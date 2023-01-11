Which electric griddles are best?

There are so many specialty appliances for cooking that it can be hard to determine which are the best ones to own. For example, an electric griddle is versatile, but it is also easy to use, which makes it a highly desirable item in many households. However, to get the most out of an electric griddle, you need a quality model.

The best electric griddle will be a nonstick electric griddle, which makes it easy to clean. It will also be sized for your needs. The Presto Liddle Griddle is a compact appliance that is perfect for one or two individuals. It is a favorite for its high performance and reasonable price.

What to know before you buy an electric griddle

Why do I need an electric griddle?

An electric griddle offers the chef a flat, evenly heated cooking surface. While this surface can be used to cook a wide array of foods, such as burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken, steak and more, many individuals make it their go-to breakfast appliance. For instance, an electric griddle is ideal for making pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon and hashbrowns. If you love breakfast foods and hot sandwiches, an electric griddle will be a welcome addition to your kitchen.

Electric griddles are manufactured using aluminum, stainless steel or cast iron

The type of metal used in the manufacturing of an electric griddle gives the appliance specific properties.

Aluminum: Since aluminum conducts heat very well and is affordable, this type of electric griddle is often a top choice for homeowners. It is ideal for making a quick breakfast meal.

What to look for in a quality electric griddle

Proper size for your needs

A large electric griddle is best for families that eat meals together, but it is unnecessary for an individual or a couple. On the other hand, a small electric griddle would be frustrating if you cook for four people or more. Therefore, look for an electric griddle that is sized to meet your needs best.

Even heat distribution

The aspect that makes an electric griddle so desirable is its large, flat cooking surface that is evenly heated. While it is possible to purchase models with dual-heat controls, you generally want to avoid electric griddles that have hot or cold spots.

Easy to clean

No matter what kitchen appliance you purchase, one of the top features should be ease of cleaning. For an electric griddle, this means purchasing a model with a durable nonstick surface and removable electronics.

Heat settings

While some electric griddles just offer low, medium and high heat settings – which may be all you need – higher-end models can deliver more precise temperature control. Hence, if you will be using recipes that require specific heat settings, make sure you purchase an electric griddle that offers this ability.

Drip tray

When you cook on an electric griddle, you will be creating grease. That grease needs a place to collect safely. The drip tray should also be easily accessible if you need to empty it before cooking.

Warming tray

While not all models come with this feature, having a warming tray can help you keep food, such as bacon, warm while you make eggs or pancakes. It is not a necessity, but it is highly desirable.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric griddle

The price range for an electric griddle can span from as low as $30 for a budget unit to over $100 for a high-quality, feature-packed model.

Electric griddle FAQ

How often should I clean my electric griddle?

A. To keep your electric griddle in optimum working condition, you need to clean it after every use. When cleaning, it is important to follow the directions that accompany the unit. In general, you can never get any of the electrical components wet or place an electric griddle in a dishwasher. You should only scrape food off with plastic, nylon or wooden utensils so you do not damage the nonstick coating. Most of the cleaning can be done with warm water and a nonabrasive sponge, but if you have food that is a little harder to remove, depending on the unit, it may be safe to mix a little baking soda in with the water to get the job done.

Can I place a pot or a frying pan on an electric griddle?

A. While you can find many sites and articles online that tell you it is perfectly safe to place pots and pans on an electric griddle, this is not something we advise. An electric griddle is manufactured to cook food directly but not designed to heat pots and pans. Besides the fact that you do not want to put anything metal on an appliance with a nonstick coating, most owner’s manuals specifically state that you should never use an electric griddle as a warming tray or heat any cookware. By doing so, you may damage the product and void the warranty.

What are the best electric griddles to buy?

Top electric griddle

Presto Liddle Griddle

What you need to know: If you are looking for a high-performing little electric griddle that is suitable for one or two servings, this is the model for you.

What you’ll love: The compact 8.5- by 10.5-inch cooking surface makes this griddle ideal for one or two people. The heavy cast aluminum base is designed to be warp-proof, and the nonstick finish provides hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. The unit has a built-in grease tray that catches all of your drippings.

What you should consider: There is no light that indicates the griddle was recently used and may still be hot, so extra care must be taken after cooking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top electric griddle for the money

BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle

What you need to know: For individuals seeking quality on a budget, this impressive electric griddle is a top choice.

What you’ll love: This electric griddle features cool-touch handles for safety. It has a built-in ledge with a backstop and a durable non-stick ceramic coating. The unit is reinforced with titanium for durability and scratch resistance.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the griddle may cook a little unevenly after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BLACK+DECKER Family-Sized Electric Griddle

What you need to know: This large-capacity electric griddle is manufactured by a respected name and includes a number of user-friendly features.

What you’ll love: With 200 square inches of cooking surface, this electric griddle is capable of cooking up to eight servings at once. The click-and-lock temperature knob makes it easy to select your precise temperature, while the convenient warming tray lets you keep items warm while you finish cooking other foods. This model has a removable grease tray that allows for quick and easy grease cleanup.

What you should consider: Some individuals felt the unit would have benefited from a larger drip tray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

