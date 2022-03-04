Which gift for headphone fanatics is best?

Some of the best gifts to give headphone fanatics are related to headphones themselves. Luckily, there are several different types of accessories and products that are perfect for people who love headphones. Many headphones and audio devices add to the music listening experience. Choosing the best gift for a headphone fanatic depends on a wide variety of different factors and personal preferences. However, knowing more about what makes a truly good gift for a headphone fanatic will make that decision much easier.

Features to consider before buying

Product compatibility with headphones

One of the biggest factors when buying any gift for a headphone fanatic is how compatible it is with their specific headphones. This is particularly true for technology-based gifts that require direct connections to the headphones to work. Before buying any gift like this, make sure to know the brand and model of headphones the user owns.

If the user needs actual headphones

For many headphone fanatics, the current pair they own may be coming to the end of its useful life. If this is the case, easily the best option for a gift would be a new pair of headphones. Before buying a gift for a headphone fanatic, make sure to know what condition their current pair of headphones is in.

If the headphones are wired or wireless

Many gifts that are related to headphones require either a wired or Bluetooth connection to work properly. Knowing which is required before buying the device is key, as is finding out if your gift recipient’s headphones connect the same way for compatibility purposes.

Color, design and style

For nontechnical gifts for the headphone fanatic, obviously a large proportion of the decision will revolve around the color, design and style of the item. Most headphones accessories come in different designs and colors, so choosing an accessory that fits the style and taste of the headphone fanatic is important.

Price range

Because the type of gifts for headphone fanatics vary so drastically, so will the prices. Several options will be extremely affordable, only costing a few dollars, while others will cost hundreds of dollars, so no matter what the budget of the buyer is, there will be a gift worth getting.

Best gifts for headphone fanatics

Top gift for headphone fanatics

Headphone Stand Headset Holder with Wireless Charger

What you need to know: This is a well-designed headphone stand that will work perfectly for Bluetooth headphones.

What you’ll love: The headphones stand can charge headphones while being rested on it. The stand can also charge several other devices and is compatible with multiple options.

What you should consider: Without Bluetooth, the headphone stand will not be as useful as many other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gift for headphone fanatics for the money

Belkin Speaker and Headphone Splitter

What you need to know: This is an extremely affordable device that can help multiple users listen to music together at the same time on one device.

What you’ll love: The splitter comes in both black and white and will work with any device with a one-eighth-inch headphone jack.

What you should consider: As certain mobile devices stop using headphone jacks and headphones become wireless, this device will be less useful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Drop + THX AAA 789 Linear Headphone Amplifier

What you need to know: This is a great gift for any true audiophile who wants a truer sound for the things they listen to.

What you’ll love: The amplifier will reduce distortion by 20 to 40 decibels, creating a cleaner, more balanced sound at high levels. The amplifier is capable of driving any pair of headphones.

What you should consider: The device costs around $300, so it may be out of budget range for some shoppers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Spotify Annual Gift Card

What you need to know: While this option may not directly relate to some headphone users, this card will give access to unlimited music to any user.

What you’ll love: The gift card will provide a full year of Spotify Premium, which will run on any mobile device or computer. The membership will provide an ad-free experience for almost all music that has been released or will be released in the future.

What you should consider: For users who use their headphones for purposes other than music, this will not be as useful a gift.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cute Pink Cat Ears for Headphones

What you need to know: This is a fun and affordable attachment for any headphone user, and will add a bit of flair to their device.

What you’ll love: The ears are a universal fit, and will snap onto almost any pair of over-ear headphones. The ears are completely waterproof and will maintain their shape even if they get a bit wet in the rain.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the ears do not fit on certain types of gaming headphones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Homvare Hard Shell Case for Over-The-Ear Headphones

What you need to know: This is a durable headphones case that will protect any over-ear headphones from damage.

What you’ll love: The case has a universal fit design and will work with many of the largest headphones brands. The case also comes in several different colors, making it easier to personalize.

What you should consider: Some users report that the case has a strange smell that does not dissipate over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Avantree Universal Wooden & Aluminum Headphone Stand Hanger

What you need to know: This is a stylish wooden headphones stand that works even better for wired headphones.

What you’ll love: The small well at the bottom of the stand will perfectly hold the wire of the headphones when they are hung. The 12-inch height is also taller than many of its competitors.

What you should consider: Despite lacking any charging features, the stand is sold at a price similar to that of charging stands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

