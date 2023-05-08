Dine al fresco no matter how small your outdoor space is with one of these sets

There are plenty of things to enjoy about warm weather, but dining outdoors has to be near the top of the list. You don’t have to wait for barbecues or picnics to do it, either. With an outdoor dining set, you can enjoy a meal outside your home whenever you like.

If you have limited outdoor space, finding furniture that will fit on your patio, deck or balcony can be tough, but that doesn’t mean you can’t create your own outdoor dining area. With one of these compact, stylish dining sets, you can maximize your outdoor space and eat in comfort all summer.

How to choose an outdoor dining set for a small space

If your home has extremely limited outdoor space, a bistro-style patio dining set is your best bet. These sets typically consist of a round table with a diameter of approximately 24 inches and two chairs. Seating is obviously limited with this type of dining set, but it won’t take up much space on a patio or balcony.

For homes with a bit more outdoor space to work with, you may be able to fit a table that seats four or more. In a smaller area, you’re better off with a square or rectangular table. Round tables that seat more than two people can take up a lot of space, so you may not have room to move around it and the chairs comfortably.

If you want seating for more than two people in your outdoor dining area, you can also find tables designed for the chairs to slide under the table when not in use. These sets maximize your available space and let you move through it freely when you’re not dining.

Best outdoor dining sets for small spaces

Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set

This powder-coated steel bistro patio set can fit in even the smallest outdoor spaces. The pieces are rust-resistant and require no assembly. The chairs have wide, thick bars on the seat and back to make them more comfortable and can hold up to 330 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Flash Furniture Round Metal/Glass Table with Rattan Stack Chairs

This compact, contemporary-style patio dining set features a table with a glass top and a durable metal frame. The chairs also have metal frames, but their backs and seats are made of rattan with a decorative edge. They have plastic floor gliders on their feet to avoid damage to your patio.

Sold by Amazon

Sol 72 Outdoor Condon Rectangular 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set

This comfortable, stylish patio dining set makes the most of limited space, so it’s ideal for balconies and other smaller outdoor areas. The pieces feature a durable aluminum frame and are covered with lightweight synthetic wicker. Best of all, the chairs slide under the table to keep the space around it free when not in use.

Sold by Wayfair

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Garden Table Set

If you want to seat more than two people in your outdoor dining area, this patio set is compact enough to work in many areas. The round table has a glass top with a diameter of 31.25 inches but still seats four people. It comes with four folding chairs and a tilting umbrella.

Sold by Amazon

Agio Carlisle 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

This low-maintenance dining set includes a smooth, rust-resistant aluminum table and four wicker chairs with reticulated foam to provide plenty of cushioning. The open-cell material of the foam allows it to drain quickly, so you don’t have to bring the chairs in when it rains.

Sold by Amazon

Walker Edison Catalina Contemporary 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Table and Chair Set

This striking acacia wood patio set has a counter-height table and four dining chairs to create a comfortable dining area. The table’s rectangular shape helps it fit in smaller spaces but can still hold up to 150 pounds. All the pieces are resistant to the elements and only require oiling every few months.

Sold by Amazon

Hampton Bay Ashbury Pewter 5-Piece Steel Padded Sling Square Glass Top Outdoor Dining Set

If your patio or yard has a bit more space, this five-piece outdoor dining set can seat four people comfortably. The pieces have a powder-coated frame for improved durability, and the chairs feature a padded sling material to keep you comfortable. The tempered glass tabletop not only looks great but is also sturdy.

Sold by Home Depot

Safavieh 7-Piece Outdoor Living Horus Dining Set

This bar-style outdoor dining set has a rectangular table and six cushioned stools. It works well for small areas because the stools slide under the table when not in use to free up space. The pieces are all neutral gray and work well with various decor styles and color palettes.

Sold by Amazon

