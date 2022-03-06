Which fall gnomes are best?

Gnomes are a fantastic way to add some charm and a personal touch to any garden, yard or home. In fact, lawn gnomes have been around since as early as the 1800s and were originally thought to provide protection by watching over the crops.

Today, however, gnomes come in a variety of styles, shapes and designs to add a touch of whimsy to whatever space they’re in. If you’re looking for a solar-powered fall gnome to light up your yard or garden, the Yellow Hat Earnest Garden Gnome is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a fall gnome

Material

Fall gnomes come in all sorts of materials. There are plush gnomes, stone gnomes, wooden gnomes and more. Each type of material comes with its pros and cons.

Concrete : Concrete gnomes are sturdy and resistant to the elements, which makes them great for outdoor use. However, concrete may develop cracks over time with constant exposure to harsh conditions like rain or wind.

: Concrete gnomes are sturdy and resistant to the elements, which makes them great for outdoor use. However, concrete may develop cracks over time with constant exposure to harsh conditions like rain or wind. Stone : Heavier than other materials, stone gnomes are also very durable and capable of withstanding the elements. Stone gnomes may fracture or break if dropped, but should otherwise hold up in most any condition.

: Heavier than other materials, stone gnomes are also very durable and capable of withstanding the elements. Stone gnomes may fracture or break if dropped, but should otherwise hold up in most any condition. Ceramic : One of the most common materials, as well as one of the most affordable, ceramic gnomes are often painted in an array of cool or bright colors. The downside of ceramic is that the colors start to fade over time. They’re also quite breakable.

: One of the most common materials, as well as one of the most affordable, ceramic gnomes are often painted in an array of cool or bright colors. The downside of ceramic is that the colors start to fade over time. They’re also quite breakable. Wood : Wooden gnomes have a pleasant, natural aesthetic. However, they do not hold up well in wet or humid climates.

: Wooden gnomes have a pleasant, natural aesthetic. However, they do not hold up well in wet or humid climates. Resin : Although it can shatter if dropped, resin is another great material that looks similar to porcelain or ceramic. It is also sturdy against inclement weather.

: Although it can shatter if dropped, resin is another great material that looks similar to porcelain or ceramic. It is also sturdy against inclement weather. Other materials: Some fall gnomes are made from soft materials and are mainly meant for decorating interior living spaces. That’s why felt, fabric or plush gnomes often adorn bookshelves, kitchen counters and other common indoor areas.

Size

Indoor fall gnomes tend to be on the smaller side, while outdoor garden gnomes are often larger. Outdoor fall gnomes usually stand at around 1-2 feet tall. Smaller gnomes, such as shelf gnomes, may be just a few inches in height. They may also have bendable limbs, depending on the design.

When choosing a fall gnome, consider how much space you have first. If it’s an outdoor gnome, choose something large enough to accentuate the garden or yard without overwhelming it. Consider placing any gnomes you have in heavily trafficked areas so people walking by will see them. If you find your gnome is too small, place it in a relatively empty space with a few medium-sized rocks or other pieces of decor to help it stand out.

Type

There are several types of fall gnomes. Some are not merely decorative, but provide some sort of function.

Freestanding gnomes : These gnomes simply stand in place without the need for additional support. Most of these gnomes have a wide base to prevent them from falling over.

: These gnomes simply stand in place without the need for additional support. Most of these gnomes have a wide base to prevent them from falling over. Mounted or hanging : Mounted gnomes can be attached to trees or walls for added decoration. Similarly, hanging gnomes hang on tree branches or underneath porch beams.

: Mounted gnomes can be attached to trees or walls for added decoration. Similarly, hanging gnomes hang on tree branches or underneath porch beams. Decorative : Many gnomes, including plush gnomes, are simply meant for decorative purposes. They may serve no other purpose than to break up the space or add a splash of color.

: Many gnomes, including plush gnomes, are simply meant for decorative purposes. They may serve no other purpose than to break up the space or add a splash of color. Functional gnomes: Functional gnomes are useful for more than just sprucing up the area. For instance, some functional gnomes also serve as a bird feeder or add a water feature to the garden. Other functional gnomes are solar-powered and light up the surrounding area in the evening. Solar-powered gnomes in particular are a great option for fall and winter since the days tend to be shorter.

What to look for in a quality fall gnome

Theme

Although there are still many traditional gnomes out there, they now come in many different themes. For example, fall gnomes come in fall colors such as orange, brown, yellow and black. Fall gnomes may be adorned with sunflowers, turkeys, pumpkins, fall leaves or lanterns, as well.

There are also gnomes that have a specific aesthetic that gives them personality. For instance, there are surfer gnomes, biker gnomes and holiday gnomes.

Colors

Fall gnomes come in shades and colors that match the season. Gnomes that are made specifically for holidays typically come in colors that correspond with that theme or occasion. If you’re looking for a Halloween or Thanksgiving gnome, look for colors and accessories that match the theme. You may want to match the color of the gnome to other decorations you plan to use, such as fall plants or leaves.

Paint

Besides colors, consider the type of paint used on the gnome. Most gnomes have acrylic, latex or concrete paint. The type of paint makes a difference when it comes to where you place your gnome. Acrylic paint, for instance, is water-resistant but not recommended for outdoor use. The same goes for latex paint. Concrete paint is more durable for outdoor use, though it will also fade over time.

Accessories

Fall gnomes come with a variety of accessories, including:

Ceramic mushrooms.

Gnome houses.

Fall or holiday-inspired signs.

Fishing rods.

LED lamps or solar-powered lanterns.

Celebrate the festive season with a fall-themed gnome village. Alternatively, add things like a water feature or fountain, stone garden or pumpkins to the area around the gnome to bring the space to life.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall gnome

Most ceramic, resin and plush gnomes cost between $10-$20. However, you can expect to spend between $20-$50 for gnomes made from durable resin, wood or stone.

Fall gnome FAQ

Can I repair my fall gnome?

A. This depends on the type of material used in constructing the gnome. It may be possible to fix small tears in gnomes made from plush or other soft materials. If a painted gnome is starting to fade, you may also be able to perform some minor touchups at home.

Where should I put my fall gnome?

A. As long as it’s on a stable surface like a shelf or low porch step, you can place your gnome anywhere you’d like.

What’s the best fall gnome to buy?

Top fall gnome

Yellow Hat Earnest Garden Gnome

What you need to know: This solar-powered, fall garden gnome is perfect for lighting up outdoor spaces.

What you’ll love: Made from weather-resistant polyresin, this sturdy gnome is 1 foot tall and uses a powerful LED light that shines for hours during the night. It comes in several colors and has a detachable lantern.

What you should consider: The gnome’s hat is a little fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top fall gnome for the money

Thanksgiving Shelf Decoration Autumn Gnomes

What you need to know: With multiple colors and fall themes to choose from, these two plush gnomes complement any shelf or windowsill.

What you’ll love: Made from soft materials, these adorable gnomes are the perfect way to transform any room into a fall-themed wonderland. These collectible gnomes also come in Halloween and harvest themes.

What you should consider: These gnomes are only meant for indoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gift Boutique Thanksgiving Pumpkin Garden Gnome

What you need to know: These 6.5-inch tall gnomes spruce up indoor and outdoor spaces with a touch of fall.

What you’ll love: Made from premium wood and ceramic, these fall gnomes on pumpkins are cute and mysterious. They work well in small areas or as an addition to other classic fall or holiday-themed décor.

What you should consider: On the small side, these gnomes may blend in too well in larger spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

