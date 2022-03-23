Which floral nursery wallpaper is best?

Wallpaper is a great way to decorate a room without repainting it. Not only is it durable and easy to clean, but peel-and-stick wallpaper is also easy to remove, making it ideal for anyone who wants something more temporary. If you’re looking for floral wallpaper for your nursery, the best option is the Removable Water-activated Wallpaper — Spring Botanicals.

What to know before you buy floral nursery wallpaper

Rolls

When it comes to installing wallpaper in a room, make sure you know the full scale of the project. If, for example, you’re working in a small room, such as a nursery, you’ll need less wallpaper. If you only want to decorate one or two walls, you won’t need as much wallpaper. On the other hand, larger rooms or those with tall ceilings will require more.

Floral wallpaper usually comes in rolls of varying sizes. To figure out how many rolls you need, use a tape measure to take the height and width of each wall you want to cover. Add the heights together for the combined height. Then, add the widths together. You now have the total square footage needed for the project.

Include any windows or doors in your measurements if you want extra wiggle room for potential mistakes. Also, get an extra roll or two, in case you need more wallpaper than expected.

Room layout

Consider the layout of the nursery before installing the floral wallpaper. If you have a lot of furniture or large windows in the room, then the wallpaper will have less impact on the aesthetic. Floral wallpaper looks the best in rooms with a lot of open space, which is part of what makes it so great for smaller rooms.

Tools

Installing wallpaper requires a few tools, such as utility knives and sanding blocks. If the wallpaper you have isn’t already the perfect fit, you’ll need to make precise cuts to shape it around the space you need.

Other helpful tools include paint rollers, wallpaper smoothers or brushes, and containers to hold liquid adhesive. These can all help the paper stick smoothly and evenly to the wall. Depending on the wallpaper, you might need to wait for it to dry fully before attempting to smooth it out.

What to look for in a quality floral nursery wallpaper

Material

There are several materials used in floral wallpaper, including:

Coated paper : This type of wallpaper can either be coated with vinyl or acrylic, making the wallpaper more durable and easier to clean. Vinyl is more common, but acrylic usually lasts longer.

: This type of wallpaper can either be coated with vinyl or acrylic, making the wallpaper more durable and easier to clean. Vinyl is more common, but acrylic usually lasts longer. Fabric : Made in the shape of panels, fabric wallpaper adheres to the wall with liquid starch. It’s great for apartments because it’s easy to remove. Most fabric options consist of cotton and require more upkeep than coated paper wallpaper.

: Made in the shape of panels, fabric wallpaper adheres to the wall with liquid starch. It’s great for apartments because it’s easy to remove. Most fabric options consist of cotton and require more upkeep than coated paper wallpaper. Grasscloth: Constructed from natural materials and fibers like hemp or reed, grasscloth is a hand-woven option. It works well for more minimalistic designs, including basic floral patterns.

Constructed from natural materials and fibers like hemp or reed, grasscloth is a hand-woven option. It works well for more minimalistic designs, including basic floral patterns. Paper : This option is more environmentally friendly than others, but it tends to tear more easily and isn’t water-resistant.

: This option is more environmentally friendly than others, but it tends to tear more easily and isn’t water-resistant. Solid vinyl sheets: Wallpaper made from solid vinyl sheets are highly durable and easy to clean.

Peel-and-stick vs. adhesive

Traditionally, wallpaper has a pre-pasted backside that you need to soak in water before applying it to a wall. This option isn’t easy to remove and can be difficult to hang since it wrinkles easily. However, it comes in beautiful colors and prints, including floral patterns.

Another more modern option is peel-and-stick wallpaper. This type has a removable backside that you can peel off before sticking it where you want it. It doesn’t require many tools and doesn’t leave a mess, making it ideal for those less experienced in attaching wallpaper. It’s also easy to remove, so if you want to update your nursery as your child gets older, you can do so without trouble.

Some wallpapers don’t have a pasted backside, but they’re also not peel and stick. This type requires a specific adhesive to install. It’s best for those more experienced with interior design and want something that will last for years.

Pattern

When it comes to floral wallpaper, there are many choices available. Some are bright and vivid, which lends a playful, fun feeling to the room. Others are more neutral or minimalistic, making them better for new parents who want something they won’t have to replace for a long time. There are also realistic floral patterns, as well as cartoonish designs.

Often, the pattern will repeat along the wallpaper. This can affect how you install it and how many rolls you end up needing. If the pattern cuts off at a certain point, you might need to cut a separate piece to continue in the way you want.

How much you can expect to spend on a floral nursery wallpaper

Wallpaper is usually priced per square foot, with costs ranging from $1-$2. Some manufacturers sell it on a per roll basis. In this case, the price is usually $20-$50 a roll.

Floral nursery wallpaper FAQ

What is the best way to clean floral wallpaper?

A. Unless you have paper wallpaper, you can clean it with a damp cloth and a few drops of liquid detergent. Before getting it wet, test a small, discrete wallpaper section. If it absorbs moisture, then you shouldn’t clean it with water. If it doesn’t absorb it, gently wipe down the wallpaper and let it fully dry. Another option is to use a dry duster to clear away debris and minor dirt.

Can I repair the wallpaper in my nursery?

A. If the wallpaper has a bubble in it, lightly poke it with a sharp object and squeeze out the air. Then, using a syringe filled with wallpaper paste, seal the small hole. If there’s a loose seam, pull it back and apply adhesive to it. Press it with your palm or a brush until it stays in place. Finally, if there’s a lot of damage, you might need to pull out the wallpaper and start again.

What are the best floral nursery wallpapers to buy?

Top floral nursery wallpaper

Removable Water-activated Wallpaper — Spring Botanicals

What you need to know: This floral wallpaper has a bohemian design and looks great in nurseries with a pastel theme.

What you’ll love: Eco-friendly and PVC-free, this wallpaper only requires water to activate the self-adhesive backing, making it easy to apply to the walls. It comes in a small test swatch size and a couple of larger sizes.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase several rolls to cover larger areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top floral nursery wallpaper for the money

Vintage Floral Self-Adhesive Wallpaper

What you need to know: With a beautiful blue and beige floral pattern, this peel-and-stick wallpaper is easy to install and remove, making it perfect for short-term decoration such as in a nursery.

What you’ll love: This vintage-themed wallpaper comes in several size options. There’s also an option with an unpasted backside for anyone who wants to glue it instead. It is non-toxic, making it safe for young children.

What you should consider: There are some small color differences between rolls.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

AmericanDecals Removable Wallpaper Camila Large Vintage Flowers

What you need to know: Another peel-and-stick option, this wallpaper features a timeless, vintage floral design that’s perfect for nurseries.

What you’ll love: With a self-adhesive backside, this wallpaper has a pattern of pink and white flowers that repeats throughout. It comes on large rolls, making it ideal for larger spaces. It’s also easy to install.

What you should consider: The colors differ slightly from what’s shown online.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

