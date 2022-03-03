Which room decor for Zoom meetings are best?

Working from home has become the new normal for millions of employees and students. Many people need to connect with coworkers and classmates via videoconferencing. And since some people do not have a fully outfitted office, other meeting participants can see their home background in their video feeds. Depending on your background, this may project an unprofessional look.

You may want to invest in more professional room decor or use a background that hides everything behind it. If you want a professional background for your Zoom meeting, check out this Zoom Office Glass French Window City Building Landscape Scene. Simply place it behind you on a wall or draped across a curtain rod to give the illusion that you’re sitting in a high-rise office building.

What to know before you buy room decor for Zoom meetings

Lighting

The biggest problem with on-screen meetings is it’s hard to light things well. Regular desk lamps don’t light your face very well because they unintentionally cast dark shadows. When the lighting is too bright, you can look shiny or pale. To present the best possible image, find lighting made for video. Whether it’s a ring light, a reflector umbrella or a diffuser, you’ll want something that makes you look your best.

Backdrops or green screens

If you don’t have the option to create a dedicated space for your Zoom meetings, you may want to consider a backdrop or green screen. Green screens allow you to display all kinds of images behind you on your Zoom calls. Backdrops are physical vinyl pictures that you can hang up and display during your calls. Whether you want outdoor scenery with trees or potted plants, or an office background with sleek furnishings, greenscreens and backdrops are a great option.

Wall decor

If you have enough space for a clear, organized area behind you during your calls, you can spruce it up with a simple, elegant print or framed photos. Whether you want to showcase your friends and family or want to focus on more generic imagery, make sure to pick images and frames that add sophistication to your room. Avoid overly busy patterns and very bright colors, as this can be distracting during a call.

What to look for in quality room decor for Zoom meetings

Whether you’re opting for a backdrop or just want to enhance your existing aesthetic, there are a few things you want to look for in quality room decor for your Zoom meetings.

Images and quality

Make sure to pick images that represent you in a professional way. While it may be fun to select fun, silly images, these often detract from your reputation and can distract other people during a Zoom meeting. Also, find high-quality images that don’t look blurry. Even though they may be hard for others to see, you’ll see them all the time. Make sure you select images that look great in your space, no matter if your webcam is on or off.

Bookshelves

If you love to read and want to display your favorite books, bookshelves make great room decor for Zoom meetings. Bookshelves come in all kinds of sizes, colors and shapes to fit your space. However, you’ll want to make sure you invest in a bookshelf that can hold all your books and knick-knacks. While composite wood bookshelves are more affordable, they may not last as long as all-wood bookshelves. All-wood bookshelves can be very heavy and expensive, but they’re worth the investment.

Plants and other decor

Some other great decor items to add to your Zoom meeting background are plants or sculptures. Plants create dimension and an organic feel to your space. Even if you don’t have a green thumb, you can opt for fake plants and get the same effect. Sculptures big and small make for an interesting addition to your space. Smaller sculptures fit perfectly in bookshelves, too.

How much you can expect to spend on room decor for Zoom meetings

It depends on what kind of decor you’re using to spruce up your space. Planters and simple framed pictures typically cost between $15-$40, with some coming in sets of two or three. Full-fledged screens or wall-to-wall bookshelves cost between $150-$200 and more.

Room decor for Zoom meetings FAQ

Can I just use the automatic Zoom background instead?

A. While you absolutely can use the automatic Zoom background, you may have issues with the camera recognizing what areas should show the background image. For example, if you move around a little bit during your calls, the background may accidentally go over some of your face.

What angle looks best on Zoom?

A. The best angle for your Zoom calls is straight on and centered. The best way to achieve this is to check your framing or how you appear in the screen’s frame. You want to be in the center of the screen, with the bottom of the frame starting at the center of your chest. Make sure there are a few inches above your head, so you don’t accidentally cut out some of yourself in the frame.

What’s the best room decor for Zoom meetings to buy?

Top room decor for Zoom meetings

Zoom Office Glass French Window City Building Landscape Scene

What you need to know: This polyester and vinyl backdrop is the perfect way to look like you’re in a high-rise office from the comfort of your own home.

What you’ll love: It comes in various sizes from 5 feet by 3 feet to 10 feet by 10 feet. It’s thick, durable and is fade-resistant, too. The high-quality imagery will appear crisp and clear on your Zoom meeting call.

What you should consider: You will need to purchase the hardware separately in order to hang the backdrop.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top room decor for Zoom meetings for the money

Bouqlife Macrame Plant Hangers with Pot Set of 3 Indoor Hanging Planters Holder

What you need to know: If you want to display some greenery in your Zoom calls, this 3-pack set of hanging planters is a great option.

What you’ll love: It comes with three braided macrame hangers, pots, plant saucers and hanging hooks. The cotton rope is sure to last for a long time, and the high-quality pots offer easy drainage for your plants.

What you should consider: You’ll likely need to hang these planters from the ceiling, which may or may not work for your space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Millwood Pines Gracyn 70.9 Inches by 11.6 Inches Wood Standard Bookcase

What you need to know: This thin, tall bookshelf is perfect for displaying your favorite novels and showing off your educated side during a Zoom call.

What you’ll love: It has tip-over prevention, making it a great choice for people who have small children in the home. And if you want more storage, you can purchase more than one bookcase and stack them next to one another to create plenty of spots for your literary treasures.

What you should consider: It’s a little expensive for just one bookshelf.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.