10 stylish shelf planters that are sure to look great in any home

Shelf planters are a win-win for both you and your plants. They get improved ventilation and sunlight while you reap the benefits of seeing your beautiful plants thriving. They can be used indoors to help your plants reach more sunlight or outdoors to increase the amount of space you have for potted plants. Shelf planters are available in wood or metal and in a range of styles to help you create your ideal potted plant oasis.

Best shelf planters

Top white shelf planter for the money

Linzinar Metal Six-tier Plant Stand

What you need to know: This retro-looking plant stand holds up to seven plants in a small footprint.

What you’ll love: The metal plant stand stands about 41 inches tall and has four alternating shelves and space on the top and bottom for plants. Leveling feet help with stability.

What you should consider: The shelves are small, so this is a better pick for small plants such as succulents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top metal shelf planter

Costway Iron Plant Rack

What you need to know: This decorative metal plant stand has three-tiered shelves for displaying plants indoors and outside.

What you’ll love: It’s made from powder-coated iron and features nonslip feet to stabilize plans and protect your floors. Wire shelves allow light to reach all your plants.

What you should consider: Despite product photos suggesting it can hold 44 pounds on each shelf, the stand’s total weight capacity is 44 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top metal shelf planter for the money

YisanCrafts Metal Plant Stand

What you need to know: This tiered metal shelf planter holds six plants on round stands.

What you’ll love: It can be used indoors and out to hold a total of 130 pounds in pots up to 8 inches wide. The three sections are adjustable so you can choose the best angle to display your plants.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat lightweight, so it may do best placed somewhere protected from wind or foot traffic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wood shelf planter

Costway Six-tier Wood Outdoor Plant Display Rack

What you need to know: This roomy, durable shelf planter holds nine plants on carbonized wood shelves.

What you’ll love: Slatted shelves allow sunlight, ventilation and water to easily flow between plants. The symmetrical design looks elegant inside the house or on the patio.

What you should consider: The assembly instructions are hard to follow.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top wood shelf planter for the money

Arlmont & Co. Bamboo Nine-layer Plant Shelf

What you need to know: This bamboo shelf is lightweight yet sturdy, holding up to 30 pounds on each shelf.

What you’ll love: Each shelf measures 12 by 13 inches with generous space in between levels to prevent your room from looking cluttered. It’s available in natural and dark brown stained bamboo.

What you should consider: Depending on how handy you are, the assembly may be a bit challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top tall shelf planter

Leisure Season Three-tier A-frame Plant Stand

What you need to know: This sturdy cypress plant stand has three shelves in ascending sizes.

What you’ll love: This shelf planter is made from hardwood that shares properties with Western red cedar, making it a great choice for putting outdoors. It stands 60 inches tall and can support 60 pounds.

What you should consider: Assembly is easy, but the shelf may require some maintenance to help it last longer outdoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top tall shelf planter for the money

Yoleny Two-piece Five-tier Metal Plant Stand

What you need to know: Standing more than 5 feet tall, this pair of dramatic plant stands look great framing a window, door frame or furniture.

What you’ll love: The five levels are made from sturdy black-painted MDF set in a metal frame. The highest tier on each side has a hook on the underside for hanging plants.

What you should consider: This shelving unit measures less than 1 foot deep, so the shelves are better suited to smaller plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top compact shelf planter

Gracie Oaks Radke Plant Stand

What you need to know: Made from durable acacia wood, this two-tone plant stand increases your outdoor planting area with three wide shelves.

What you’ll love: Display more potted plants on a patio or small outdoor space with this folding shelf planter, which arrives with no assembly required. It measures 26.75 inches wide, 21.75 inches deep and 35.5 inches tall.

What you should consider: Some users expressed concerns about the build quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top compact shelf planter for the money

Wisuce Indoor Bamboo Plant Stand

What you need to know: Featuring a retro minimalist design, this bamboo plant stand is surprisingly sturdy.

What you’ll love: This shelf planter is made from sturdy bamboo and carbonized steel. The three pot surfaces are easy to wipe clean, and the bamboo is varnished to avoid splinters.

What you should consider: Position plants carefully to prevent the stand from tipping over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The lightweight wooden Copree Bamboo Two-tier Hanging Plant Stand has bamboo shelves and black metal legs. It also includes a hanging rack for hanging pots.

