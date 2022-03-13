Which Spider-Man backpacks are best?

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters, especially among kids. Spider-Man backpacks range from compact versions for toddlers to larger versions for adults, with the best ones offering excellent durability, functionality and a stylish design. The Spider-Man 16 inch All Over Print Backpack is a top choice with its high-quality fabric and outstanding design.

What to know before you buy a Spider-Man backpack

Type

The types available include some designed to be used as school backpacks or as hiking backpacks. Most Spider-Man backpacks are geared toward kids, but several can also be used by adults, who can also be fans of the superhero.

The standard backpack is designed to have one or two compartments with a zippered closure. Laptop backpacks are similar but have a separate padded compartment to protect the computer. Another common type of backpack is the wheeled type that has an extendable handle used to pull it on the ground.

Size

Most Spider-Man backpacks are 12 to 16 inches in height, with the smaller ones more portable but offering less space. A backpack that’s too big, extending past the hips, can be uncomfortable and result in back pain. Ideally, it should ride an inch above the hips.

Style

Most Spider-Man backpacks feature red and blue, the Spider-Man color theme. Some versions do not show Spider-Man, but have his iconic costume print or spider symbol, making them instantly recognizable.

What to look for in a quality Spider-Man backpack

Compartments

Separate compartments help with organization. If you are planning to use the backpack to carry a laptop, there should be a separate compartment for it. It also helps to have zippered compartments or pockets on the front and side for quick and easy access to such things as textbooks, pens, lunch, laptop and other supplies.

Comfort

A high-quality backpack should be comfortable to wear. It should have adjustable straps to allow for a good fit. Ideally, the straps should also be padded for extra comfort for the shoulders. If the backpack is large, it might also come with a waist strap, although that is uncommon with Spider-Man backpacks, as they typically aren’t very large.

Durability

The quality of the fabric, stitching, straps and buckles are important to ensure the backpack won’t break or tear easily. Nylon is the most durable fabric for backpacks as it can withstand rough use and is waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spider-Man backpack

Most Spider-Man backpacks can be bought for $15-$40, depending on their size and quality. High-end backpacks cost more than $60.

Spider-Man backpack FAQ

What features help reduce stress on the back and shoulders?

A. Adjust the shoulder straps so the backpack fits properly. It should ideally ride an inch above the hips. Some backpacks — mostly larger ones — come with a waist strap, which helps distribute the weight to the hips. And some backpacks come with wheels and a retractable handle so you won’t have to carry any weight.

How do you clean a backpack?

A. Spot cleaning with a wet brush or washcloth can get rid of stains. For deep cleaning, consult the care label instructions on the backpack. Most types of backpacks should be cleaned by hand, gently using lukewarm water and regular detergent. Backpacks made from canvas or nylon can be cleaned in the washer on a gentle cycle. t is always best to let the backpack air dry.

What are the best Spider-Man backpacks to buy?

Top Spider-Man backpack

Spider-Man 16-Inch All Over Print Backpack

What you need to know: This officially licensed Spider-Man backpack is made from high-quality fabric and offers outstanding style with its all-over print.

What you’ll love: It comes with adjustable shoulder straps. There is plenty of storage with two side pockets, one front zippered pocket and one main zipper compartment. The side pocket is large enough to store a water bottle.

What you should consider: Reviewers have some complaints about the quality of the buckles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spider-Man backpack for the money

Marvel Spider-Man Preschool Backpack

What you need to know: The compact design, affordable price and good quality fabric make this preschool backpack offer excellent value.

What you’ll love: It has adjustable shoulder straps and a large zippered compartment. It also has a locker loop at the top for hanging. The compact design makes it ultra-portable.

What you should consider: It’s only 11 inches tall. The small size might not be suitable for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spider-Man Deluxe Backpack

What you need to know: Made from high-quality 600-denier polyester, this Spider-Man backpack offers excellent durability and style.

What you’ll love: The shoulder strap is padded for extra comfort. There is a separate padded interior compartment designed to protect laptops that are up to 15 inches and a front organizer pocket for quick access to smaller accessories.

What you should consider: Some users have pointed out that the quality of the print on the backpack is not great.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ali Azhar writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.