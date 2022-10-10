If you haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months, you can get your first 30 days of membership for free.

How to make the most of the Prime Early Access Sale

For the first time, Amazon is having a second major sales event in one year. Before visiting the site, you need to make sure you are a Prime Member. If you’re not, you cannot take advantage of the savings. However, once you sign up, there are several strategies that will help you zero in on the best deals so you can get the most for your money.

What is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

If you’ve heard of Amazon, you’ve probably heard of Prime Day. That’s when the company celebrates its loyal members by offering 48 hours of incredible savings. This year, Amazon is providing a second chance to purchase products at a deep discount. At the Prime Early Access Sale, Prime members will have exclusive early access to holiday deals on items such as robot vacuums, Echo devices and more. This way, they can get a head start on their holiday shopping.

When is the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is a 48-hour event that takes place on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. More specifically, Prime members can start enjoying savings at 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 11 and keep getting deals until 2:59 a.m. EDT on Oct. 13.

Tips to get the best deals at the Prime Early Access Sale

Be prepared: Before the sale starts, make a list of items that you want to purchase, whether they are holiday gifts, decorations or just things you need.

Before the sale starts, make a list of items that you want to purchase, whether they are holiday gifts, decorations or just things you need. Check your wish lists: Your wish lists are full of items you’ve been wanting to purchase all year long. Now could be the time to buy when so many products are on sale.

Your wish lists are full of items you’ve been wanting to purchase all year long. Now could be the time to buy when so many products are on sale. Take advantage of your shopping cart: If there is anything you know you will be buying over the next 48 hours, put it in your shopping cart now. You don’t have to buy it until it goes on sale.

If there is anything you know you will be buying over the next 48 hours, put it in your shopping cart now. You don’t have to buy it until it goes on sale. Use the Amazon app: Not only is the Amazon app extremely useful when it comes to alerting you of new deals and other timely information, it’s free.

Not only is the Amazon app extremely useful when it comes to alerting you of new deals and other timely information, it’s free. Watch for lightning deals: Lightning deals are limited offers. They might only last for a few minutes. When they are announced, you have to act fast to get the discount.

Lightning deals are limited offers. They might only last for a few minutes. When they are announced, you have to act fast to get the discount. Consider last year’s models: As much as you want the latest and the greatest, now is the time when last year’s models have the deepest discounts. Sometimes, the previous year’s offering is even better because you know it’s bug-free.

As much as you want the latest and the greatest, now is the time when last year’s models have the deepest discounts. Sometimes, the previous year’s offering is even better because you know it’s bug-free. Be open to other products: There really are some offers you can’t (or shouldn’t) refuse. Even if you can’t use it, there’s probably someone on your gift list who would appreciate it.

There really are some offers you can’t (or shouldn’t) refuse. Even if you can’t use it, there’s probably someone on your gift list who would appreciate it. Shop both days: The Prime Early Access Sale is a live event. The items on sale will change over the 48 hours. Some of the best bargains might not pop up until Wednesday evening.

Top deals to consider

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and 1 Month of Amazon Music Unlimited

One of Amazon’s most popular devices, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), is now available for just $0.99 when you purchase one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. This offer is only good while supplies last, and it is not available to current Amazon Music subscribers. Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

The K-Mini is less than 5 inches wide and can brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee. Currently, this compact, single-serve device is available for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

JBL Vibe

These deep, rich sounding wireless earbuds are on sale for 40% off. They offer five hours of listening time per charge, plus an additional 15 hours with the included charging case. The earbuds are ergonomically shaped to fit comfortably in your ears for long-term wearing. Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

This popular robot vacuum has a powerful, three-stage cleaning system that removes dirt and debris from carpets and hardwood floors. It features an edge-sweeping brush and automatically docks and recharges when the battery gets low. Currently, this vacuum is 27% off. Sold by Amazon

GoPro Hero10 Black Accessory Bundle

The Hero10 bundle comes with everything you need to capture spectacular footage. You get the camera, two rechargeable batteries, a mount, a mini extension pole, a USB-C cable and more. This bundle is currently available for $100 off. Sold by Amazon

