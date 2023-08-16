Comparing the Roomba i6+ and the Roomba i7+

iRobot’s Roomba line of robot vacuums features so many models that it can be difficult to keep them all straight — and even harder to choose between them. If you’re trying to decide between the Roomba i6+ and i7+, you’re facing an even bigger challenge because the two robots are nearly identical.

The i6+ and i7+ are both self-emptying models that return to their base to empty out their internal dustbin when it’s full. Their advanced navigation technology lets them map and learn your home’s layout, so they can clean specific rooms or areas rather than the entire floor. They both offer 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600-series robots, making them effective on hard flooring and carpeting.

The most significant difference is the accessories included with the robot and base. The i6+ and i7+ also have different color schemes. Otherwise, there’s not much else to tell them apart.

Because you’ll get essentially the same user experience with these models, you can’t go wrong with either robot. The i7+ is available at more retailers, so it may be easier to find in stock. While they both retail for the same price, it’s common to find one or the other on sale, so ultimately, you should go with whichever model you find a better price for.

Roomba i6+ vs. i7+ specs

The Roomba i6+ and i7+ are so similar that their specs match exactly. As such, their performance is identical, too.

Roomba i6+ specs

iRobot Roomba i6+ cleaning carpeted area.

Product specifications

Battery life: 75 minutes | Dimensions: 13.34” L x 13.34” W x 3.63” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.4 L | Weight: 7.44 lb | Navigation software: iAdapt 3.0 with vSLAM | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: Yes | Object avoidance: No | Scheduling: Yes | Selective room cleaning: Yes | Warranty: 1 year

The Roomba i6+, which was released as an Amazon exclusive in 2020, can clean for over an hour on a single charge, so it has one of the shortest battery lives of all the advanced Roomba models we tested. However, it offers a Recharge and Resume feature, which means it automatically returns to its base to charge if it runs low on power during a cleaning session and then picks up where it left off. A self-emptying model, the i6+ returns to its base when the internal dustbin is full to empty itself before resuming its cleaning. It has the exact dimensions as the i7+, which are roughly the same as most other round robot vacuums.

The i6+ uses Roomba’s iAdapt 3.0 navigation software to create smart maps of your home like the i7+, i8+, j7+, s9+ and other high-end models. This helps the robot learn specific rooms in your floor plan, enabling you to send it out to clean the areas that need it. The i6+ doesn’t have an obstacle-avoidance feature, though, which means it may get stuck if wires, toys, clothing, shoes or other items are on the floor when it vacuums.

Roomba i7+ specs

The iRobot Roomba i7+ vacuuming carpet.

Product specifications

Battery life: 75 minutes | Dimensions: 13.34” L x 13.34” W x 3.63” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.4 L | Weight: 7.44 lb | Navigation software: iAdapt 3.0 with vSLAM | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: Yes | Object avoidance: No | Scheduling: Yes | Selective room cleaning: Yes | Warranty: 1 year

Like the i6+, the Roomba i7+ has an advertised battery life of 75 minutes as well as the Recharge and Resume feature. Most high-end robot vacuums like the Roomba j7 and s9+ can clean for at least 90 minutes on a single charge, though, so the i7+’s battery life is on the low end of the spectrum. It’s the same size as the i6+ and has the same capacity for its dustbin. However, the bin capacity isn’t a significant detail for the i7+ because it is a self-emptying model that will return to its base to empty itself so it can continue vacuuming.

Released in 2018, the i7+ uses iAdapt 3.0 navigation and features smart mapping that lets the robot learn and map your home down to specific rooms and areas. It can clean rooms by name, so you can save time by having it vacuum only where it’s needed. However, unlike the Roomba j-series models, the i7+ doesn’t have an object-avoidance feature, which means it may get stuck on power cords, toys and other items.

Key differences

Included accessories: The Roombas i6+ and i7+ are nearly identical robot vacuums except for the accessories included with them. The i6+ doesn’t come with any additional accessories, while the i7+ includes an extra filter, extra dust bags and an extra side brush.

