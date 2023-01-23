Alex Smith, a former NFL quarterback who suffered a horrific leg injury, wears acupressure sandals to relieve back pain from his playing days.

Which acupressure sandals are best?

The traditional Chinese medicine of reflexology has been practiced for thousands of years. The Mayo Clinic notes that applying pressure to the feet may bring healing to certain body systems. Acupressure sandals are designed to relieve back pain or simply relax your body by stimulating strategic pressure points on your feet. For its effectiveness on joint stress, the best acupressure sandal is the Oofos Sport Recovery Thong Sandal.

What to know before you buy acupressure sandals

What is acupressure?

Acupuncture uses thin needles to rebalance pathways in your body that carry the body’s energy, known traditionally by the Chinese as chi. Western medicine views acupuncture to release the body’s own painkillers by stimulating nerves and muscles. Reflexology, or acupressure, is a holistic branch of medicine that practices the same acupuncture principles without needles.

What are acupressure sandals?

Acupressure sandals are designed to relieve chronic pain or relax the body after an intense workout. They are not intended for everyday casual wear. They have stone, rubber or plastic nodules that apply pressure to areas of your feet that stimulate nerve pathways in your body.

Do acupressure sandals work?

The support for acupressure sandals and other types of reflexology therapies is largely anecdotal. An NIH review noted that most evidence for reflexology benefits comes from small-scale trials. But with the growing number of manufacturers and types of sandals, the public demand and personal testimonials are significant.

What if I don’t like my acupressure sandals?

Most manufacturers have a generous return policy. As long as your sandals haven’t been intentionally damaged, there is usually a 30- to 90-day window when you can exchange your sandals for a different style or receive a refund. Check your manufacturer’s policy for details.

Who shouldn’t wear acupressure sandals?

While considered generally safe, anyone with diabetes, venous insufficiency or peripheral neuropathy should consult their health care provider before trying acupressure sandals. There could be a risk of blistering if the foot has desensitized nerve endings.

What to look for in quality acupressure sandals

Nodules

Acupressure sandals come with a wide variety of pressure nodules. Some nodules are rubber or plastic. Other nodules are made from stones or wood. These can feel strange to the feet initially but usually are well adjusted over time. Look for nodules that are made from high-quality materials and placed according to the reflexology foot chart.

Even though sandals are designed for durability, nodules can fall off. Many manufacturers include three to five replacement nodules for those unlikely occurrences.

Style

Acupressure sandals typically come in familiar casual sandal styles, such as flip-flops, thongs and big toe straps. Most are unisex and have a flat sole, although a small number of sandals have a raised heel.

Sole warming

Some expensive acupressure sandals come with a thermal warming plate in the sole that provides the added therapy of heat.

Velcro strap

Sandals designed with a Velcro strap offer the best fit since you can adjust the tightness to a level that keeps the sandal in place without pushing the nodules too deeply into the sole of your foot.

How much you can expect to spend on acupressure sandals

Inexpensive acupressure sandals are priced under $20. They are made for frequent trips to the gym or beach but likely will only last a short time.

Medium-priced acupressure sandals cost between $30-$65 and are designed to last multiple years with high-quality materials.

Expensive acupressure sandals run between $65-$300. These sandals are made from the highest grade materials and have designs that have been tested with satisfied customers.

Acupressure sandals FAQ

Do acupressure sandals hurt?

A. Many users report that wearing acupressure sandals can be uncomfortable the first few times. The discomfort eases over time and with repeated wearing. Start wearing your sandals five minutes per day and gradually work toward a goal of 30 minutes per day.

Can I wear socks with acupressure sandals?

A. Even though some manufacturers recommend bare feet only, most sandals can be worn with socks. Keep in mind that socks, especially thick ones, may limit the pressure point connection between the foot and the sandal’s nodules. Bare feet maximize the reflexology effect.

Do acupressure sandals improve mood?

A. There are claims from reflexology that acupressure sandals can improve your mood and outlook. There are no clinical studies supporting these claims, but it stands to reason that if the sandals are alleviating pain and pressure from your joints and muscles, your mood may improve as a result.

What are the best acupressure sandals to buy?

Top acupressure sandals

Oofos Sport Recovery Thong Sandal

What you need to know: These post-exercise sandals are designed for women to recover quickly and reduce joint stress.

What you’ll love: From a trusted brand with the American Podiatric Medical Association’s seal of acceptance, these sandals support your arches, while the patented foam footbed cushions your back, knees and feet. They come in a variety of colors and are machine-washable.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the colors fading sooner than expected.

Top acupressure sandals for the money

Romonacr Relax Sandals

What you need to know: Designed to stimulate your body’s metabolism, these sandals relax your body and mind.

What you’ll love: These sandals are durable with a cobblestone design that is guaranteed for one year. The acupuncture points are measured with precision. They are lightweight and work in any season.

What you should consider: These sandals may need a short adjustment period.

Worth checking out

Adidas Unisex Addisage Side Sandal

What you need to know: These sandals are easy to slip on with an adjustable hook-and-loop closure for a snug fit.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% synthetic material, the Cloudfoam midsole and memory foam sock liner provide excellent cushioning. They come in a variety of colors from a long-trusted brand.

What you should consider: Women should consider a size smaller when ordering.

