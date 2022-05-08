Are bedpans or fracture pans best?

Wondering whether bedpans or fracture pans are better for your situation? Bedpans are meant for those patients who have issues with incontinence or are confined to a bed for an illness, surgery or injury, while fracture pans are specifically meant for those with hip issues. It’s important to understand the benefits and disadvantages of each type of bedpan, as well as the best products.

Bedpans

There is a diverse range of different bedpans to choose from, with features and modifications to make it easier on both the senior or patient and the caregiver. There are a few things you should consider when you are purchasing a bedpan, including the overall design, the materials used, the comfort level of the product, and whether it is developed for caregiver use. Bedpans usually range in price from about $10-$25, depending on the features built into the bedpan.

Bedpan pros

There are a number of benefits to using bedpans. For example, bedpans can help in situations involving emergency incontinence, allowing a patient to urinate near the bed without needing to rush to the bathroom. They also tend to be very cost-effective, help patients maintain their health and hygiene, and make waste disposal easier for both the patient and the caregiver.

Bedpan cons

That being said, there are a few disadvantages to using bedpans. For instance, many bedpans are too small or shallow for some patients and some bedpans don’t work well for immobile patients due to their height, so you should keep these considerations in mind when looking for the right bedpan for your own needs and situation.

The best bedpans

Vakly Extra Large Contour Bariatric Bedpan

This extra-large bedpan provides a nonstick surface that is easy to clean with everyday household cleaners. The affordable, latex-free bedpan is also durable, while being comfortable for the user with rounded edges.

YUMSUM Firm Thick Stable PP Bedpan

This hospital-quality bedpan is super durable and easy to use with a weight capacity of up to 220 pounds. The bedpan also has smooth, rounded edges for maximum comfort, and you can use it in an autoclave for deep cleaning.

AliMed Bariatric Bedpan

This bariatric bedpan is well-constructed, well-designed, comfortable and easy to use. Seniors and other individuals are able to use the bedpan, either on their own or with the help of a caregiver, because the bedpan is easy to position and manipulate.

Fracture pans

Fracture bedpans, or fracture pans, are smaller than traditional bedpans and have one flat end. These bedpan products are specifically created for patients and individuals who are recovering from a hip fracture or hip replacement. This kind of bedpan can also be used by patients who are not able to roll over or raise their hips high enough for a traditional bedpan. Fracture bedpans typically range in price from about $7-$15.

Fracture pan pros

One of the biggest benefits of fracture bedpans is that they are specifically built for people who are recovering from hip replacement or have had a hip fracture. The traditional bedpan might be too high for some individuals who are unable to raise their hips or roll over.

Fracture pan cons

On the other hand, there are some disadvantages to fracture bedpans. For example, some fracture bedpans are too shallow, since they need to be made lower for patients who can’t raise their hips. This lack of depth means that there might not be enough space for the patient’s urine. Another drawback is that some fracture pans are too small for some individuals.

The best fracture pans

Medpro Fracture Bedpan with Plastic Guard and Built-In Handles

This affordable fracture pan is convenient for both the patient and the caregiver and is a great size for both smaller adults and children. The handles on the bedpan also help with removal and placement, and you can use the bedpan with liners.

Dynarex Plastic Bedpans for Fracture or Hip Replacement

This affordable fracture pan comes in a beautiful mauve color and is perfect for patients recovering from a hip fracture or hip replacement. The bedpan is inexpensive and lightweight, weighing only 8 ounces.

PCP Hip Fracture Bedpan

This teal hip fracture bedpan has an easy-grip handle on both the front and sides for more comfortable use for fracture and immobile patients. The lightweight, molded plastic is easy to clean, and the tapered front can be positioned without needing to move the patient.

Comfort Axis Portable Fracture Bedpan with Built-In Handle

This grey fracture bedpan is perfect for immobile patients and contoured for the patient’s comfort. The bedpan is durable, easy to clean and carry, lightweight and odor-resistant and features a built-in handle.

Portable Fracture Bedpan with Plastic Guard

This smaller bedpan features a tapered front that makes it easy to slide under the body and an excellent option for immobile patients. The bedpan is also durable and easy to clean with a nonstick surface.

Should you get a bedpan or a fracture pan?

There are benefits and drawbacks to both bedpans and fracture bedpans, but the bottom line is that traditional bedpans are best for people with no hip replacements or fractures, while fracture bedpans are specifically built for those recovering from a hip replacement or hip fracture.

