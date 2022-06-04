Which high-end bladeless desk fan is best?

Characterized by sleek design, powerful airflow and ease of use, high-end bladeless desk fans are perfect accessories for any desk, whether it be professional or casual. However, with so many fans on the market, choosing the right one for your needs can be a challenge. If you’re in the market for a high-end desk fan that keeps you cool and starts conversations, check out the Dyson Pure Cool.

What to know before you buy a high-end bladeless desk fan

Size

If you have an expansive office with a second table to put your fan on, size may not be as important. If you’re short on space, consider something with a compact design, such as a tower fan. If you plan to use your fan as a heater during the colder months, you’re likely going to keep it under your desk and size may not be a big factor.

Built-in purification

While most high-end bladeless fans offer on-board purification technology, you may not need to pay the premium for this technology. If you plan to use your fan in an office space, it’s possible your office building is outfitted with the latest filtration technology. Alternatively, you may already own an air purifier or want something more powerful than a desk-appropriate model.

Noise level

Higher-end models tend to be equipped with additional noise-dampening technology that enables individual modes such as “sleep” or “work.” If you want your new fan to produce white noise to help keep you focused and drown out distractions, look for a fan that prioritizes output rather than reducing the noise level.

What to look for in a quality high-end bladeless desk fan

Remote control

The last thing you want to do when you’re comfortable on the couch or focusing on work is interrupt your mood because you have to get up to change the fan setting. Quality bladeless desk fans come with remote controls or apps that allow you to control your fan from anywhere in the house.

Multi-purpose technology

Top-tier bladeless desk fans offer more than just air circulation. Be on the lookout for models that have built-in purification, heating or both.

Oscillation range

Look for fans that have at least 180 degrees of oscillation, keeping in mind that industry leaders have fans that rotate up to 350 degrees.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end bladeless desk fan

Entry level high-end bladeless desk fans cost about $150, while luxury models from well-known brands can cost more than $500.

High-end bladeless desk fan FAQ

How do you clean a bladeless fan?

A. Simply unplug the fan and take a moist wipe to the interior and exterior of the wind tunnel. Avoid spraying any cleaning product directly onto the fan. Use a small vacuum attachment, ideally with soft bristles, to get dust out of the venting. Finally, wipe down any remaining dust with a fibrous cloth such as a paper towel.

What size replacement HEPA filter should you get?

A. To make sure you purchase the right replacement HEPA filter, check the model number of your fan and cross-reference it with the compatible models listed for certain filters. If you purchase a fan from a well-known brand such as Dyson, check the company website for replacement product guidelines.

What’s the best high-end bladeless desk fan to buy?

Top high-end bladeless desk fan

Dyson Pure Cool

What you need to know: Dyson is known for manufacturing products that are as beautiful as they are functionally powerful, and the Pure Cool fan doesn’t disappoint in either category.

What you’ll love: The Dyson Pure Cool offers more than a nice breeze; complete with patented air-purification technology, this fan ensures the air you breathe is as clean as possible. Dyson’s purifying technology senses pollutants in real time so you don’t have to worry about turning it on and off throughout the day. It’s sleek design and small construction make this the perfect fan for small spaces.

What you should consider: This purifying fan has a high price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end bladeless desk fan for the money

ULTTY bladeless fan

What you need to know: This fan boasts an eye-catching design and is packed with high-end features that pump out clean, purified air at a fraction of the cost of brand-name competitors.

What you’ll love: With three modes and nine speed settings, this fan has all the technology you need to find the perfect breeze. It has a remote control and built-in LED touch screen. This fan is equipped with a HEPA filter that filters out bacteria, fumes, smoke, dust, pollen and airborne droplets.

What you should consider: This fan has slightly larger dimensions than comparable models and doesn’t oscillate as widely either.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool

What you need to know: The HP01 from Dyson is a top-of-the-line product that combines the best of Dyson’s innovative purifying, air multiplying and space-heater technology in one well-designed unit.

What you’ll love: The HP01 is capable of purifying a 300-square-foot room with its built-in, fully sealed, HEPA and activated carbon filter. Plus, with Dyson’s backward airflow mode, you can use the purifier without turning on the heater or fan. Whether you’re using it as a space heater or fan, the HP01 pushes out a whopping 77 gallons of air per second. Although the HP01 features an incredibly minimalist, modern design, it still delivers industry leading practicality features such as 350 degrees of oscillation.

What you should consider: It may be too large to go on top of a small desk, although it will easily fit under most desks.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

