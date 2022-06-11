Which pumping bras are best?

Most busy moms will tell you that multitasking is an absolute necessity. Pumping can be time-consuming and annoying, having to stop throughout the day to do. However, with a hands-free pumping bra, you can still get things done as you pump. Pumping bras work well with most breast pumps and are comfortable to wear. If you’re looking for convenience and quality, the Medela Easy Expression Bustier is the top choice.

What to know before you buy pumping bras

If you plan on using a breastpump to store your milk for your baby, there are many reasons to purchase a pumping bra. Pumping bras specialize in making pumping a more quick and convenient experience. Unlike regular maternity or nursing bras, pumping bras are specifically designed to hold breast shields in place so you do not have to. This hands-free experience gives you the freedom to continue multitasking.

Size

In contrast to regular bras, some pumping bras only have small, medium or large options. With this in mind, pay close attention to the sizing chart on the back of the package or in the product description to see what size will fit you the best.

Pump brand

Though many pumping bras can work with any pump brand, it is best to think about the one you have and see if it coordinates with the bra. Certain pumping bras have designs specifically for the circumference of the brand’s breast shield.

Style

Pumping bras come in various styles and colors. However, the style you choose mostly depends on the kind of clothing you aim to be wearing and the type of support you want. Many bustiers are constructed with strong materials because they are strapless. Therefore, they must be more or just as supportive as those with straps. Some bustiers also have zippers down the middle, which speeds up the pumping process.

What to look for in quality pumping bras

Stability

To have hands-free capability, you must have support. This means the fabric must be strong enough to stabilize the breast shields and hold the bottles up as you pump. Some pumping bras have padding, which also gives support. Avoid bras with thin materials that do not have non-slip grip technology.

Comfort

A quality pumping bra holds everything in place so you can be hands-free while providing comfort. It is crucial to get the right fit with materials that are non-irritating to the skin.

Accessibility

Of course, the most crucial element in a quality pumping bra is that it is easy and quick to start the pumping process. Zippers, flaps and clips provide access that allows you to insert the breast shields for pumping easily.

How much you can expect to spend on pumping bras

Most pumping bras and bustiers cost around $20 to $40, depending on brand and features.

Pumping bras FAQ

What should I wear with a pumping bra?

A. Try to wear what is not only comfortable but able to give you access and ease by quickly removing. Nursing tank tops, as well as loose-fitting or button-down tops, will give you an easier experience than shirts that require pulling over your head. Don’t forget to insert nursing pads inside the bra, as leaking is very common.

Can I wear a pumping bra all day?

A. As long as you have the proper fit, nursing pads, and the material is non-irritating and is comfortable for you, yes, you can wear it all day.

What are the best pumping bras to buy?

Top pumping bra

Medela Easy Expression Bustier

What you need to know: This bustier is comfortable and stable with gripping technology to stay in place.

What you’ll love: The hands-free feature allows you to complete tasks while pumping. It is made of sturdy yet comfortable fabric that is strong and supportive to make pumping convenient. It has a front zip design for easy access and gripping technology to hold this strapless bra in place.

What you should consider: It is only available in three sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top pumping bras for money

Bravado Designs Clip and Pump Hands-Free Nursing Bra

What you need to know: This hands-free bra is a simple attachment, so you don’t have to remove your existing nursing bra.

What you’ll love: You can easily insert the breast shields that attach to bottles inside the bra. Once these attachments are clipped onto the existing nursing bra and shields are inserted, you can have a simple and quick pumping session while completing other tasks.

What you should consider: You must already have a nursing bra to clip on this attachment.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Dr. Brown’s Hands-Free Pumping Bra

What you need to know: This comfy, cozy strapless pumping bra is not only convenient but also works well if you’re wearing a strapless shirt.

What you’ll love: The fabric has a stretch-fit and comfortable feel while still being supportive enough to give you a hands-free experience. Perfect for summer days, the material is lightweight and breathable.

What you should consider: The front has many small hooks that may aggravate some.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Rumina Nursingwear Racerback Pump and Nursing Bra

What you need to know: This multi-functional bra can be used for pumping as well as nursing.

What you’ll love: Available in five different sizes, this bra offers the right fit for many users. With this pumping and nursing bra, you do not need to own multiple kinds of bras. It pulls over your head with no zippers or hooks.

What you should consider: Many people claim this bra is not soft or supportive enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Bravado Designs Full Cup Pumping and Nursing Bra

What you need to know: This full cup pumping and nursing bra is a reliable choice for moms who need more support.

What you’ll love: Offering full coverage, comfort and stability, this is a solid two-in-one postpartum bra. It latches in the back and has a crossover design that makes pumping and nursing quick and easy.

What you should consider: It is recommended to wear nursing pads inside this bra, as it shows leaks due to its thin material.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.