Get ready to vamp out your living space

Trends come and go, and the newest interior design scheme slowly taking over 2024 is the “vampire aesthetic.” Inspired by singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, this trend is reminiscent of her new album “Guts” and, more specifically, her catchy song “Vampire.”

The entire album evokes angsty feelings, moving fans to fall in love with the entire aesthetic, including their clothes, makeup and sofa chairs. From a candle chandelier to a jeweled skull, this gothic and moody theme is going to be popping up in homes everywhere, and you’ll want to get a head start.

Shop this article: House of Hampton Renville Peel & Stick Damask Panel, Pavilia Emerald Green Fleece Throw Blanket and Kate and Laurel Arendahl Beveled Frameless Baroque Arched Mirror

How to create the ‘vampire aesthetic’

Mix and match dark colors

The traditional gothic interior design consists mostly of black with a few royal tones sprinkled into the décor. However, this new style not only pairs multiple moody hues, but also incorporates muted tones, such as lavender or sage green. The key is to mix and match multiple colors and hues to create depth and do away with the typical one-dimensional feel.

Incorporate multiple textures and patterns

In addition to multiple colors, successfully mastering the “vampire aesthetic” requires playing around with textures and patterns. For example, consider a traditionally moody velvet chair in a darker color or a patterned wallpaper. However, balance is the key when trying to incorporate multiple design elements.

Finish the look with thoughtful décor

Without décor, the “vampire aesthetic” will appear incomplete or as if it’s missing something. Luckily, you might already have the right pieces that slide perfectly into this theme. Opt for candles that also double as mood lighting, a mirror in an ornate frame or something that sparkles.

Best products to achieve the ‘vampire aesthetic’

Kakoya Flameless LED Candles

Ambient light is a must to fully embrace this moody look, and this pack of five candles will create the ideal atmosphere. While safety is always a priority with an open flame, you don’t have to worry, because these flameless LED candles use string lights. What’s more, they also feature a timer function that allows you to set it to turn on and off every day without lifting a finger.

The Holiday Aisle Silver-Plated Skull

While you can change lighting and wall colors, the right décor is the real selling feature of this aesthetic. If you want to look the part, opt for adding a touch of sparkle or elegance with a goth feel, like this jeweled skull. The raised texture and shiny surface also add intrigue to your décor.

House of Hampton Gillespie 3-Light Dimmable Geometric Chandelier

If you want to make a big statement with minimal effort, this chandelier is the ideal piece to add to your home. The jewels come in many different geometric shapes to catch the eye. Plus, it’s dimmable to achieve whatever mood lighting you’re going for and features an adjustable height to suit many spaces.

House of Hampton Renville Peel & Stick Damask Panel

Instead of messy paint that inevitably gets everywhere you don’t want it, this peel-and-stick wallpaper in a gorgeous deep purple hue is effortless to apply. Since it is printed with nontoxic ink, is eco-friendly, biodegradable and free of lead, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and volatile organic compounds (VOC), it’s safe for any space. It also comes in three sizes so that you only have to buy what you need.

Pavilia Emerald Green Fleece Throw Blanket

Whether to cuddle up with or use as a piece of décor, this beautiful blanket does it all. It comes in deep vampire-esque colors, such as emerald green and royal blue, as well as lavender to lighten up the room. The best part is the soft, fleece material that makes you want to snuggle up with it day and night.

Kate and Laurel Arendahl Beveled Frameless Baroque Arched Mirror

To break up the moody feel of the typical goth style and help reflect light, consider adding some metal accents or metallics. This mirror is finished with a metallic gold crown design, giving it a vintage touch. It also is easy to hang.

Art3d Drop Ceiling Tiles

These drop ceiling tiles will complete your vampire aesthetic in any room and can be placed on a ceiling or a wall to create an accent feature. The black color matches this modern goth style, and the wainscoting pattern brings an antiquated touch. As a bonus, it’s made of lightweight PVC and is waterproof, rustproof and ultra-durable.

Paddie Modern Velvet Single Sofa Chair With Ottoman

When decorating for any scheme, consider adding in multiple colors and textures to add dimension. This velvet chair and ottoman not only add another material, but also feature metal legs in a gold color that also plays into the vampire aesthetic. The chair folds completely flat or reclines slightly to sleep or watch TV more comfortably.

Rosdorf Park Rosia Framed Glam Accent Mirror

This dramatic mirror is the ideal accent piece if you’re looking for something to draw everyone’s attention. In addition to adding a gold color to your décor scheme, the frame is also lavish and reminiscent of a Victorian carving. It’s also handcrafted to ensure it’s of the highest quality.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2024 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.