Fall ushers in a cozy, warm vibe with falling leaves and shorter, cooler days. If you’d like to spruce up your home with fall decor, explore new textures, colors and even scents.

Fall decor isn’t just about flannel and pumpkin spice, but it certainly can be. Other popular fall decor includes colors, like oranges, reds and browns, to add a touch of fireside warmth. There’s also nature-inspired fall decor, often featuring autumn flora and fauna like woodland creatures, gourds or cornucopias.

As far as finding the right decor for your home this fall, the sky’s the limit. Some people transform their living spaces into autumn wonderlands, while others are content with simple seasonal touches of warmth and coziness.

When to put out fall decor

While there’s no official rule regarding when to start decorating for fall, the official start of fall is toward the end of September. Many people get a head start after Labor Day and around the beginning of a new school year.

Because fall includes various events and holidays, including back to school, Halloween and Thanksgiving, it’s common to put out decor in phases. Halloween decorations, for example, are usually taken down the first week of November and replaced with Thanksgiving-themed decor.

Where you should put fall decor

Fall decor looks great in common areas, including the living room, kitchen, dining room and outdoor spaces. It may also make an appearance in bedrooms and bathrooms. With the rise in remote work, many people now decorate their work-from-home spaces or home offices.

How much you can expect to spend on fall decor

Fall decor doesn’t have to be expensive by any means. If you’re on a budget, $100 goes quite far when purchasing smaller pieces like figurines, candles or signs. There’s often room in a $100 budget for at least one larger piece, like a decorative throw or pillow.

For those willing to make more significant investments in fall decor, be prepared to spend between $35 and $100 per item or more. These more expensive pieces include tableware, lighting, bedding and curtains. It also includes bigger outdoor items to decorate porches and patios.

Cozy fall decor ideas

Flameless LED candles

Flameless LED candles add a touch of warmth with the soft ambiance of flickering light. Many sets, such as the Aku Tonpa Flameless Candles, are equipped with timers and other settings so users can customize their mood lightning.

A set of autumn-inspired sheets

Autumn-inspired sheets can transform everyday bedding into a cozy, sleep-inducing setup. This Pointehaven Flannel Sheet Set features an abstract leaf pattern in four, fall-themed colors. The soft, flannel texture keeps sleepers warm and comfortable.

A chunky gold throw

A throw blanket adds a splash of vibrant, regal color to beds, sofas or statement chairs. The Lifein Throw Blanket, made with cozy polyester and chenille, is considered an ideal option. It features several colors and styles to suit your decor taste.

A woodland creature plush

Stuffed animals featuring woodland creatures are a simple, fun way to dress up beds or sofas. Jellycat Cordy Roy Fox is a popular pick for its soft, velvety corduroy body. It sits up on its own and has cuddly arms and legs.

A pair of orange throw pillows

Orange is considered a signature fall color, and it works well for accent decor like throw pillows. The Miulee Fall Throw Pillow Covers have a luxurious, zigzag velvet design. The pillow covers come in four sizes and two colors. You’ll have to buy pillow inserts separately.

A harvest-inspired tablecloth

Patterned tablecloths add a charming touch to dining room tables, including those with harvest-inspired designs. Elrene Home Fashions Gourd Gathering Tablecloth features a watercolor gourd motif and comes in four table sizes.

A scented candle

Fall candle scents can add the perfect finishing touch to any living space. The Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath jar candle remains a crowd favorite for its earthy scent, which features apple, clove, woody notes and vanilla.

A decorative farmhouse tray

This vintage-inspired tray is a charming farmhouse fall decor option. You can fill the two-tiered tray with miniature pumpkins, rustic knickknacks and the like for fall — it’s great for displaying on a rustic coffee table or as a dining table centerpiece. It’s versatile enough to use for different seasons and festivities once the fall season is over.

An autumn-themed wreath

A fall wreath offers classic front porch fall decor, though they can also be placed above fireplaces or hung above shelves and furniture. This front door fall decor measures 24 inches and features an intertwined design of pinecones, berries and leaves.

A leafy table runner

Table runners add a pop of color to tables as well as mantles, dressers and other surfaces. Saro Lifestyle Willow Oak Table Linen has a rustic acorn design and neutral colors that complement almost all furniture.

A rustic tablecloth

Buffalo plaid decor is popular for fall, and this tablecloth is an elegant example. Combining a plaid pattern with tassels, this tablecloth has an inviting look that belongs in a farmhouse kitchen or country cottage. It comes in seven color schemes, including orange and white as well as black and red, both of which are perfect for autumn.

A cozy woven basket

Woven baskets are both decorative and functional, which is why they’re a popular pick for fall decor. T & Housewares Orange Fox Basket has a flexible cotton design that pops up to hold blankets and toys. When it’s not in use, it collapses for easy storage.

Mini pumpkins

Mini artificial pumpkins have rustic autumn charm, and investing in a set of them gives you plenty of arrangement options. DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins Set includes 42 mini pumpkins and 30 silk maple leaves in rich orange tones. All pieces are both indoor and outdoor-friendly.

An outdoor banner

If you’re looking for outdoor fall decor ideas, consider adding a decorative banner to your garden. The Fall Fun Garden Banner has a contemporary design with a list of favorite fall activities written in fall-themed colors.

A fall-inspired dish towel set

A fall-inspired dish towel set adds seasonal charm to kitchens. DII Design Imports Harvest Vine Jacquard Dish Towel Set, a three-piece set, features stamped leaf and acorn designs along the edges.

