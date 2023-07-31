If you’ve ever tuned into HGTV or attended an open house, you’ve surely heard the term “curb appeal.” It’s basically your home’s first impression — the flash of awe (or disinterest) that potential buyers experience when they pull up to the curb and get their first good look at the exterior.

Curb appeal is important for many reasons: It helps boost your home’s value when you’re planning to sell, keeps property values high for your neighborhood and conveys a sense of pride in your property. But what does it take to maximize curb appeal? Thumbtack and Nextdoor found out.

What makes good (and bad) curb appeal?

In a survey of more than 1,000 homeowners across the U.S., home improvement app Thumbtack partnered with neighborhood networking app Nextdoor to ask what projects have the biggest impact.

If you’re looking to make a pretty big investment into your home’s curb appeal, landscaping is the way to go. Of all the homeowners surveyed, 82% ranked it as a major improvement. Also high ranking were painting your home’s exterior (78%), a well-kept lawn (73%) and beautiful windows (68%), all projects you can tackle to dramatically increase your home’s overall curb appeal.

On the other end of the spectrum, homeowners said the biggest curb appeal faux pas were trash in the yard and overgrown landscaping — 81% of them said these two things were a fast way to decrease your home’s curb appeal. They also agreed that other curb appeal killers were overgrown lawns (77%), parking old cars, RVs, vans or boats out front (64%), poorly maintained fences and exteriors (58%) and dirty or poorly painted home exteriors (57%).

Is curb appeal really that important?

Yes, this is something all homeowners nearly unanimously agree on, as 98% of them said having a home with good curb appeal is important. And if you’ve ever attended an HOA meeting, you know what a big deal it is when 98% of homeowners agree on something.

Curb appeal is especially crucial if you’re planning to sell your home. Of the homeowners surveyed, 54% said curb appeal on their street or in their neighborhood was a factor when they decided where to buy. And on average, a house with good curb appeal is 34% more valuable than the same house with bad curb appeal.

4 ways to immediately boost your home’s curb appeal

Keep your lawn from taking over: To stay on top of your lawn, you need a mower you can count on. For smaller lawns, a push mower will do the job. But for a larger property, consider investing in a riding mower to help you save time and effort. Keep things clean: Dirty home exteriors were one of the things homeowners said could tank your curb appeal. A good pressure washer is a versatile tool for cleaning your driveway, sidewalks, decks, stairs, siding and more. DIY your landscaping: Even though landscaping is one of the pricier ways to invest in your home’s curb appeal, you can still get a boost without spending too much. A small garden or flower bed is a great way to start — as long as you maintain it and don’t let it get overgrown. For that, you’ll need some gardening tools. Give it a new coat of paint: There’s nothing that freshens up a home’s exterior like a new coat of paint.

Best products for improving your home’s curb appeal

Ego Power+ Cordless Lawn Mower

This battery-powered lawn mower has up to 45 minutes of run time and other helpful features, including a push-to-start button, LED headlights and six cutting height settings. Plus, it folds up to save space.

Sold by Amazon

John Deere S100 Riding Lawn Mower

The John Deere S100 was designed with comfort in mind, which means you can tackle your lawn with ease. It has a cutting width of 42 inches and can mow, mulch and bag up to an acre.

Sold by Lowe’s

Simpson Cleaning MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer

This washer is less expensive than equally powerful brands, and it can be used practically right out of the box. It easily tackles stubborn grime on decks and pavement.

Sold by Amazon

Karcher- K1700 Electric Power Pressure Washer

Lightweight and quiet, this is a perfect pressure washer for beginners. But that doesn’t mean it skimps on power — it’s still a great tool for keeping your home’s exterior squeaky clean.

Sold by Amazon

Scuddles Stainless Steel Garden Tool Set

While this set is geared toward beginner gardeners, it’s still rugged enough for pros, with durable, rust-resistant stainless steel blades and a carry-on bag to keep everything organized.

Sold by Amazon

The One Exterior Paint and Primer

This durable combination of paint and primer from The One goes on smoothly, dries quickly and comes in a wide variety of trendy colors that are sure to boost your home’s value.

Sold by Amazon

