Everything we know about the new Sonos Sub Mini

Sonos is known for innovative audio technology, such as speakers that easily pair to create sound systems. Still, many of the brand’s speakers cost more than casual users are willing to pay. Luckily, Sonos recently announced a new, compact sub at an affordable price. The new Sub Mini is worth checking out if you love music or plan to upgrade your home theater.

What you need to know about the Sonos Sub Mini

Sub Mini for music

This speaker appears ideal for music lovers. The dual speakers face inward to prevent buzzing or rattling. When used with an iOS device, the Sub Mini’s TruePlay technology adapts the audio to your room, making it sound great even when placed near a wall.

Sub Mini for home entertainment

The Mini can be paired with other Sonos speakers, like the Beam, Ray or Arc. They work together to create an immersive sound ideal for your favorite movies. You can connect the speaker to your Sonos system via Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t have to worry about cables getting in the way.

The best way to use this device is in small-to-medium-sized rooms. Those with large entertainment rooms may prefer the full-sized Sonos sub.

Design

It features a sleek, rounded design and is available in black or white. The 9-inch diameter and TruePlay technology let you blend the speaker with your decor seamlessly. It’s roughly 20 pounds lighter than the full-sized sub and stands 12 inches tall.

Technical specs

These speakers feature two Class-D digital amplifiers. The role of these amplifiers is to reproduce the input audio signals without negatively impacting the volume or sound quality. Class-D amplifiers generally produce less heat and cost less than traditional amplifiers, making them an ideal choice for budget-friendly speakers. Additionally, good Class-D amplifiers typically sound just as good as their more expensive counterparts.

The 6-inch subwoofers face each other, preventing the speaker from moving at high volumes. This configuration should also prevent you from hearing unwanted vibrations. The subwoofers can produce bass tones as low as 25 Hz, making them ideal for those who love bass-heavy music or movies with deep sound effects. Speakers capable of 25 Hz tones cover nearly the entire range of what humans can notice, as most can’t hear frequencies lower than 20 Hz. The popular dubstep music genre is known for powerful bass tones, but most dubstep songs have basslines averaging around 30-40 Hz, so the Sub Mini can handle even the lowest musical basslines.

The audio settings adjust automatically depending on your speaker configuration. Still, you can use the Sonos app to modify the bass, treble and loudness manually.

How does it compare to the original Sonos Sub?

The third-generation Sonos Sub features a square-shaped design with two subwoofers that face each other. The third-generation sub weighs 36 pounds and stands around three inches taller than the Mini. Both the Sub and Mini can achieve frequencies as low as 25 Hz, and both have TruePlay capabilities.

Although the Mini is sure to produce excellent sound, the original Sonos Sub is undoubtedly louder. Still, at around $430, you’ll save about $300 if you choose the Mini.

Sub Mini FAQ

Where should you place your sub?

A. These speakers are made to sit on the floor. Thanks to the TruePlay feature, you can place them anywhere you’d like without worrying about poor audio quality.

Can you use two Minis in the same room?

A. According to Sonos, you’ll only be able to use one Mini in your speaker configuration. Still, you can use two third-generation Sonos Subs in the same setup if you want to amplify your bass.

Is the Mini rechargeable?

A. No. Although it can connect with other Sonos speakers wirelessly, you must plug the device into an outlet to receive power.

Best Sonos speakers

Sonos Sub Mini

This speaker is relatively compact but powerful. The sleek design is sure to match your room’s decor and can be placed anywhere in your room. It’s currently available for pre-order and is estimated to ship around Oct. 6, 2022.

Sold by Sonos

Sonos Sub (Third-Generation)

This large sub produces fantastic sound and low bass tones, and you can use two of them in your speaker configuration; some said it even sounds good when stored in a closed cabinet. It pairs with most Sonos speakers and features a sleek, square design. It’s available in black and white.

Sold by Sonos

Sonos Ray

You can set this option up easily using the Sonos app, and you can pair it with other Sonos speakers, store it under your TV or mount it to your wall. It has four Class-D digital amplifiers, two tweeters and two mid-woofers. You can use this device’s TruePlay technology to tailor the sound to your room.

Sold by Sonos

Sonos Beam (Second-Generation)

The Beam has Dolby Atmos sound creating an immersive, three-dimensional effect. It’s easy to set up and has TruePlay technology. You can control it via remote, the Sonos app, Sonos Voice Control or Apple AirPlay. It’s available in black or white.

Sold by Sonos

Sonos Arc

It’s compatible with the Sonos Sub Third-Generation and Mini, although it works best with the Third-Generation. You can control it in numerous ways, including Sonos Voice Control, Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. It features 11 Class-D digital amplifiers, three tweeters and eight mid-woofers.

Sold by Sonos and Amazon

Sonos One

You can pair this option with the Sonos One SL to create a stereo pair for enhanced sound. You can control it via Sonos Voice Control, the Sonos app, touch controls, Alexa, Google Voice Assistant or Apple AirPlay. It’s available in black and white.

Sold by Sonos

Sonos Five

This features six Class-D digital amplifiers, three tweeters and three mid-woofers. It’s ideal for use at home or on the go. You can control it via Sonos Voice Control, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay.

Sold by Sonos

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews.