The Roombas i6+ and i7+ are nearly identical robot vacuums except for the accessories included with them. The i6+ doesn’t come with any additional accessories, while the i7+ includes an extra filter, extra dust bags and an extra side brush. Color scheme: While the i6+ and i7+ are the same size and shape, they differ in color. The i6+ is black along the sides with a light gray or silver top, while the i7+ is black along the sides with a dark gray or charcoal top.

While the i6+ and i7+ are the same size and shape, they differ in color. The i6+ is black along the sides with a light gray or silver top, while the i7+ is black along the sides with a dark gray or charcoal top. Price: While the i6+ and i7+ retail for the same price, it’s common to find either one or the other (or sometimes both) on sale with different discounts.

Key similarities

Self-emptying base: The i6+ and i7+ come with the same Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, which uses suction to empty the contents of the robots’ internal dustbin into a bag at the top of the base. That means neither model requires you to manually empty the robot during or after cleaning, and the bin in the base can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris, so there’s no need to regularly check on it.

The i6+ and i7+ come with the same Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, which uses suction to empty the contents of the robots’ internal dustbin into a bag at the top of the base. That means neither model requires you to manually empty the robot during or after cleaning, and the bin in the base can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris, so there’s no need to regularly check on it. Battery life: The i6+ and i7+ can both clean for 75 minutes on a single battery charge and have a Recharge and Resume feature to ensure that they finish their cleaning jobs even if they run out of power in the middle.

The i6+ and i7+ can both clean for 75 minutes on a single battery charge and have a Recharge and Resume feature to ensure that they finish their cleaning jobs even if they run out of power in the middle. Advanced navigation with smart mapping: The i6+ and i7+ learn and remember your home’s layout, identifying the rooms for selective room cleaning.

The i6+ and i7+ learn and remember your home’s layout, identifying the rooms for selective room cleaning. Anti-tangle rubber brushes: Instead of traditional bristle brushes, the i6+ and i7+ both have an anti-tangle rubber brush roll that keeps hair from tangling around the brushes.

Setup comparison

The Roomba i6+ and i7+ are both very easy to set up and follow the same process. Once you have the robot and its Clean Base out of the box, you only have to attach the power cord to the base and plug it in. The Roombas arrive partially charged, but iRobot recommends letting them charge in the base for approximately three hours before they clean.

Both models are Wi-Fi-connected robots, so they use the iRobot Home app for setup and operation. During testing, we found that it took just a few minutes to download the app, create an account and connect the robot to the same Wi-Fi network as our mobile device. The entire setup process took less than 10 minutes and is extremely user-friendly, thanks to instructions from the app.

Suction comparison

The i6+ and i7+ both offer 10 times the suction power as Roomba’s 600-series robots, as do many of the other high-end models in the line. The only Roombas with more suction are the s9 and s9+, which offer 40 times the suction power as the 600 series. Both models also use Roomba’s patented three-stage cleaning system that lifts, raises and removes debris from your floors.

We found that the improved suction power and cleaning system allow the i6+ and i7+ to perform well on both hard floors and carpeting. We especially liked the dual multisurface rubber brushes that help prevent hair from tangling around them but also flex to adjust to different types of flooring. That means the i6+ and i7+ work well on multiple flooring surfaces.

Because their suction power is similar, the i6+ and i7+ make the same amount of noise. Both models reach approximately 65 decibels at their maximum settings, considerably quieter than a standard vacuum, which hovers around 75 decibels.

Design comparison

Like most robot vacuums, the i6+ and i7+ are round. They are the same exact size and feature the same design, except that the i6+ is black and light gray, while the i7+ is black and dark gray.

As mentioned, they both have an anti-tangle rubber brush roll that prevents hair from getting caught around it, so they can work especially well in homes with pets. They have the same large, rugged side wheels that help the robots transition between different flooring surfaces. Their convenient pop-out front caster wheel is easy to remove and clean, so it always runs smoothly.

