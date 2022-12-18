Children of all ages will have fun building one of these cookie houses

The holidays just don’t seem as festive without a spread of delicious cookies, candies and other sweets on the table. But there’s no holiday treat quite as iconic as a gingerbread house decorated with candy and other goodies.

Making a gingerbread house yourself can be difficult, though, so purchasing a DIY gingerbread house kit can save you time and frustration. That’s especially true if you’re building with children.

Whether you want a kit that includes everything you need to make the house in the box or a set that helps you bake your own gingerbread to build with, here are some of the best DIY gingerbread house kits available this holiday season.

Best DIY gingerbread house kits

Under $20

Sakolla Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter Set

If you want to bake your own gingerbread from scratch, this set includes 10 cookie cutters to help you build the perfect house. The cutters are made from durable alloy steel and are food safe. They’re easy to clean, too.

Sold by Amazon

SEWANTA Traditional Gingerbread House Kit

Save time with this gingerbread house kit that includes pre-baked pieces to build the house. It also comes with a complete decorating kit that contains ready-to-use icing, three types of candy and a decorating bag. It’s ideal for kids who want to build their own gingerbread house.

Sold by Amazon

Christmas Silicone Molds for Gingerbread House Kit

These gingerbread house molds are made of premium, food-grade silicone. They’re oven-safe up to 450 degrees, but you can also use them to make chocolate or candy walls for your house. The molds also create trees, people and animals that can form an entire scene around your house.

Sold by Amazon

Cookies United Mini Elf on the Shelf Gingerbread House Kit

Kids will love this gingerbread house kit that incorporates the Elf on a Shelf story into its design. It comes with pre-baked cookies for assembling the house, as well as icing, candies and other edible embellishments. Its compact size makes it easy to set out beside your child’s Elf, too.

Sold by Amazon

Lanskyware 18-Piece 3D Gingerbread House Cutters Kit

If you want to make a more elaborate gingerbread house from scratch, this set contains 18 cookie cutters to shape your walls, roof and more. It can also create three-dimensional trees, snowmen, reindeer and even a sleigh. It comes in a decorative box, making it an excellent gift.

Sold by Amazon

For $20-$30

SEWANTA Gingerbread House Christmas Sleigh Cookie Kit

Whether you prefer a different take on the usual gingerbread house or want to place this beside your house, this sleigh cookie kit is easy to assemble. It comes with six pre-baked cookies to build the sleigh, as well as tree, person and candy cane cookies to fill the sleigh. You also get red and green frosting, a decorating bag, candies and holiday stickers.

Sold by Amazon

Bee Gingerbread House Kit

This ready-to-build gingerbread house has notched panels, so it’s easy to fit the pieces together. It also includes pre-mixed icing and assorted candies for decorating the house. It even comes with a decorator bag and tip to help precisely apply the icing.

Sold by Amazon

SEWANTA Gingerbread Winter Castle Kit

If you prefer a less traditional look for your gingerbread house, this fun winter castle kit is an excellent option. It includes three types of candy, blue decorating sugar, white fondant, white icing, two decorating bags with tips, holiday stickers and a detailed instruction list. The instruction sheet offers two design options, too.

Sold by Amazon

Wilton Build It Yourself Mini Village Gingerbread Decorating Kit

For a more elaborate look for your gingerbread display, this kit contains enough pre-baked panels to build four mini-houses that form a classic holiday village. It also comes with various candies, green fondant, red and white ready-to-use frosting and decorating bags with tips. This set is ideal for a family with multiple kids because each child can have their own house to decorate.

Sold by Amazon

SEWANTA Gingerbread House with Fondant

This classic gingerbread house kit includes pre-baked cookies to assemble the walls and roof. It also comes with three types of candy, green fondant, red and white ready-to-use icing and two decorating bags and tips. It even has some fun holiday stickers that kids are sure to love.

Sold by Amazon

For $30+

Create-a-Treat Large E-Z Build Gingerbread House Kit

This kit contains six pre-baked cookies to build a large, classic gingerbread house. It comes with an EZ build tray and a roof holder, making assembly as easy as possible. The kit also includes a bag of pre-made icing with two decorating tips, gumballs, mini jellies, Christmas light candies and multicolor beads, so you can customize the look to a tee.

Sold by Amazon

Create-a-Treat Glitz Gingerbread Stand-Up Santa House Kit and Holiday Snow Globe Decorating Kit

This large kit includes a gingerbread house cookie plus eight snow globe cookies, so you can create various scenes. You get pre-made icing, as well as gel icing, for detailed work. Best of all, the set contains shimmering candies and sugar that give the finished piece a glittery look. It also comes with a three-dimensional Santa, a wreath and gift sugar figurines.

Sold by Amazon

Godiva Holiday Chocolate Cookie House

If you and your family aren’t fans of gingerbread, this kit includes chocolate cookies to form the houses in this holiday village. You get two sets, so you have enough pieces to build 10 mini houses. It also comes with pre-made icing, a decorating tip and plenty of small candies.

Sold by Amazon

Create-A-Treat E-Z Build Gingerbread House Bonus Pack Kit

In addition to the pieces necessary to build a classic gingerbread house, this kit also includes 12 cookies for decorating. You get six types of candies, three tubes of gel icing and two pouches of pre-made icing to customize the look of your goodies. The EZ build tray makes it easy to assemble the house, too.

Sold by Amazon

