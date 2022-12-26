Christmas decorations can be exciting to put up, but not as much fun to take down. Get a storage container to keep your holiday decor safe all year.

Which Christmas decoration storage is best?

When you dig into your garage, attic or closet to pull out your festive Christmas decorations, sometimes the most challenging part is finding where you put things. If you’re limited on space or don’t have an efficient way to store your decor, the process can be more frustrating than jolly.

If you are looking for Christmas decoration storage ideas, check out the Santa’s Bags Ornament Storage Box.

What to know before you buy Christmas decoration storage

Material

Storage systems are available in plastic, canvas and cardboard. Likely, the item you choose will mix materials to provide both flexibility and durability. When you think about the tree trimmings you are planning to store, you’ll want something that will protect your precious heirloom ornaments and keep your glass items secure.

Structure

A sturdy storage carrier will have a framework that supports all of your accessories and keeps them upright. Putting things away in their own designated spaces reduces the likelihood of anything getting crushed or ruined. A container that has designated slots for individual items will keep them from rubbing together, helping glitter and adornments stay intact.

Versatility

When it comes to Christmas decorations, it’s not just ornaments that need to be stored. Lights, wall hangings and yard art will also need to be put away. The amount and type of items you have will determine which storage system works best to fit your needs.

There are designs with dividers and makeshift drawers that are optimal for ornaments. Some containers have additional compartments to accommodate other types of trimmings. You’ll want something that can hold all of your special items, season after season.

What to look for in Christmas decoration storage

Protective

If you are storing your decorations outside in a garage or shed, you’ll want to keep them in something that is weather-resistant through rain, snow, dust storms or summer heat. If you are storing them in your house, you’ll want to make sure the fabric is resistant to spills and animals. If there’s an unfortunate encounter with rodents indoors or outdoors, you’ll want to feel confident that they can’t get into the container and ruin your precious possessions.

Capacity

How much you have will determine the size of the storage system you need. Even though it may seem labor-intensive, count the number of ornaments you have. It’s easy to underestimate, and the last thing you want to do is select a storage box that can’t accommodate all of your things.

You’ll also want to take an inventory of your items’ sizes. If you have more small things, you might be able to double them up when putting them away. You also want to give yourself a bit of extra space, in case you get more items by the end of the season.

Easy to move

A container that will properly store your holiday decor will likely have handles. Because these items will be stored for a year, it’s not unusual for them to make their way to the back of a closet or the top of a shelf. You’ll want something that is easy to grab and convenient to carry. Be sure not to overfill it or place items in it that are too heavy, which will make it difficult to lift.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas decoration storage

The price can vary depending on the capacity allowance and size, but on average, expect to spend $16-$48.

Christmas decoration storage FAQ

What shape is best for Christmas decoration storage?

A. For the most part, Christmas decoration storage containers are square, rectangular or cubed. Any shape has the potential to work, but selecting a storage container in one of these shapes will fit better into most spaces and stack well.

Why do you need dedicated Christmas decoration storage instead of a standard storage box?

A. While any box could work, something designed for holding decorations will be superior. Christmas decoration storage boxes are designed with durability in mind so your keepsakes stay safe. Most have sections to keep items separate so that they are insulated from one another, instead of just simply being thrown loosely into a box.

What’s the best Christmas decoration storage to buy?

Top Christmas decoration storage

Santa’s Bags Ornament Storage Box

What you need to know: It holds up to 72 ornaments and has zippered pockets for extra storage.

What you’ll love: It has an acid-free lining to keep your ornaments from losing color.

What you should consider: The cardboard dividers are not covered with cloth, so you may want to wrap delicate adornments in tissue paper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas decoration storage for the money

Joiedomi Christmas Ornament Storage Box

What you need to know: It’s constructed out of high-quality oxford fabric and strong cardboard to keep ornaments scratch-free.

What you’ll love: The cardboard dividers are removable and adjustable.

What you should consider: It only comes in blue, so if you’re storing it in plain sight, make sure it doesn’t clash with the existing home decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Holdn’ Storage Christmas Ornament Storage Container Box

What you need to know: Designed to be dust-proof, this Christmas decoration storage box has three stackable trays that slide in and out.

What you’ll love: The lid has a snug fit and it’s easy to carry, with a rope handle on each side.

What you should consider: You’ll want to even out the weight distribution among the three trays.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