Navigation comparison

The i6+ and i7+ both use Roomba’s iAdapt 3.0 software and top-mounted cameras to navigate. These features allow the robots to map and learn your home, remembering specific rooms and landmarks. With the smart maps that the i6+ and i7+ create, they can clean an entire floor or specific rooms based on your needs. They can store up to 10 maps, so your robot can learn every floor in your home.

The maps also allow you to create Keep-Out Zones and Clean Zones. We found the Keep-Out Zones were essential when we didn’t want the robots to go into areas where they could get stuck, such as a cluttered laundry area or around a pet’s food and water bowls. Clean Zones, on the other hand, were helpful when we wanted the robots to target high-traffic areas where more dirt and debris were likely to be found.

Unlike the Roomba j-series robots, neither the i6+ nor the i7+ offers an obstacle-avoidance feature. Without that, they can’t avoid objects on the floor, so they may run into issues with items such as power cords, wires, toys and shoes. Before you send these robots out to vacuum, you’ll need to pick up any items they could get stuck on to prevent cleaning interruptions.

Features comparison

The Roomba i6+ and Rooba i7+ require little assistance or maintenance when cleaning because they both come with a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. When we tested out the Clean Base, the robot simply returned home when its internal dustbin was full to empty itself with no assistance required. The base uses suction to draw all the debris from the robot into a bag at its top that can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt.

With this self-emptying feature, you never have to worry about the i6+ or i7+ failing to complete a cleaning job because you are unaware its bin is full. Additionally, you never have to deal with emptying a full dustbin and possibly getting your hands dirty.

Like all Wi-Fi-connected Roombas, the i6+ and i7+ are compatible with home assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can use your assistant for voice commands. We successfully tried out simple requests like “start vacuuming” or “return home,” but you can also ask them to schedule a cleaning session or clean a specific room with a command such as, “Hey Google, clean the kitchen.”

Price

The Roomba i6+ retails for $799.99 and is available at Amazon or Target. The Roomba i7+ usually costs $799.99. You can find it at Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair.

Roomba i6+ vs. i7+ FAQ

How do they compare to the i8+?

The Roomba i6+, i7+ and i8+ are very similar robots, with different design elements and packaged for different retailers. Like the i6+ and i7+, the i8+ is self-emptying and offers smart mapping to clean exactly where and when you need it. However, a significant difference between the i8+ and the other two models is that it can clean for up to 90 minutes, compared to the i6+ and i7+’s 75 minutes.

Will the i6+ and i7+ work without Wi-Fi?

You can use these robots without Wi-Fi or the iRobot Home app. Both models have onboard buttons that allow you to send the robot out to vacuum, return to its base or spot clean a specific area. You can’t schedule cleaning or map directly from the robots, though.

Are the i6+ and i7+ easy to clean?

The i6+ and i7+ are easy to clean — and the process is the same for both. Start by removing the dustbin from the robot and emptying it into the trash in case there’s any debris left behind after it empties itself. Remove the filter from the bin, and tap it against the side of the trash can to remove any dirt. Next, rinse the bin with warm water, and dry it thoroughly before reinstalling the filter and replacing it in the robot.

To clean the brush roll, turn your Roomba over, and press the brush-release tab. If you spot any hair on the brushes, you can usually remove it with your fingers. Follow up with a clean, dry microfiber cloth to remove any dirt and debris from the surface of the brushes. Reinstall them, and wipe down the bottom of the robot, paying special attention to the sensors along its front edge and its wheels.

Bottom line

Because these Roombas are so similar, it’s a toss-up. Both models have a limited battery life, which makes them a better fit for small- to medium-sized homes. While the i7+ does come with an extra filter, more dust bags and an additional side brush for the same price as the i6+, if you can find the i6+ for a great discount, go for it.

