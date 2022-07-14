Top coffee mug storage

With coffee makers and tea kettles typically placed on kitchen countertops, many drinkers prefer mugs close at hand as well. A mug tree sits on your counter, letting you get to your cups with ease while also saving cabinet space.

Mug trees vary in capacity and design, so choosing the top mug tree for your space means identifying both your practical and aesthetic needs.

What to know before you buy a mug tree

An average-size mug tree includes eight to 12 hooks, with smaller trees featuring three to six and the largest exceeding 14. Each hook is designed to safely hold one mug; while there may be room for a second mug, be mindful this can cause ceramic cups to chip or crack as they knock against each other.

Most mug trees are made of metal, including cast iron, though some are crafted from wood. Either may be coated with a color to match your decor. Material and color combine to achieve a specific aesthetic, with mug trees boasting a modern, farmhouse or industrial style.

Best mug trees

Small capacity

Gracie Oaks Franklin Square Mug Tree

This clever mug holder most closely resembles a tree, with its wooden construction and notched branches. Made of ash, it features six straight hooks, each with a small indentation to carefully hold a cup. Though lightweight, the wide base provides a sturdy foundation.

Sold by Wayfair

Charlton Home Shute Mug Tree

This smaller mug tree fits nicely in a cozy kitchen or apartment with room for up to six mugs. The rounded feet are gentle on countertops while offering stability. A black finish complements most decor, or chrome offers a more modern feel.

Sold by Wayfair

Neat-O Metal Mug Tree

With a square base of just over 6 inches on each side, this efficient mug tree has a smaller footprint than most. It holds six mugs, ideal for smaller spaces and a household of fewer drinkers. The simple black design fits nicely into a modern apartment or cozy space.

Sold by Amazon

MyLifeUnity Mug Tree

For a low price, this light-brown wooden mug tree stands 14 inches tall and features six hooks for mugs or other accessories. It easily fits into a variety of interior styles, and a black coating is offered for those seeking something more even more universal. While lightweight, a wide base with anti-skid feet provides stability on any surface.

Sold by Amazon

Midrange capacity

Gourmet Basics by Mikasa French Countryside Mug Tree

This high-end mug tree has eight hooks and a convenient storage basket on top. The hooks are spaced far enough apart so that the mugs don’t knock together. The wire basket is ideal for holding coffee accessories, such as pods or filters.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Wayfair

Spectrum Diversified Euro Mug Tree

For a low price, this mug tree efficiently and safely holds up to eight mugs. The alloy steel is light yet durable, and supported by a stable base. It comes in a light satin nickel color or a more industrial-looking chrome.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Spectrum Diversified Paxton Coffee Station

This comprehensive mug tree features a large basket on the bottom and eight hooks across two tiers on top. The hooks are well-spaced to accommodate larger and more delicate mugs while avoiding a cluttered appearance.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Winston Porter Billinghurst Mug Tree

Among the more inventive mug trees, this set features three hexagonal wall racks to hold your cups. Each includes three hooks spaced out evenly enough to avoid mugs touching one another. They’re easy to mount and can hold coats or bags, too.

Sold by Wayfair

Lark Manor Leire Mug Tree

Despite its smaller height, this two-tier tree still holds up to 10 mugs on its iron frame. Curved feet offer stability and keep counters clean and safe. The wire design along with an either black or gray coating blend in well with rustic or farmhouse decor.

Sold by Wayfair

Large capacity

DII Metal Storage Mug Tree

This larger tiered mug tree features a wide base and three levels with five curved hooks each, holding up to 15 mugs. The heavy-duty tree is made of iron, though you’ve a choice of nine finishes to match your decor, including rose gold, terra cotta and aqua.

Sold by Amazon

Lakeside Collection Coffee Mug Wall Rack

While the term “tree” is applied more generously in this design, this mug holder still provides convenience and eye-catching aesthetics. Four steel bars affix to the wall, and each comes with four hanging hooks for your mugs. It also features two baskets for holding beverage accessories.

Sold by Amazon

MyGift Rustic Iron Mug Tree

One of the largest mug trees, this impressive holder features 24 hooks, suitable for a sizable family of coffee and tea drinkers. The iron tree is heavy yet stable, and its black finish provides a rustic look. Just note the tree is tall, standing over 2 feet high.

Sold by Amazon

