of the headset is the most important feature. The overwhelming majority of Corsair headsets feature large 50-millimeter speakers that help with sound quality.

Larger speakers can produce a wider range of audio frequencies, making 7.1 surround sound not only possible but also impressive. The technology lets you hear the faintest of sounds, so you can determine the exact origin and direction.

Affordable headsets tend to only have stereo sound, which isn’t nearly as good as surround. Stereo lets you hear audio on both channels, but you won’t be able to tell exactly where the sound comes from — you’ll only know if it’s to the left or right of you.

Comfort

A headset must be comfortable to wear for prolonged periods. Crucial elements are the padding on the headband and the softness of the ear cups. If neither can support long use, you could experience pressure or tension.

Especially on the cups, check that they are covered in a breathable fabric to keep moisture from accumulating. In rare cases, excess moisture can cause pain or ear infection.

While the padding on the headband is vital, a good-quality headset has an adjustable headband so it can fit snugly. The ear cups should reach the ears comfortably, without putting pressure on your skull.

But when you take them off, they should also be comfortable. You don’t want large ear cups on your collarbone to restrict your head movement when taking a break. If that’s a concern for you, look for a headset with rotating or swivel ear cups. This lets you rest the headset flat against your upper chest.

Best Corsair headsets

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset

This headset is essential if you want to hear the faintest of sounds in your game. It has large 50-millimeter speakers covered with breathable microfiber mesh and thick padding. It has an omnidirectional microphone and is compatible with PCs and Sony’s PS5 console through a 2.4-gigahertz connection.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair HS60 PRO – 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset

With 7.1 surround sound on a PC, there’s nothing that you can’t hear with this headset. It has custom-tuned 50-millimeter speakers, a detachable unidirectional microphone and a gold-plated 3.5-millimeter connector. The headband is solid and has padding all around.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset

It has a solid headband with ample padding to reduce wearing pressure from long gaming sessions. The 50-millimeter audio drivers have thick memory foam covered in synthetic leather. The omnidirectional microphone is broadcast-quality and detachable.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair HS50 Pro – Stereo Gaming Headset

Certified for use with the Discord chatting app, this headset is great value. Even though it is only capable of stereo sound, it has large 50-millimeter audio drivers that provide excellent sound quality. It has a detachable microphone and is compatible with all platforms that use a 3.5-millimeter connection.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset

This wireless headset has a battery life of around 20 hours and is easily recharged through a USB cable. It’s officially licensed for use with Microsoft’s Xbox One, meaning you don’t have to use a wireless adapter. It has custom-tuned 50-millimeter speakers, a detachable microphone and adjustable ear cups covered in memory foam.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass

This wired headset has 50-millimeter speakers with haptic bass that lets you feel the slightest rumble. The cross-stitch headband is padded with the same memory foam as the ear cups, which sit comfortably. It has a detachable microphone and is compatible with devices that accept a USB audio connection.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset

This affordable option is great if you need headphones that don’t have fancy features. It’s compatible with 3.5-millimeter devices, has 50-millimeter audio drivers and a unidirectional detachable microphone.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.